Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Fall With The Market, Senior Loan CEFs Finally Catching A Bid?

0 out of 32 sectors was positive by price this week, and 1 of out 32 sectors was positive by NAV.

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data are taken from the close of Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup



CEFs did not escape the heavy selling pressure of the broader markets this week. 0 out of 32 sectors was positive (down from 24 last week) and the average price return was -2.90% (down from +0.77%). Fixed income sectors fared relatively better and occupied the top 5 places on the leaderboard, led by Pennsylvania munis at -0.70% and senior loans at -0.77%, the only two sectors falling by less than -1%. On the downside, MLPs reversed course from last week and crashed with a -5.81% return. Three other sectors, U.S. real estate (-5.71%), health/biotech (-5.50%) and energy/resources (-5.10%) also declined by more than -5%.

NAV returns were slightly better, relatively speaking of course. 1 out of 32 sectors was positive on NAV, and the average NAV return was -2.12%. The sole positive by NAV sector was senior loans (+0.05%). MLPs was the worst sector by NAV (-5.63%).

The sector with the highest premium is utilities (-0.82%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin America equities (-12.20%). The average sector discount is -6.68% (down from -5.94% last week).

Utilities showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.87%), while U.S. real estate showed the largest premium/discount decline (-2.33%).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is emerging market equity (+0.64) while the sector with the lowest z-score is high yield (-3.06).

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (9.53%), followed by multi-sector income (8.84%), U.S. real estate (8.80%), global growth & income (8.69%), global equity dividend (8.51%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.59% (up from 6.39% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (RCG) -6.89% 0% -3.47% 0.7 -7.95% -1.37% (GOF) -6.74% 10.86% 2.60% -2.2 -6.55% -0.41% (IIF) -6.44% 4.53% -13.88% -0.5 -7.92% -1.04% (EXD) -5.78% 12.42% -12.55% -1.8 -4.40% 1.91% (DMO) -5.64% 10.97% 18.74% 0.5 -4.81% -0.28% (CHN) -5.41% 2.36% -10.52% 0.0 -5.95% -0.27% (EDF) -5.24% 13.53% 6.47% -0.9 -5.45% -0.79% (JMF) -4.87% 10.11% -5.49% -1.1 -7.41% -2.64% (NRO) -4.78% 11.37% -8.65% -0.5 -8.83% -4.06% (DSM) -4.40% 5.44% -5.85% -4.9 -5.28% -0.85%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (OTCPK:FXBY) 4.85% 0.44% -27.99% 1.7 0.00% -6.74% (SRV) 4.81% 8.61% -4.84% 2.5 -2.63% -7.55% (GUT) 4.19% 8.49% 40.00% 2.9 -0.84% -3.81% (GLU) 3.81% 5.62% -3.26% 2.0 0.33% -3.62% (DSE) 3.72% 13.39% 4.45% 0.6 -4.78% -8.18% (FFC) 3.55% 7.18% -4.42% -2.4 2.37% -1.43% (FIF) 3.39% 7.30% 0.56% 3.1 -2.53% -5.81% (TYG) 3.26% 8.51% 5.52% -0.7 -4.14% -7.10% (CLM) 2.88% 17.82% 15.35% -0.1 -1.36% -3.83% (GCV) 2.86% 8.07% 4.39% 1.3 -0.67% -3.39%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

January 18, 2017 | The Thai Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTF) announced today that it will close its share register books at the close of business on January 19, 2018 and that trading of the Fund’s stock on the NYSE will be suspended before the market opens on January 22, 2018. The proportionate interests of stockholders in the assets of the Fund shall be fixed on the basis of their respective holdings at the close of business on the Effective Date, and the Fund expects to make a final liquidating distribution to stockholders as of the Effective Date on or about January 26, 2018.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

January 20, 2017 | Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the offering of additional common shares of the Fund pursuant to a transferable rights offering (the “Rights Offering”). If approved by the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”), the Fund expects to issue transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its common shareholders on a record date to be set by the Board (the “Record Date”). Shareholders as of the Record Date (“Record Date Shareholders”) will be able to subscribe for new common shares of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). The exercise price for the Rights Offering will be determined in the context of the market prior to the filing of the Fund’s final prospectus. Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held on the Record Date. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the Fund. No assurance can be given that a market for the Rights will develop. The Rights Offering is subject to Board approval. There is no assurance the Board will approve the Rights Offering. January 19, 2017 | The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXE) today announced that it has commenced a tender offer to purchase up to 367,170 common shares of the Fund (or 5% of the Fund’s outstanding shares) at 95% of the net asset value per common share as determined at the close of business on the Termination Date (as defined below). In accordance with the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Fund may purchase additional shares not to exceed 2% of the outstanding shares without amending or extending the tender offer. The tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 23, 2018, unless the tender offer is extended. Phillip Goldstein, Chairman of the Board, commented: “The Board approved this tender offer in recognition of concerns by some shareholders about the discount to NAV at which the Fund’s shares have been trading recently. In the future, the Board may consider other measures to address the discount including one or more additional tender offers and adoption of a managed distribution policy.” January 18, 2017 | Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.25 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $33.7 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares of common stock to cover overallotments, if any. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of its common stock to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies, to make distributions to the Company’s stockholders and for general working capital purposes. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

