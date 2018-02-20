The aerospace and defense industry has a lot of attractive companies investors can put their money into. Two of the biggest companies in the industry are Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Both companies are popular among dividend growth investors, although they differ in some ways. In this article, we'll try to examine which is the better choice for different kinds of investors.

Company Overview

LMT data by YCharts

Even though their share prices are almost the same, Boeing's market capitalization is roughly twice as high as Lockheed Martin's.

Lockheed Martin's business is focused on developing and producing weapon systems and related products. This includes aircraft, helicopters, missiles and missile defense systems, and many more.

(Source: Lockheed Martin presentation)

Lockheed Martin also has a space segment, but that is responsible for less than 20% of its total revenues. The company thus has a clear defense focus, which is a major growth industry.

Boeing, on the other hand, generates the majority of its revenues by selling commercial airplanes, whereas only about 25% of the company's revenues are derived from defense, space and security.

Growth Outlook

BA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last couple of years, both companies have grown their revenues by a couple of percentage points a year, with revenues being a little bit lumpier at Lockheed Martin.

Both companies should be able to produce ample revenue growth going forward, though, as both benefit from positive tailwinds. Boeing, which operates in a duopoly in the commercial aircraft market, is poised to benefit from growing demand for its products around the globe. The company expects that it will be able to sell into a multi-trillion dollar market going forward:

(Source: Boeing presentation)

A $7.5 trillion market opportunity over the coming decade means that Boeing's total addressable market is about $700-800 billion a year going forward. As the company is currently grossing about $90 billion a year in revenues, the growth potential is immense.

Even when we do not factor in the defense & space market and focus on just commercial airplanes and services, we see that a 25% market share would mean about $140 billion in annual sales.

This growth in Boeing's key markets is driven by rising passenger numbers around the globe, but especially in Asia. The Chinese market alone will require more than a trillion dollars worth of new airplanes over the coming 20 years, according to Bloomberg.

Lockheed Martin does not profit from this mega-trend, but it has other factors working in its favor. This includes the F-35 program, which is currently ramping up and which will be the most expensive weapon system program ever (at a cost of more than $400 billion). As the manufacturer of the F-35 jet, the company is poised to profit from the ramp-up of this program, as well as from the service & parts contracts that will run for decades.

Lockheed Martin, along with other defense contractors, is also benefiting from increased defense spending in the US. Defense spending is rising by about ten percent a year in the next couple of years, and as a key supplier, Lockheed Martin is poised to benefit from that.

Brewing conflict in the Middle East and on the Korean peninsula also means that other countries, such as South Korea, Japan, Qatar, the UAE and many others, are upgrading or expanding their military equipment. Since these countries are mainly focused on purchasing aircraft, missile systems as well as missile defense systems, Lockheed Martin is able to sell a lot of equipment to them.

The growth outlook for both companies thus looks positive, but for Boeing it may be a little bit more foreseeable in the long run. Since Lockheed Martin is heavily dependent on government purchases, it is not so easy to forecast whether sales will be substantially higher in 10 or 20 years. Boeing, on the other hand, will continue to benefit from the fact that the globe is becoming ever more connected, which means rising air travel and thus more demand for new commercial jets.

Dividend Analysis

BA Dividend data by YCharts

Both companies have a solid dividend growth record, although the dividend growth story is more consistent at Lockheed Martin. The company has been raising its dividend very consistently, whereas Boeing's dividend growth rate has been fluctuating a lot more.

The dividend yields are 1.9% (Boeing) and 2.2% (Lockheed Martin) right now. Boeing's slightly lower dividend yield is compensated for by a substantially higher dividend growth rate, though. When we compare the payout ratios, we get the following picture:

BA Total Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Boeing has paid out 30% of its free cash flows over the last year, whereas the payout ratio at Lockheed Martin is 42%. Due to a substantially lower payout ratio, Boeing is thus able to keep its dividend growth rate at a higher level going forward. If Boeing would pay out 42% of its free cash flows as well, its current dividend yield would be 2.7% - significantly more than that of Lockheed Martin.

Year Boeing dividend Boeing YoC Lockheed Martin dividend Lockheed Martin YoC 2018 $6.84 1.9% $8.00 2.2% 2019 $7.87 2.2% $8.80 2.4% 2020 $9.05 2.5% $9.68 2.7% 2021 $10.40 2.9% $10.65 2.9% 2022 $11.96 3.3% $11.71 3.2%

In the above example, I calculated with a 10% dividend growth rate for Lockheed Martin (in line with the recent history) and with a 15% dividend growth rate for Boeing. Even if Boeing's dividend growth rate comes down substantially from the level it has been at over the last couple of years, its yield on cost would surpass Lockheed Martin's in a couple of years.

For dividend growth investors, Boeing thus looks a little bit more promising right here, even though its dividend growth history is not as consistent as Lockheed Martin's.

Valuation Comparison

Free cash flows are substantially higher than earnings for both companies. This is at least partially due to the impact the changes in tax legislation had on each company's non-cash items, such as changes in deferred taxes. Since dividends are paid with cash, it makes sense to value each company based on the cash flows they are generating.

BA Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Based on the above numbers, Boeing trades at 18.4 times trailing free cash flows, whereas the multiple is 19.4 for Lockheed Martin. When we take a forward view, the comparison is a bit more in favor of Boeing. Boeing expects 2018's free cash flows to come in at $12.8 billion, which means a forward free cash flow multiple of 16.6.

Lockheed Martin's free cash flows, on the other hand, will be lower going forward, as the company will increase its pension distributions. Starting from 2019, its free cash flows are poised to increase again, though, thus investors interested in Lockheed Martin should not worry about that too much.

BA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

The enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple, which accounts for different cash positions and debt levels, is almost exactly the same for the two companies. Overall, it thus looks like Boeing is slightly cheaper (due to lower free cash flow multiples and positive FCF growth in 2018), but not by a wide margin.

Final Thoughts

They both have a strong dividend growth record and a positive long-term outlook, but if I had to pick one I would probably favor Boeing. The company is less dependent on government deals, and thus, its growth is more visible over the coming decades. On top of that, Boeing is slightly cheaper than Lockheed Martin, and its high dividend growth rate (and low payout ratio) should make up for a slightly lower initial dividend yield.