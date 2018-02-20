Meet The Team: The King Is Dead. Long Live The King! - Part III

The Old King Is Dead. Long Live The New Kings!

It's time to reveal the new teams: I(ncome)-Team, R(IC)-Team, G(rowth)-Team, and S(peculative)-Team.

We put the original A-Team to sleep at the end of 2017.

Background

The original A-Team was launched at the end of Q1/2016, with ten names making its lineup:

The original A-Team had two very simple goals:

Short term (12 months): 10% total return target. This goal had been met quite easily as the first anniversary results prove.

Long term (60 months): 50% total return target. This goal has been met during April 2017, through May 2017 and June 2017.

It's important to note that we made quite substantial changes in 2017, and over the past six months, we were left with only three names out of the A-Team: NRZ, GAIN, and NEWT.

Not a bad decision when you look at the performance of these three stocks over the past few months as well as since March 31, 2016:

This trio has easily outperformed anything that you may wish to compare it to:

Main indices: S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA)

Business Development Corporations ("BDCs;" BIZD, BDCS); relevant for GAIN and NEWT.

Mortgage REITs ("mREITs;" REM, MORT); relevant for NRZ.

Nonetheless, since the targets of the original A-Team have been met and since we only hold three names (out of the original ten), we've decided that it would be better to put the original A-Team to rest.

This (original A-Team) king is dead.

Meet The New Team/s

For 2018 (and possibly beyond), we've decided to come up with four new teams. These teams reflect our current holdings and/or convictions but they serve different themes, time horizon, and goals. As such, they are also offering different levels of risk and total return targets.

Just like the original A-Team, each of the new teams has ten constituents.

The I(ncome)-Team ("I-Team")

Parameters/conditions:

Minimum 5% coupon/yield.

No more than one security per issuer; i.e., ten different tickers/issuers.

Duration (for the entire team) < 5 years.

Types of securities that are allowed into this team:

Publicly-trading corporate bonds, both investment grade ("IG", AGG, LQD) and/or High-Yield ("HY", HYG, JNK), usually issued by large-cap companies, where par = 100.

Baby bonds, usually issued by smaller companies, where par = 25.

Preferred shares. In 99% of cases, par = 25.

Close-Ended Funds ("CEFs").

Goal/s:

Total return of 5% per annum, for the team (as a whole; equal weightings), over both short (12 months) and long(er) term.

Draw-down of no more than 5% at any point in time.

The I-Team already had been covered in part I of this series.

The R(IC)-Team ("R-Team")

Parameters/conditions:

Minimum 7% coupon/yield.

No more than 3 constituents belonging to the same type of RIC (see below).

Types of securities that are allowed into this team:

A Regulated Investment Company ("RIC"), e.g. BDCs, mREITs, Equity REITs ("eREIts"; VNQ, IYR), Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs," AMLP, AMJ), a mutual fund ("MF") or an exchange-traded fund ("ETF").

Goal/s:

Total return of 7% per annum, for the team (as a whole; equal weightings), over both short (12 months) and long(er) term.

Draw-down of no more than 7% at any point in time.

The R-Team already been covered in part II of this series.

The G(rowth)-Team ("G-Team")

Parameters/conditions:

Minimum past (at least 2-3 years back) and (expected) future 10% growth on both top, i.e. sales/revenues, and bottom, i.e. EPS, lines.

Types of securities that are allowed into this team:

No restrictions

Goal/s:

Total return of 10% on average per annum, for the team (as a whole; equal weightings), over the next 3 years.

The S(peculative)-Team ("S-Team")

Parameters/conditions:

Market-cap smaller than $1B.

Multi-bagger potential.

Types of securities that are allowed into this team:

No restrictions.

Goal/s:

Total return of at least 40% over the next 2 years.

Long live the (new teams) king!

The G(rowth)-Team

There are 12 constituents in the G-Team:

AMZN Market Cap data by YCharts

4 Large cap (>$100B):

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Nvidia (NVDA)

4 Mid caps (>$10B & <$100B):

Starbucks (SBUX)

Align Technology (ALGN)

Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY, German: WDI.DE)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

4 Small-caps (<$10B)

Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

Baozun (BZUN)

iRobot (IRBT)

Invitae (NVTA)

Why 12 rather 10? For a very simple reason: Since there are two pairs here that operate and compete in the same arenas - AMZN and BABA on one hand, NVDA and AMD on the other hand - we decided to provide 12 names so that anyone who wish to have more diversification - can pick only one name out of each of these pairs.