January 16, 2017 | The Nuveen High Income December 2018 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JHA) has entered the wind-up period in anticipation of its termination date. The fund is a “target term” fund that will cease its investment operations and liquidate its portfolio on December 1, 2018 and distribute the net proceeds to shareholders, unless the term is extended for a period of up to six months by a vote of the fund’s Board of Trustees. During the wind-up period the fund may deviate from its investment objectives and policies, and may invest up to a 100% of its managed assets in high quality, short-term securities. These expanded investment parameters currently will provide the fund additional flexibility to reinvest the proceeds of matured or called portfolio securities in higher quality, short-term securities. As the fund gets closer to its termination date, the fund will begin to affirmatively transition its remaining below investment grade portfolio holdings to such high quality, short-term securities to enhance its ability to efficiently liquidate its portfolio at termination. The fund has also completed the process of redeeming and retiring its leverage in anticipation of its termination date. As described in the fund’s prospectus, the general shortening of the time-to-maturity of the fund’s portfolio securities as the fund approaches its termination date, the elimination of leverage, and the repositioning of the fund’s portfolio into higher-quality securities as part of the wind-up process, will tend to reduce interest rate risk and credit risk, and improve portfolio liquidity, but will also tend to reduce amounts of income available to pay as dividends to common shareholders.

Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information for newly added funds. However, note the yield, coverage, discount and z-score information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

Cutters

-18.9% : ( EVM ) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund cuts from $0.0487 to $0.0395 monthly ( ex-date Feb. 20, announced Feb. 1 ). Yields 4.38%, discount -9.67%, z-score -2.4, coverage 114% (as of 2/2).

: ( ) cuts from $0.0487 to $0.0395 monthly ( ). Yields 4.38%, discount -9.67%, z-score -2.4, coverage 114% (as of 2/2). -18.6% : (LEO) Dreyfus Strategic Municipals cuts from $0.0473 to $0.035 monthly (ex-date Feb. 8, announced Jan. 26). Yields 4.90%, discount -2.94%, z-score -1.2, coverage 115% (as of 1/26).

: (LEO) Dreyfus Strategic Municipals cuts from $0.0473 to $0.035 monthly (ex-date Feb. 8, announced Jan. 26). Yields 4.90%, discount -2.94%, z-score -1.2, coverage 115% (as of 1/26). -15.6% : (DSM) Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund cuts from $0.0473 to $0.035 monthly (ex-date Feb. 8, announced Jan. 26). Yields 5.00%, discount -1.45%, z-score +0.4, coverage 111% (as of 1/26).

: (DSM) Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund cuts from $0.0473 to $0.035 monthly (ex-date Feb. 8, announced Jan. 26). Yields 5.00%, discount -1.45%, z-score +0.4, coverage 111% (as of 1/26). -14.6% : (DMF) Dreyfus Municipal Income cuts from $0.0473 to $0.035 monthly (ex-date Feb. 8, announced Jan. 26). Yields 4.84%, discount -7.62%, z-score -1.8, coverage 130% (as of 1/26).

: (DMF) Dreyfus Municipal Income cuts from $0.0473 to $0.035 monthly (ex-date Feb. 8, announced Jan. 26). Yields 4.84%, discount -7.62%, z-score -1.8, coverage 130% (as of 1/26). -13.0% :( ENX ) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund cuts from $0.0515 to $0.0448 monthly ( ex-date Feb. 20, announced Feb. 1 ). Yields 4.67%, discount -12.33%, z-score -3.4, coverage 110% (as of 2/2).

:( ) cuts from $0.0515 to $0.0448 monthly ( ). Yields 4.67%, discount -12.33%, z-score -3.4, coverage 110% (as of 2/2). -8.1% : ( EIM ) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund cuts from $0.0521 to $0.0479 monthly ( ex-date Feb. 20, announced Feb. 1 ). Yields 4.83%, discount -10.78%, z-score -3.7, coverage 110% (as of 2/2).

: ( ) cuts from $0.0521 to $0.0479 monthly ( ). Yields 4.83%, discount -10.78%, z-score -3.7, coverage 110% (as of 2/2). -5.6% : (FLC) Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund cuts from $0.126 to $0.119 monthly (ex-date Feb. 20, announced Jan. 24). Yields 7.12%, discount -6.74%, z-score -3.5, coverage 102% (as of 1/26).

