Fredrik Followers 50 Favorite And Flop Stocks For February

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield February FoFa/Ro showed 3.95% less net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Big high price FoFa/Ro dominated.

By YIELD, the following FoFa/Ro were February's top ten: UNIT; DVHL; ORC; CEFL; NS; OSP.TO; SHMD; MORL; AMZA; FTR. These averaged 19.86% yields. (Two made all-three lists.).

By PRICE UPSIDE, alone, these ten FoFa/Ro made the top tier: FTAI; FTR; PEGI; MDLY; UNIT; CXW; OAKS; GEO; ADES; JE. These posted estimated 53.68% price gains on average.

December 30-January 30, Fredrik Arnold "followers" mentioned 42 equities and 8 funds in comments and suggestions. Some lamented bad news so bad news stocks mixed in with their favorites.

Follower Selections

Since last May, any dividend paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a follower favorite listing in this article. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued or dreadful dividend issues may appear. Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists.

Below are fifty tangible results for the follower favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between December 30, 2017 and January 31, 2018.





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 33.73% To 151.2% Net Gains For Ten FoFa/Ro Stocks To February, 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding follower favorite stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the FoFave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks. Their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 16, 2019 were:

Advanced Emissions (ADES) was projected to net $1,077.91, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 110% over the market as a whole.

Just Energy (JE) netted $1,063.85 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) was projected to net $1,047.68, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% over the market as a whole.

Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) was projected to net $621.41, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

CoreCivic (CXW) was projected to net $509.47), based on a target estimate from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Frontier Communications (FTR) was projected to net $508.44, based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% below the market as a whole.

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $502.71, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for UNIT.

Medley Management (MDLY) was projected to net $474.38, based on target price estimates from four analyst, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $357.96, based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

NuStar Energy (NS) was projected to net $339.90, based on dividends plus the median of ten analyst ratings, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% above to the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 65.04% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% above the market as a whole.





The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Forty-two and Eight For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 2/16/18 for forty two equities and eight funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (11): Follower Top Stock, By Yield, FTR, Led 50 Into February





Fifty follower favorites sorted by yield calculated as of market close 11/12/18 included all eleven Morningstar sectors among 42 equities, no closed end investment companies, four ETNs, and four ETFs.

Of the leading ten, the top dog was from communication services, followed by one ETFs four ETNs, two CEICs, two REITs, one industrial, one one financial services sector representative, one enrgy firm and two REITs. Of the top ten follower-mentioned dogs by yield, seven paid out monthly dividends.

The whole pack by yield, was led by that communication services firm, Frontier Communications (FTR) [1]. The second slot was filled by an ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [2].

Four exchange traded notes (ETNs) placed third, fourth, seventh, and ninth: UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [3]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg US Sm Cp HiDiv ETN (SMHD) [4]; UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL) [7]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg Divers Hi Inc ETN (DVHL) [9].

A lone Canadian exchange Financial Services stock placed fifth, Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO) [5], and a single Energy representative equity placed sixth, NuStar Energy (NS) [6].

Finally, Two Real Estate Investment Trusts placed eighth and tenth: Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [8], and Uniti Group (UNIT) [10], and completed the top ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (12-21) Top Ten FoFa/Ro Showed 21.62% To 99.6% Upsides To February, 2019; (22-24) Three Downsides Dropped -2.08% To -4.65%.





To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 3.95% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To February 2019

Ten top FoFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.





As noted above, top ten FoFa/Ro selected 2/16/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented one from communication services, followed by one ETF, four ETNs, one financial services, one energy, and two real estate sector representatives.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To (25) Deliver 27.62% Vs. (26) 28.76% Net Gains by All Ten by February, 2019





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 3.95% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested in all ten. The second lowest priced Follower Favorite top yield stock, Frontier Communications (FTR), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 50.84%.





The five lowest-priced FoFa/Ro top yield dogs for February 16 were: Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA); Frontier Communications (FTR); UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL), with prices ranging from $6.29 to $14.95 per share.

Five higher-priced FoFa/Ro for February 16 were: Uniti Group (UNIT); UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL); UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg US Sm Cp HiDiv ETN (SMHD); UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg Divers Hi Inc ETN (DVHL) ; NuStar Energy (NS), whose prices ranged from $16.13 to $24.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 50 asset vehicles discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members, nicknamed: 26891393, adam22164, coastalcruiser, DavidJL615, dborn, Felix Lumpe, FinancialPadishah, jqamesb381, Jon408, Joshua McAlister, LawrenceTErnst, Marty941, minnesota72, MLian, mmkkgg, opspreyportals, pacman1, prfssr, Reana, Resky, Roger field, sgmonroe@frontier.com, shakelton, sheepdip, srmchrts, Stickgs, TerryRow@CliftonEdwin.com, theheckwithcech, tomsable@aol.com, Trapping Value, trimidnite, Urbannek, User14979912, William Packer, WMX0102.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: detechter.com

