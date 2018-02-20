Insiders Buying GNC - Michael Wiggins De Oliveira's Idea Of The Month

Feb. 20, 2018 5:13 AM ETGNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)16 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
  • SA Marketplace author Michael Wiggins De Oliveira continues the series with his idea of the month: GNC Holdings.
  • Everyone is focused on GNC being over $1 billion in debt, but the company is taking proper measures, and the future looks bright.

See Michael's recent article on GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) here.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
37.66K Followers
Delivering High Performance Against the S&P 500.
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. There are no gimmicks and no place to hide because all I care about is delivering high performance against the S&P500.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Follow
16 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.