: (FLC) Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund cuts from $0.126 to $0.119 monthly (ex-date Feb. 20, announced Jan. 24). Yields 7.12%, discount -6.74%, z-score -3.5, coverage 102% (as of 1/26). -5.5%: (FCT) First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II cuts from $0.246 to $0.225 monthly (ex-date Feb. 1, announced Jan. 22). Yields 5.56%, discount -8.69%, z-score -1.5, coverage 105% (as of 1/26).

Boosters

+5.1%: (IQI) Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust boosts from $0.0546 to $0.0574 monthly (ex-date Feb. 14, announced Feb. 1). Yields 5.80%, discount -10.89%, z-score -3.1, coverage 124% (as of 2/2).

Commentary and actionable takeaways

The big event last week was of course markets falling by over 2% on Friday, leading to the end of the record-breaking 311 days in the S&P 500 without a 3% pullback (since November 2016). CEFs were not immune to the drop, and no CEF sector posted positive returns by price this week, with an average sector price return of -2.90%. The average sector NAV return fell by a bit less (-2.12%), consistent with the widening of the average sector discount from -5.94% to -6.68%.

Days like Friday also remind us of the advantage of having a diversified portfolio. As shown in the table below, the portfolios fared well in terms of minimizing drawdown versus the S&P 500 last Friday (thanks to a CIL member for suggesting I take a look at this metric). As discounts for CEFs widened across the board, the portfolios probably did even better on a NAV basis. If the correction in equities deepens, the portfolios should continue to do well versus the S&P 500.

Portfolios 1-Day return Benchmarks 1-Day return

CIL -1.13% (SPY) -2.18% CIL100 -1.52% (GAA) -1.40% MIN -0.90% (IYLD) -1.06% (YYY) -0.89%

Of course, we're not in panic territory yet, not by a far margin. Markets have been so overbought that a correction is healthy and needed. I would anticipate more volatility may be on the way in 2018, which could lead to better buying opportunities for the income investor in the near future.

Are senior loan CEFs (also known as floating loans, leveraged loans, bank loans) finally catching a bid? "Leveraged loans the place to be in January" says Seeking Alpha. This week, senior loan CEFs posted an average +0.05% NAV return, the sole positive sector by NAV, and was over 60 bps better than the next performing CEF sector (mortgage bonds). After a rough 2017 for senior loan funds, I'm happy that they're doing better to start the year.

In fact, a number of CEFs announced a boost to their February distributions this week. Only IQI was shown in the list above as it was the only fund passing the 5% threshold, but the others are reproduced in the table below.

Fund Ticker Discount Old yield % Boost New yield New coverage EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -5.48% 5.15% +2.5% 5.28% 0% EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) -8.90% 5.44% +2.8% 5.59% 100% EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) -9.81% 5.52% +3.3% 5.70% 70% EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -6.32% 5.68% +4.3% 5.92% 104% EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -7.46% 5.41% +4.5% 5.65% 96% Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -9.98% 5.14% +4.5% 5.37% 98% Invesco Quality Muni Income (IQI) -10.89% 5.52% +5.1% 5.80% 124%

(Source: CEFConnect)

Notice anything in common about these funds? Besides IQI, the other 6 funds are all senior loan funds. Is the increase in interest rates finally allowing senior loan CEFs to raise their distributions once again? I'm sure we're all eagerly looking forward to the answer to that question.

I should also point out that the coverage figures are calculated from CEFConnect earnings data, which are obviously lagging. Even though most of the funds do not have >100% coverage, obviously there is increased money coming to justify the increase, which should be reflected the next time the numbers are updated.

While senior loan funds have begun to boost payouts, distribution cuts at muni funds continue. This week, Eaton Vance slashed distributions of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by -18.9%, -13.0% and -8.1%, respectively. Prices for these three CEFs fell by -2.54% to -3.36% over the week, exceeding the average -1.50% loss from the national muni sector this week.

EVM Price data by YCharts

Here are the latest numbers for these three funds in case anyone is interested in initiating positions in these Eaton Vance muni funds.

Fund

Ticker Yield Discount z-score Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) 4.38% -9.67% -2.4 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) 4.67% -12.33% -3.4 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) 4.83% -10.67% -3.7

Finally, taking a quick look at the premium/discount gainers and losers for the week. For the premium/discount gainers, I would be a seller of SRV, GUT, DSE and FIF (message me if you're looking for a replacement). For the premium/discount losers, GOF looks interesting even though it is at a slight premium of +2.6%. Nothing else stands out as particularly attractive.

