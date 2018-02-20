Summary

Stocks may have found a short-term bottom, but out there on the horizon the next crisis is lurking.

Despite the short-term positive indicators surrounding stocks, it is important to keep an eye on the big picture.

The U.S.'s enormous spending addiction has created a massive debt bubble that is going to lead the economy to its next financial crisis.

Consumer, government, credit card, auto loan, mortgage, student loan and just about any other debt you can think of is at a new record - and it won't end well.

America's impending debt crisis is likely to materialize within the next few years, and when it does, its destabilizing effects will be felt deep throughout the financial system.