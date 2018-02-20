Seeking Alpha: Betting Big on GNC

Forecast Free Cash Flow For 2018

GNC (NYSE:GNC) finished 2017 with $1.3 billion of debt. Although its Q4 2017 10-Q has not yet been published, looking over the Q3 2017 10-Q, we can reasonably assume that the debt breaks down as follows: $1.13 billion of the term loan facility which matures in March 2019 and the convertible notes (due 2020) that are left, around $189 million, bringing its debt to roughly $1.3 billion. Some minor cash on the balance sheet, but not significant. (You can look here if you want to get the numbers yourself.)

Now, assuming that GNC does the capital infusion and after fees and refinancing, GNC will be left with roughly $275 million to pay down the term debt, making it roughly $581 million. Now, we know from the lender presentation that interest rate will be roughly 10.5% (including LIBOR) on its term loan, making this an interest repayment of $60 million. We also know that GNC wishes to raise another $275 million via an ABL at approximately 9%, making this interest repayment of $25 million. Finally, we also have the convertible debt of $189 million with an interest rate of 1.5%, making this repayment $3 million. Therefore, altogether the cash repayment would be $88 million. Now, we know that Harbin would infuse this capital around H2 2018; however, for now, I suspect that GNC would wish to remain as long as possible paying 3.7% plus LIBOR rather than 8.75% plus LIBOR. So, this repayment may even come down further. Also, I have assumed that interest on Harbin's capital infusion of 6.5% will be paid in kind. Again, given that the equity is trading as if it's worthless anyway, any dilution of 0 at this point, is also 0.

Next, we know from comments from Tricia Tolivar, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at GNC Holdings, that we are not expecting much in the way of further rationalization from inventories; however, taking the 2017 FCF ($196 million), and taking away nearly all the cash from inventory liquidations, we are left with roughly $130 million in FCF. Now, as we discussed above, we expect debt repayments to hit roughly $88 million in 2018. However, the longer the refinancing takes place, the smaller the interest rate that GNC will have to pay on its debt, but conservatively speaking, we are at around $42 million in FCF. This being its worst case scenario. Now, let's assume that going into 2019, at some point China's growth can start to have a proven track record, at that point GNC might be able to refinance on less onerous terms.

Finally, let's make it even worse, and say, that GNC actually only generates $30 million of FCF; in this case, we have a company which is trading at 10X depressed FCF. How many companies, with high single digits, low double-digit growth potential in China are trading at 10X times FCF? Not many.

And lastly, as we can see in the graph below, the owners of the convertible debt, clearly believe that GNC has a future ahead. Shorting GNC at $300 million mcap is not only nonsense. It is dangerous.

(source) Convertible 2020

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.