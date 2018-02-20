Bond yields have been rising steadily over the past number of weeks. This often represents a "double whammy" for high-yielding stocks, which face not only sharper competition from bonds, but also more expensive cost of debt. A lot of times, high-yielding companies are also highly levered.

Telecoms are somewhat insulated from this because, while they are often high-yielding stocks on their own merit, they tend not to be that highly levered. Unfortunately for us income investors, the telecom industry in the US is experiencing something of a competitive upheaval, in which providers have been forced into providing unlimited mobile data offerings for a reasonable price to consumers. This has negatively affected revenue, and has brought about the need for a costly expansion of bandwidth capacity. In Europe, however, the competitive situation tends to still favor the carriers. For this reason, I believe it is worth looking to European telecoms if you still want stocks with a juicy yield.

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) deserves to be at or near the top of that list. It is a multi-national carrier, with about 2/3rds of revenue coming from Europe and the UK. The other 1-3rd comes from some really interesting emerging markets: India, Ghana, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and a few others. Typically, Vodafone enters various markets to compete with the national carrier. Like many other stocks, VOD has pulled back considerably. It now yields well in excess of 6%, and I believe it can be picked up here by income investors. Allow me to explain why.

Why I like Vodafone here

VOD definitely isn't a growth stock, and there likely isn't going to be much growth, top line or bottom line, over the coming years. Of course, Vodafone is a solid beneficiary of the rise in mobile data traffic, especially because in Europe, mobile data is still paid for by the gigabyte. Emerging markets also put some wind into the sails.

On the other hand, competition remains intense in southern European countries, where Vodafone is lucky to achieve flat revenue. New EU regulations have also taken a bite out of profits as of late.

On the whole, though, the company has managed to eke out some growth, and that's important. For example, in the last calendar quarter, Vodafone achieved 1.1% revenue growth. That would have been 2.3% growth, but the impact of new EU regulations regarding roaming charges, international visitors and mobile termination rates have had a negative impact on revenue.

Over the same quarter, year-on-year mobile data traffic increased 61% company-wide. Vodafone added 316 thousand new fixed broadband customers and 234 thousand mobile contract customers. Going forward, the company will work with big data to give customized offers to customers, as it is already doing in South Africa with the "Just 4 You" plan. I expect to see similar programs rolled out in the UK and northern Europe soon enough. As long as revenue and earnings aren't shrinking - and they aren't - Vodafone should be a buy right here.

Courtesy of Google Finance

My rule of thumb for VOD is that it can be bought anywhere below $30, and it is a bit below that right now. Shares yield a dividend of 6.1%. Vodafone definitely has the cash flow to pay that dividend. Over the last fiscal year, the company generated about US$7.4 billion in free cash flow. Of that, it paid $4.8 billion worth in dividends. That means the dividend is 65% of free cash flow. That's a nice cushion.

Unlike many other high-yield stocks, Vodafone is not all that highly levered. Debt is just 2.8 times trailing EBITDA. That is important in case bond yields keep climbing. The company will certainly be affected by rising rates, but not as much as the more levered high-yielders.

Conclusion

Here's what you'll get from Vodafone: a 6%+ yield that is sustainable, a modest level of earnings growth and a company that has a very manageable level of debt. It is also just off its 52-week low. As a bonus, Vodafone offers exposure to some areas of the world, such as India, Turkey and some countries in the Middle East, that are otherwise difficult for western investors to get any exposure to. All in all, I think that represents a pretty good deal for any income-minded investor, and I recommend it here.