27 Dividend Increases: February 12-16, 2018 (Part 1: Industrials And Information Technology Stocks)

This week, 27 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including four of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. This is one reason why I like to monitor dividend increases.

I use the following screens to compile a watch list from the CCC stocks:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired.

No over-the-counter or Pink Sheet stocks.

Dividend Yield ≥ 2% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Contenders and Champions

In the past week, 27 companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including four of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The table below provides a summary of dividend increases announced by stocks in the Industrials and Information Technology sectors. Part 2 will cover dividend increases from stocks in the Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Real Estate sectors, while Part 3 will cover the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context.)

• KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Milpitas, California, KLAC is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products are used in a number of high-technology industries, including the light-emitting diode and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

Recently, KLAC increased its quarterly dividend by 27.12% to 75¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15.

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JKHY provides technology solutions and payment processing services for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions, core data processing solutions, and specialized financial performance, imaging, and payment processing, as well as information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporations. JKHY was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 19.35%, from 31¢ per share to 37¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is February 28, and the dividend will be paid on March 16 to shareholders of record on March 1.

• Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, RHI provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services in more than 400 locations worldwide. The company’s specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting and Robert Half Management Resources, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group, and Protiviti. RHI markets its staffing services to clients as well as to employment candidates.

On February 13, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 24¢ per share to 28¢ per share, an increase of 16.67%. The dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 23.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CSCO designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol-based products and services. The company also delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. CSCO serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and communications service providers. It was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 13.79% to 33¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on April 25 to shareholders of record on April 4, with an ex-dividend date of April 4.

• Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

SCI is a provider of deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company provides funeral and cemetery operations comprising of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, and cremation services. SCI was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recently, SCI increased its quarterly dividend to 17¢ per share, an increase of 13.33% over the prior dividend of 15¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 30 to shareholders of record on March 15. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 14.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Founded in 1933 and based in Miami, Florida, R provides commercial fleet management and supply chain solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. Its product offerings range from full-service leasing, commercial rental, and programmed maintenance of vehicles to integrated services such as dedicated contract carriage and carrier management. Additionally, R offers comprehensive supply chain solutions, lead logistics management services, and e-commerce solutions.

Recently, R increased its quarterly dividend from 46¢ per share to 52¢ per share, an increase of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is February 16, and the dividend will be paid on March 16 to shareholders of record on February 20.

• CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX)

Founded in 1978 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, CSX is a rail-based transportation supplier in the United States and Canada. The company offers traditional rail service through its approximately 21,000 route mile rail network. It also offers intermodal services that link customers to railroads through trucks and terminals.

CSX will pay a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share, an increase of 10.00% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on March 1. CSX will trade ex-dividend on February 28.

• L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL)

Founded in 1997 and based in New York, LLL is a prime contractor in aerospace systems and national security solutions. The company provides command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; aircraft modernization and maintenance; and national security solutions.

Recently, LLL increased its quarterly dividend from 75¢ per share to 80¢ per share, an increase of 6.67%. It will trade ex-dividend on February 28. The dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on March 1.

• Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Founded in 1841 and headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, DNB provides commercial data, analytics, and insights on businesses to customers in various markets worldwide, including communication, technology, government, financial, retail, and manufacturing. DNB’s offerings include subscription-based online applications offering customers real-time access to its complete and up-to-date global information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis.

Recently, the board of directors of DNB declared a quarterly dividend of 52.25¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 3.98%. The dividend is payable on March 9 to shareholders of record on February 22. DNB will trade ex-dividend on February 21.

• Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, TYPE develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and several countries in Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Web sites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, linotype.com, and fontfont.com. TYPE also provides printer drivers and printer user interface technology solutions to printer manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers.

On February 16, the company declared a dividend of 11.6¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 2.65% increase. The new dividend is payable on April 20 to shareholders of record on March 30, with an ex-dividend date of March 29.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: KLAC, JKHY, and CSCO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

KLAC's price line (black) is at the primary valuation line (orange) and at the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in KLAC in January 2008 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

JKHY's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in JKHY in January 2008 would have returned 17.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CSCO's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CSCO in January 2008 would have returned 6.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table is limited to Industrials and Information Technology sector stocks. Refer to the upcoming Part 2 and Part 3 for available ex-dividend dates of stocks in other sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 19-March 4, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AVX Corp. AVX 2.65% $17.37 8 8.20% $0.46 02/22 03/05 Aircastle Limited AYR 5.52% $20.30 7 11.50% $1.12 02/27 03/15 Badger Meter, Inc. BMI 1.05% $49.45 25 8.20% $0.52 02/27 03/15 Cass Information Systems CASS 1.63% $58.72 16 8.20% $0.96 03/02 03/15 C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW 1.99% $92.62 20 6.20% $1.84 03/01 03/30 Cummins Inc. CMI 2.61% $165.60 12 18.50% $4.32 02/22 03/08 CSX Corp. CSX 1.57% $56.10 13 7.60% $0.88 02/28 03/15 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.31% $52.85 5 N/A $1.22 02/22 03/16 Dun & Bradstreet DNB 1.72% $121.16 11 5.70% $2.09 02/21 03/09 Dover Corp. DOV 1.86% $101.21 62 10.40% $1.88 02/27 03/15 Emerson Electric EMR 2.66% $72.99 61 3.60% $1.94 02/22 03/09 FactSet Research System FDS 1.11% $202.18 19 12.70% $2.24 02/27 03/20 GATX Corp. GATX 2.49% $70.74 8 7.00% $1.76 03/02 03/31 Corning Inc. GLW 2.44% $29.47 7 14.50% $0.72 02/27 03/29 Honeywell International HON 1.93% $154.03 7 12.40% $2.98 02/22 03/09 Hubbell Inc. HUBB 2.27% $135.47 10 11.30% $3.08 02/27 03/15 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling HY 1.50% $80.47 6 36.90% $1.21 02/28 03/15 j2 Global, Inc. JCOM 2.09% $77.38 7 11.80% $1.62 02/21 03/09 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 1.21% $122.08 27 21.90% $1.48 02/28 03/16 L3 Technologies LLL 1.50% $212.89 14 8.90% $3.20 02/28 03/15 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.22% $360.53 15 12.40% $8.00 02/28 03/23 Microchip Technology MCHP 1.74% $83.41 16 0.60% $1.45 02/20 03/06 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 2.74% $61.26 17 8.40% $1.68 02/28 03/15 Northrop Grumman NOC 1.24% $356.00 15 12.60% $4.40 03/02 03/21 Open Text Corporation OTEX 1.50% $35.11 5 N/A $0.53 03/01 03/23 Qualcomm QCOM 3.52% $64.85 15 18.30% $2.28 02/27 03/21 Robert Half International RHI 1.99% $56.20 14 9.90% $1.12 02/22 03/15 Snap-on, Inc. SNA 2.04% $160.88 8 16.10% $3.28 03/01 03/16 TE Connectivity TEL 1.57% $102.10 6 14.20% $1.60 02/22 03/09 Tennant Company TNC 1.35% $62.30 46 4.00% $0.84 02/27 03/15 Union Pacific Corporation UNP 2.17% $134.27 11 14.80% $2.92 02/27 03/30

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI, CSCO, LMT, NOC, QCOM, UNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.