AMZN

Sector: Consumer Discretionary (Technology), Industry: Retail - Discretionary

I know, I know... Picking Amazon is boring, it's not new and it's not exciting. Because when you assemble a growth team, you can't ignore one of the best growth stocks on planet earth. A company with a market cap of over $700B isn't "supposed" to grow like this. However, Amazon does.

During the past quarter, sales were up 38% and operating income rose circa 150%. Management expects sales during Q1/2018 to grow over 40%.

TCEHY

Sector: Technology, Industry: Software

If you don't like to invest in a Chinese company - move on. This isn't for you. However, if you're looking for a stock with a significant growth potential - Tencent is just what you need.

The company's main driver is its video-gaming business that is expected to rise ~50% in 2017 versus 2016. Hit titles, e.g. League of Legends and Honor of Kings, attract many hundreds of millions of users, most of those are active on a monthly basis.

With ~1B monthly active users (worldwide) Tencent's "WeChat" is the most popular app in China's messaging service. "WeChat" already has great synergies with Tencent's other businesses, mainly gaming, and it also provides the company with significant competitive advantages in fast-growing activities such as e-commerce, online-payment and ride-sharing.

BABA

Sector: Consumer Discretionary (Technology), Industry: Retail - Discretionary

When you compare the charts of AMZN and BABA over the past three years, you realize that everything that AMZN does (phenomenally) - BABA is doing better. The only element where BABA is lagging? The performance of its stock.

BABA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Once again, just like with Tencent, if you don't like Chinese companies - you may prefer to stick with AMZN over BABA. I guess that this is part of the reason that BABA lagged AMZN when it comes to the stock price performance.

Nonetheless, if you are looking for the better value between these two retail-technology giants - there's no doubt that BABA offers a better valuation.

NVDA

Sector: Technology, Industry: Semiconductors

When you look at Nvidia compared to its closest peers, there's hardly any doubt that the stock is not cheap.

NVDA PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Nevertheless, with analysts expecting revenues to rise ~40% (and EPS by ~30%) in 2018, it's hard to argue with the market hype.

The semiconductor maker with the largest market cap is hitting on all cylinders, benefiting from every tech trend. Nvidia's chips are powering everything, e.g. Tesla’s (TSLA) self-driving cars, Microsoft’s (MSFT) and AMZN cloud services, the machines that mine the digital cryptocurrencies, etc.

If there's one stock within the G-Team that I'm not thrilled about its current valuation - it's NVDA.

If there's one stock within the G-Team that I'm thrilled about its risk/reward profile - it's also NVDA...

SBUX

Sector: Consumer Discretionary, Industry: Gaming, Lodging & Restaurants

Many people are asking me about McDonald's (MCD) and my answer is usually: If we're already heading this way, why not Starbucks? Not only because of that:

MCD data by YCharts

But simply because it seems to me - as a simple consumer, not as a financial expert - that caffeine is a more secure/reliable business than burgers. I know that this is way too simplistic but the point I'm trying to make is that the core business of Starbucks seems more immune/safe than the core business of McDonald's. Modern health trends have caused - and will cause - many changes to what type of meat we consume and how we eat our burgers. They hardly changed - and aren't expected to change - our daily consumption of coffee drinking.

The more interesting question to ask is: Does Starbucks have what it takes to grow further? Let's see:

Variety - Food: Starbucks is quite a failure when it comes to offering additional products to go with its coffee. If the company gets its act right - and management certainly tries - this is huge opportunity.

Variety - Tea: The buyout of Teavana (few years back) marked a big push by the company into the tea arena. This arena is much bigger than many (especially in the US) think. Take my word for it; I reside in the "afternoon tea" kingdom...

International expansion: While North America remains Starbucks' bread and butter, the opportunity in Asia is so big that management estimates sales in China alone to outpace growth in North America soon.

