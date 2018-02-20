Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) is about to report results from its phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial in Q2 of 2018. I believe that investors have an opportunity to invest in the company before the results are readout and realize some potential extraordinary gains. The company has already ran multiple preliminary phase 2a trials to show that emricasan does in fact have disease modifying potential in patients with many different types of liver disease.

Phase 2b Trial

The phase 2b trial to be reported in Q2 of 2018 is known as the POLT-HCV-SVR trial. It has recruited a total of 60 patients ranging with a fibrosis score of F2 (early liver fibrosis) all the way to F6 (late-stage cirrhosis). This trial had recruited patients who had cleared their hepatitis C virus, but who have unresolved fibrosis of the liver due to the disease. One thing to note is that this trial started in 2014. The reason why the trial has taken longer is because the company had to switch patients to receive new hepatitis C treatments which cured them of the Hepatitis C virus. Therefore, at that time Conatus had to allow patients to be cured of HCV first, and then enrolled into the trial. This created a bit of a delay in the trial, and thus the reason why it took longer to run. This phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial has the primary endpoint of Ishak Fibrosis score. That means that the trial will be testing the change in Ishak Fibrosis score from baseline between emricasan and placebo. In order for this study to be considered a success, emricasan has to show at least a 15% improvement from placebo.

Small Hints

There are never any guarantees when it comes to clinical trials, but I believe that Conatus has a good chance with emricasan in its POLT-HCV-SVR trial. For starters, the company has done extensive testing in small phase 2 and ad-hoc analysis trials. Some proof of concept efficacy shows some mechanism of action for emricasan. These include:

100% of patients treated with emricasan had seen ALT reductions one month after treatment

92% of severe portal hypertension patients had a reduction of HVPG when treated with emricasan

75% of placebo patients had seen an improvement of MELD scores after switching to emricasan

These are just several hints of Proof of concept studies for emricasan. But let's take a look at the first notation above "100% of patients treated with emricasan had seen ALT reductions one month after treatment". For me this reported POC data is the most important. Why is that? That's because patients with NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis have elevated ALT levels in the liver. Of course, at the same time higher ALT levels can also be indicated in patients with no NASH issues. However, to confirm whether a patient has NASH fibrosis or NASH cirrhosis a liver biopsy is needed. But if a patient is confirmed to have NASH fibrosis or cirrhosis then they will likely have elevated levels of ALT. The fact that emricasan was able to reduce ALT levels of the liver in 100% of patients treated is quite simply amazing. Whether ALT reductions in all patients translates to a reduction of fibrosis in the POLT-HCV-SVR trial itself remains to be seen. However, I have high hopes for the phase 2b data coming up in Q2 2018.

Positive Advancement

What I find comforting is what occurred back in 2015 when Conatus announced initial baseline data from the POLT-HCV-SVR study. There was a quote from the CEO Steven J. Mento which I find to be the most suitable to explain why I believe the trial might succeed:

"We have followed the recommendation of our Data Monitoring Committee to keep results blinded to maintain the integrity of the final data analysis. The initial pre-treatment biomarker data confirm that the underlying mechanisms addressed by emricasan are active, and baseline biopsy data confirm that the target population may be suitable for demonstrating potential histology benefits of treatment with emricasan"

To me this is a good sign. That's because at that time the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) decided to keep the trial running. If the DMC had seen that emricasan was having no effect on patients it could have stopped the trial completely. I'm not 100% sure, but even if the DMC wanted to stop the trial due to extremely positive efficacy it would have been wrong to do so anyways. The reason being is because these patients with fibrosis ranging from F2 to F6 are extremely ill. Severe liver disease carries the potential of death. Therefore stopping the trial early due to any positive efficacy achieved would have been a disservice to all the patients being treated with emricasan. There is no guarantee that the final primary endpoint will be met, but Conatus has given a few measures on how it will proceed based on the data.

Conatus has noted that if emricasan shows a greater than 15% improvement then it will meet the primary endpoint of the study and be in good shape for further valuation. However, anything also between 5% and 14% will also be seen as a rationale to consider further evaluation. Anything coming in below 5% will not be ideal and it is likely that the study will be terminated.

Liver Disease with Hepatitis C Virus

The hope is that this trial does succeed. That's because only about 30% of non-transplant patients with fibrosis and SVR show histological signs of improvement in fibrosis two years after virus clearance. This remains a huge unmet medical need and the hope is that emricasan will act as a potential treatment for these patients. Given the population that is involved with fibrosis and HCV, emricasan was given orphan drug designation by the FDA for this indication.

Multiple Shots On Goal

This phase 2 POLT-HCV-SVR trial is important for Conatus because it will be the first liver biopsy based data of emricasan in a liver disease. There is a huge risk with how the results will turn out. There is no way of knowing the percentage of the Ishak fibrosis score between emricasan and placebo until the data is finally reported. There is a chance that the trial may end up failing. However, the good news is that Conatus pharmaceuticals has multiple shots on goal. There are three other trials that are set to report data within the next 2 years. These include:

Phase 2b ENCORE-PH (portal hypertension in liver cirrhosis) - data to be reported by 2nd half of 2018

Phase 2b ENCORE-NF (NASH fibrosis) - data to be reported by 1st half 2019

Phase 2b ENCORE-LF (Liver fibrosis) - data to be reported by 2nd half of 2019

I believe that all these other clinical trials will act backups, just in case the POLT-HCV-SVR trial doesn't hit the primary endpoint of the study. It is hard to say how this trial will turn out, but I feel confident it will because of the partnership with Novartis (NVS). Novartis has chosen to partner with Conatus for its pipeline of these liver disease targets being treated with emricasan. Conatus has already received $50 million as an upfront payment, and has the potential to earn up to $650 million more in milestone payments.

Financials

As of September 30, 2017, Conatus Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $85.2 million. The financials are in good shape. That's because Novartis has agreed to pay 50% of all the phase 2b clinical trial costs. In addition, any trial that progresses to a phase 3 will have Novartis become 100% responsible for all associated costs. That includes the cost to commercialize emricasan should it eventually be approved by the FDA. Conatus believes that with its current cash on hand it will be able to fund operations until the end of 2019. That should help carry it through the rest of the clinical trial readouts. In addition, Novartis will be responsible for footing the bill for any future trials that arise from the ENCORE clinical program.

Conclusion

Conatus Pharmaceuticals should be on your radar before the trial results of its Phase 2 POLT-HCV-SVR study. It has shown some positive preliminary data which proves that the mechanism of action of emricasan in different types of liver disease is active. Depending upon the data, the company might have multiple pathways forward even if the trial does not hit the primary endpoint of the study. In addition, there are multiple shots on goal which greatly reduce investor risk. Should the phase 2 POLT-HCV-SVR study not be successful, Conatus can still recover with the other 3 remaining ongoing liver disease trials.