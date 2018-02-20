Tracking David Winters' Wintergreen Advisers Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

Summary
David Winters’ 13F portfolio value decreased from $219M to $162M this quarter.
The largest three positions in the 13F portfolio are Consolidated-Tomoka Land, Altria Group, and Union Pacific Corporation.
Alphabet stake was disposed and British American Tobacco substantially reduced during the quarter.
This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Winters’ 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Winters’ regulatory 13F Form filed