Consumer packaged goods: You can now buy products of Starbucks outside of Starbucks. Grocery and convenience store are selling Starbucks' products, reaching out to customers who don't necessarily pay a visit to a Starbucks store that often.

Pricing power: Having one of the world's strongest brand allows Starbucks to increase prices gradually almost without any risk of losing consumers.

ALGN

Sector: Healthcare, Industry: Medical Equipment & Devices

The best-performing stock in the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2017 (with over 130% gain) doesn't show any sign that it intends to stop.

ALGN his making both its shareholders and customers smile. Literally. Invisalign clear aligner - the company's main (invisible) product - is used to correct misalignment of teeth normally addressed by wire-and-metal braces.

It's no wonder that i) many dental patients rather use the Invisalign clear aligners instead of wearing metal braces with wires, and (as a result) ii) ALGN sales posted new record highs during each and every quarter in 2017.

How long the momentum may keep going? Apparently so. The company has a market share within the addressable orthodontic cases (in the US), of (only) ~10%. Not only that the company is likely to expand internationally but it is also working hard to increase its US market share by developing new aligners that can treat more severe malocclusion cases.

WRCDF, WCAGY (German: WDI.DE)

Sector: Financials, Industry: Specialty Finance

This German corporation is probably much less known to US investors. However, Wirecard - a driver of innovation in the digitalisation of payments - is a force that shouldn't be ignored.

Wirecard is ranked among the world’s leaders when it comes to processing online payment transactions, checking them for risks and performing international processing.

The company is supporting companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. A global multi-channel platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods, flanked by fraud prevention solutions.

34,000 customers from various industries.

4,500 employees.

Over 100 transaction currencies.

Connection to more than 200 international payment networks(banks, payment solutions, card networks).

Source: company's website

WRCDF = Wirecard AG, stock price: $124.75

WCAGY = Wirecard AG ADR, stock price : $61.70

The company might be a target for a takeover.

You can see few interesting names among its main shareholders, including Citigroup (C) and BlackRock (BLK).

Source: company's website

AMD

Sector: Technology, Industry: Semiconductors

AMD data by YCharts

I admit that AMD is an exception. Why so? Because the company isn't complying with the G-Team's criteria.

Why is it included in the G-Team then? Because I believe that three years from now, when we look back at the company's growth when it comes to revenues, EPS and operating income - it will comply with the criteria.

Over the past few years, AMD has been busy with reinventing itself and redesigning its product line. This (too long) phase has now come to an end and from now on it's all about sales, sales and more sales.

We see no reason why AMD won't be able to hit on all cylinders from now on. That's the reason that it's here. Not because of its so-so past but entirely for its oh-oh-oh future.

MDSO

Sector: Technology (Healthcare), Industry: Technology Services

For some reason, the market doesn't like MDSO as much as we do. The company is beating analysts' expectations handsomely quarter after quarter, year after year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The funny (or sad...) thing is that when you look at the current analysts' price target, you can see that the stock is currently trading below the lowest price target on the Street.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Furthermore, analysts expect the previous year's massive growth to continue in the foreseeable future:

Source: Seeking Alpha

MDSO is providing cloud-based solutions for life sciences that enhance the efficiency of customer's clinical development processes from concept to conclusion, optimizing their research and development investments. It provides technology solutions and data analytics aimed at enabling effective and safe development, using secure cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructure to instantly connect users over the Internet. The company's customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, academic institutions, contract research organizations and other organizations engaged in clinical trials.

We believe that if the market won't take the stock price where it belongs - a takeover might do the job instead.

BZUN

Sector: Technology, Industry: Technology Services

If you like AMZN and/or BABA - you have to like BZUN. An affection to online retailers goes hand-in-hand with an affection to this small-cap operation, referred to as the Shopify of China, that offers companies an opportunity to sell to the world's largest (and fast-growing) middle class.

Note that BABA and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) have major stakes in BZUN, owning ~17% and ~13% respectively. The company's executives and directors own about half of the outstanding shares.

BZUN is handling the behind-the-scenes work that involves setting and running an e-commerce platform: inventory management, logistics handling, setting up online storefronts, and optimizing performance through artificial intelligence.

