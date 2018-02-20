Tech Dividend Showdown: Cisco Vs. IBM
About: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), IBM
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Some tech companies are attractive for income focused investors, despite most tech companies being focused on growth and not paying out attractive dividends.
IBM and Cisco both offer a solid combination of current dividend yield and dividend growth record.
The earnings and dividend growth outlook is vastly different for both companies though.
When we look at Cisco’s valuation and adjust for a big net cash position, shares of the company do not look very expensive at all.
The tech industry primarily provides share price appreciation potential for investors due to many companies being younger and in a higher growth phase. However, some tech companies provide attractive income opportunities, such as Cisco Systems