By Bob Ciura

Investors looking for rising streams of dividend income over time, should consider the Dividend Aristocrats. The Dividend Aristocrats are a select group of 53 companies in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Walmart, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is a great example of the power of dividend growth investing. Walmart’s first dividend was just a nickel per share, paid in 1974. Over the course of its 40+ year history of annual dividend increases, the quarterly payout has grown more than ten-fold. Walmart now pays a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share.

Walmart typically announces its dividend increases in February each year. It last raised its dividend on February 21st, 2017, which means it’s that time of year again. Walmart stock has performed very well over the last year, due to the company’s successful turnaround. Walmart’s accelerating turnaround also bodes well for the dividend. This article will discuss why Walmart investors should expect a pay raise this week.

Business Overview

Walmart is the largest U.S. retailer, with annual sales of $485 billion. It operates over 11,000 stores, located in 28 countries around the world.

Source: 2017 Factbook, page 5

The U.S. segment includes retail stores in all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. It also includes Walmart’s digital business. Walmart International consists of operations in 27 countries outside of the U.S. Lastly, Sam's Club consists of membership-only warehouse clubs and operates in 48 states in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

The past few years have required higher investment from Walmart. The retail downturn in the U.S., coupled with the rising competitive threat of e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN), have necessitated a significant turnaround. Fortunately, Walmart was more than up to the challenge. Walmart’s earnings-per-share declined 4% in fiscal 2017, as the company accelerated its strategic growth investments, which include improved physical store performance, international growth, and e-commerce.

The good news is, these investments have provided the company with a return to growth. In the most recent quarter, Walmart reported total sales of $123.2 billion, up 4.2% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable U.S. sales increased 2.7%, thanks to a 1.5% increase in traffic. As a result, Walmart beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings. Revenue beat by $2.2 billion, while adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.00 beat by $0.03.

Growth Prospects

E-commerce and international growth continue to fuel Walmart’s growth. E-commerce sales reached $15 billion last fiscal year, and have continued to grow at a high rate each quarter. U.S. e-commerce sales soared 50% last quarter. Wal-Mart has also made a number of acquisitions to accelerate its e-commerce growth, including the $3.3 billion purchase of Jet.com. It also has a 10% investment stake in Chinese e-commerce site JD.com.

Source: 2017 Factbook, page 4

Walmart is still on the hunt for new investments to accelerate its turnaround. For example, recent reports indicate Walmart is in talks to acquire more than 40% of India-based e-commerce giant Flipkart. According to reports, Flipkart would be valued at more than $12 billion. The acquisition would be another shot at the bow of Amazon, which has already committed to spending more than $5 billion in India moving forward.

Emerging markets represent a compelling growth catalyst for Wal-Mart. The company expects to open 255 new international stores each year in 2018 and 2019. New international store openings will be focused on emerging economies such as Mexico and China, which have large populations, and high economic growth. For example, last quarter Walmex grew comparable sales by 7%, while sales increased 4% in China. Acquiring a huge stake in Flipkart would add to Walmart’s emerging market growth.

Walmart’s turnaround is so successful, that the company expects accelerating growth in the years ahead. Walmart announced that sales in fiscal 2019 are expected to increase 3%, driven by e-commerce. Earnings growth will also be boosted by Walmart’s two-year, $20 billion share repurchase authorization. All these growth catalysts are positive indicators for Walmart’s dividend growth.

Dividend Analysis

Bloomberg BDVD analysts expect Walmart to raise its quarterly dividend by $0.01 per share, to $0.52. This would represent a 2% increase, which would be somewhat disappointing, given Walmart’s resurgence. Comparable sales and earnings have returned to growth, which seems to justify a slightly stronger dividend increase. It does not seem unreasonable to think Walmart could do slightly better than just one penny per share.

For fiscal 2018, Walmart expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.38 to $4.46. This would represent a growth rate of 1.4% to 3.2% from the previous fiscal year. Walmart currently pays an annualized dividend of $2.04 per share, which represents a dividend payout ratio of approximately 46%. A payout ratio less than half of earnings-per-share leaves plenty of room for a stronger increase.

A bit higher of a dividend increase would also help Walmart’s dividend yield stay competitive. Thanks to Walmart’s impressive 52% rally in the past one year, the dividend yield has dipped below 2%. As of this writing, Walmart has a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a fairly low yield—according to Standard & Poor’s, the Dividend Aristocrats have an average dividend yield of approximately 2.3%.

A dividend raise to $0.53 per share, would represent an increase of 3.9%. On an annualized basis, Walmart’s dividend payout would rise to $2.12 per share. Based on this, Walmart’s forward dividend yield would rise above 2%. This would also still leave Walmart’s dividend payout ratio below 50% of expected fiscal 2018 earnings.

Final Thoughts

Walmart is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on February 20th. It is likely the company will raise its dividend at that time. Walmart has had a difficult past few years, as it has had to invest heavily in growth initiatives. But with its turnaround back on track, Walmart has returned to growth. It will continue to invest, but there is more than enough cash flow available to raise its dividend as well.

Bloomberg BDVD expects Walmart to raise its dividend by $0.01 per share, to $0.52. The company should raise its dividend by at least this amount, with a chance of a slightly stronger increase. In either case, Walmart investors can expect another dividend raise for this Dividend Aristocrat.