The Stock – Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE: MO

This evening I wanted to spend some time performing a stock analysis over a company that I do not own. Over the past few months, I have purchased Realty Income (O) on three occasions as the price continued to fall. Rather than focus on a company that I own and adding to my stake, I thought it would be fun to focus my attention on the remaining to see if there is an undervalued dividend growth stock out there that is begging for me to initiate a position. I own their competitor and love the dividend I receive from them each quarter, so why not take a look at Altria Group as well?

When I think of tobacco stocks, a few things come to mind: high dividends and high payout ratios. After spending a few minutes on the company’s investor relations website, it becomes clear that management touts their dividend history and their target payout ratio of 80% of adjusted earnings per share. In the company’s most recent earnings release, the company forecasts their forward adjusted diluted earnings per share to range between $3.90 and $4.03 per share. Using their current annual dividend rate of $2.64 per share, that is an estimated forward payout ratio range of 65%-67%.

Interesting, interesting indeed. After crunching a few numbers, I tried calculating a potential dividend growth rate given management’s target payout ratio range and forecasted dividend growth rate. 80% of $3.90 per share is $3.12 per share. The company’s current annual dividend is $2.64 per share. Thus, a dividend increase of 18% in 2018 would achieve management’s target payout ratio based on the low end of their forecasted EPS. Shareholders could potentially receive an excellent double-digit dividend increase if everything goes according to their plan. Of course, everything is subject to change as the year progresses.

MO’s recent earnings was a great earnings release for shareholders. In addition to the strong forecasted EPS for 2018 discussed above, management also announced a new $1b share repurchase program that will be completed by the end of the year. At the company’s current share price, they could repurchase 15.3 million shares.

Interestingly, in their earnings release, management stated that they repurchased 8.4m shares at an average stock price of $66.67 per share. The company is currently trading at a price lower than their average repurchase price. My guess is that it will not take long to reach the $1b limit set forth in the new share repurchase program based on the company’s current stock price.

MO has always been on my investment radar and the strong earnings release at the beginning of the month has me very excited to potentially initiate a position in the company. Of course, it wouldn’t be an investment decision if I didn’t run MO through the Dividend Diplomats’ Dividend Stock Screener, which is designed to help identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks. So today, I am going to compare MO to their international rival and the company they spun-off nearly a decade ago, Philip Morris (NYSE: PM). Let’s dive into the numbers!

Ticker Price - 2/16/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5-Yr DGR P/E Ratio MO $65.46 $3.90 $2.64 4.03% 67.69% 8.36% 16.78 PM $104.31 $5.28 $4.28 4.10% 81.06% 5.48% 19.76





1.) Dividend Yield: MO is now yielding just over 4%, which is a very nice yield and is above my portfolio’s weighted average dividend yield. Their yield is in line with PM as well.

2.) Payout Ratio: I discussed MO’s 80% target payout ratio above. Currently, MO’s payout ratio is nearly 67%. Again, the company has a lot of room to grow their dividend to reach management’s target ratio. Typically, our stock screener uses a 60% payout ratio threshold. But I am willing to consider higher levels if the company’s industry historically pays a high dividend. REITs, utilities, and tobacco companies usually meet the exception criteria in my eyes. MO also has a much lower payout ratio than PM at this point in time and PM may not have a lot of room to grow their dividend in 2018.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate And History: MO has a strong history of increasing their dividend. On their investor relations landing page, management has highlighted the fact that the company has increased their dividend 51 times in the last 48 years. A very strong dividend track record that speaks for itself. PM has increased their dividend annually since the spin-off. Both tobacco giants have strong dividend track records.

4.) Price To Earnings (P/E) Ratio: I’m always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. With a forward P/E ratio of 16.78X, MO is currently trading well below the S&P 500. A big check in my book. MO is also trading at a much lower multiple than PM. Not only is MO a discount compared to the market, but they are also trading at a discount compared to one of their competitors.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

I am leaving this stock analysis optimistic about MO and my prospects of potentially investing in the tobacco giant. The company passes our Stock Screener and the company’s metrics performed very well against a competitor. If the company continues trading at its current prices, I am going to strongly consider purchasing shares in MO when I have cash available to invest.

What are your thoughts about MO? Do you prefer MO or PM? Or are you staying away from the tobacco industry?