Baozun is integrated with two of China's largest consumer-facing sites -JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Alibaba's Tmall - which gives its customers, including Microsoft and Nike (NKE), access to more than 700M internet users who spend ~$700B online every year.

IRBT

Sector: Consumer Discretionary, Industry: Home & Office Products

Everybody know that robots take over many jobs and tasks that used to be handled by human beings. For many, this is a sad development, but from an investment perspective - this company, that sells autonomous robots to make life easier, is an opportunity to take advantage of this ongoing trend.

For example, iRobot sells consumer bots that mop floors and clean pools. It's likely that in your last visit to your local Lowe's (LOW) or Home Depot (HD) store, you saw the company's Roomba vacuum cleaner on display.

The Boston Consulting Group recently more than doubled its forecast for consumer robots in 2025, from $9B to $23B, citing self-driving cars and around the home applications.

Declining operational costs and technological improvements mean that IRBT's products are set to make a jump into the major league. That should translate into more revenues and profits.

NVTA

Sector: Healthcare, Industry: Health Care Facilities & Services

NVTA data by YCharts

Invitae Corp. was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George in early 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Prior to founding NVTA, Dr. Scott founded and ran Genomic Health, a start-up that he turned into a public company worth over $1B.

The company is running a cloud-based platform that collects patients' DNA and can screen more than 1,500 problematic genes to detect conditions such as hereditary cancer, neurological conditions, or cardiovascular disorders. The company has created a genome network to connect patients, clinicians, advocacy organizations, researchers, and therapeutic developers to accelerate the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of hereditary disease.

As you can see from the above chart, not only that NVTA isn't profitable as of yet but the stock price has suffered significant losses since its IPO.

As a matter of fact, since January 5th 2018, the stock has lost about one third of its value, following disappointing numbers for 2017 and soft guidance for 2018:

NVTA data by YCharts

Nonetheless, it seems that the share price is stabilizing in the $6 area and there are good reasons to start (or remain, if you are a shareholder) being optimistic on this small-cap biotech.

First of all, NVTA is still growing massively. While the company probably managed expectations poorly, the company posted growth of over 100% in 2017 and is expected to do so (or close to this) in 2018. It's all relative in life.

Secondly, it's likely that following the disappointment that investors have with company's results for 2017 (coming slightly below the midpoint of its own guidance) caused the company to provide a more-than-usual conservative guidance for 2018. Putting it differently, the company intentionally is lowering expectations so that it can beat those more easily later on...

Thirdly, the cost per sample continues to fall. The higher the volume - the lower the cost. This means that the higher the volume - the better the profitability. Not only that revenues move up (in tandem with volume) but the marginal costs is moving down.

Finally, it's obvious that NVTA proactive health screens are a perfect match for the current administration's clear goal of bringing healthcare costs down. Since NVTA's platform is also deemed more effective, this is a clear win-win situation.

Note that the company is going to present at the Leerink Swann annual healthcare conference taking place in NYC this week.

Bottom Line

The G-Team is the third team out of the four new teams that we introduce on the free section for 2018.

We aim at touching upon the teams on a monthly basis, but not necessarily on an end-of-month basis.

We believe that the G-Team can produce the necessary minimum required yield of 10% per annum (as a whole; equal weightings) over the next 3 years.

We hope that you will follow this team - as well as the other teams - as they are being assembled, progress and evolve.

Author's note: If you like this article please scroll up and follow us. In order to make the most out of following us, please make sure that you're not only following us, but also doing so at real time:

That's the only way to get notifications regarding both articles and blog posts that we publish at real time.

The Wheel of FORTUNE will celebrate its first anniversary at the end of March 2018. Fees are on both monthly and yearly subscriptions will rise by ~6% and ~12% as we head into the second year. We intend to open the free trial as of March 1st in order to allow anyone who wishes to experience the service first hand and join it before fees move up. Join before March 31st 2018 to benefit from both the current-lower fees as well as from grandfathering the selected plan's fee for life. Before doing so please make sure to read the reviews (124/125 possible stars) subscribers wrote about the service to gain a better understanding what you may expect out of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may initiate long positions in any of the G-Team constitutes at any time

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.