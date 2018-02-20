Looking Under The Hood Of The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF
Summary
- The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF is the largest Brazilian equity ETF by far.
- The fund is highly large-cap orientated. For small-cap Brazilian stock exposure, other ETFs are needed.
- It is highly correlated with commodities.
There's been a rash of interest in the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) recently, which could be attributed to the very strong recent performance of Brazilian stocks. The Bovespa, ranked the world's 16th largest stock exchange in early 2016, has returned +22.34% over the past 1 year, beating the +13.10% return of the S&P 500 by nearly 10 percentage points.
Recent articles on EWZ have focused on the macroeconomic picture of Brazil and the outlook for Brazilian stocks.
However, this article will be a bit different. This article will look at EWZ, the largest Brazilian equities ETF, to see whether it is a suitable vehicle for someone wishing to access exposure Brazilian stocks.
Basic details about EWZ and its regional benchmark, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) is presented in the table below.
|Fund
|EWZ
|VWO
|Yield (ttm)
|1.48%
|2.13%
|Expense ratio
|0.62%
|0.14%
|Inception
|Jul. 2000
|Mar. 2005
|AUM
|$8.14 billion
|$69.98 billion
|Avg. Volume
|18.1 million
|11.3 million
|Morningstar rating
|**
|***
|No. holdings
|53
|4086
|Annual turnover
|20%
|6%
|Index
|MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index
|FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index
(Source: Morningstar)
The expense ratio of 0.62% is moderately high, but understandable for an international equities ETF. EWZ is also extremely liquid at 18.1 million shares traded per day, making it even more liquid than the emerging market ETF, VWO.
The largest Brazilian ETF
If we look at the landscape of Brazilian ETFs, we can see that EWZ is clearly the top dog in this arena. With assets (AUM) of $8.2 billion, EWZ is 65 times as large as the next largest Brazil exchange-traded fund, the Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3X Shares ETF (BRZU).
The following table shows the 10 largest Brazilian ETFs by AUM.
|Symbol
|ETF Name
|Asset Class
|Total Assets ($MM)
|(EWZ)
|iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF
|Equity
|$8,137.95
|(BRZU)
|Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3X Shares
|Equity
|$124.41
|(BRF)
|VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF
|Equity
|$111.38
|(EWZS)
|iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
|Equity
|$76.40
|(FLBR)
|Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF
|Equity
|$26.61
|(BZQ)
|ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil
|Equity
|$22.84
|(BZF)
|WisdomTree Brazilian Real ETF
|Currency
|$14.80
|(UBR)
|ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped ETF
|Equity
|$14.55
|(FBZ)
|First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX ETF
|Equity
|$9.53
|(DBBR)
|Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Brazil Hedged Equity ETF
|Equity
|$5.14
(Source: ETFdb)
This data is represented in the chart below. I had to use a logarithmic scale for the y-axis, or else all other bars besides EWZ would dwindle into nothingness.
(Source: Stanford Chemist, ETFdb)
Notice that not all the ETFs above are equity funds. The WisdomTree Brazilian Real ETF (BZF) is a currency fund that tracks the performance of, you guessed it, the Brazilian real.
EWZ is also a highly popular fund on Seeking Alpha, with 27,102 followers at the time of writing.
Index and holdings
EWZ tracks the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index. According to MSCI:
The MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Brazilian market. It applies certain investment limits that are imposed on regulated investment companies, or RICs, under the current US Internal Revenue Code. With 53 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Brazil.
According to the fund's prospectus, EWZ uses a representative sampling indexing strategy rather than a replication indexing strategy, which may lead to a higher tracking error versus the index. However, with only 53 constituents in the index, it seems that even full replication should not be difficult.
Here are the top 10 holdings of EWZ:
(Source: iShares)
The top names in this list may be recognizable to some Seeking Alpha readers, such as Itau Unibanco (ITUB), the largest financial conglomerate in Latin America, Vale (VALE, OTC:VALEF), a hotly followed metals and mining company, and Banco Bradesco (BBD, BBDO), the second-largest private bank in Brazil. (Interestingly it appears that EWZ holds exposure to Banco Bradesco via at least two different tickers, BBDC4 and BBDC3, which could mean that it is actually the largest holding of EWZ.)
Note that the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-cap segments of the Brazilian market. As a consequence, EWZ only includes giant-, large- and medium-cap stocks. In that sense, it is even more large-cap orientated than the regional emerging markets ETF, VWO.
(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)
Interested in small-cap Brazilian equity exposure? Consider the iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS), which focuses only on Brazilian small-cap stocks. Here's the market capitalization breakdown of EWZS shown alongside EWZ.
There is 0% overlap between EWZ and EWZS, according to the ETF Research Center. If one wanted to build all-cap exposure to Brazilian stocks, they would invest in both EWZ and EWZS in an 85%:15% ratio.
(Source: ETF Research Center)
The valuation of Brazilian stocks is comparable to the broader emerging markets (VWO). Both are attractive compared to U.S. stocks (represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar. Metrics are forward-looking.)
Distribution
EWZ has a trailing twelve months (ttm) yield of 1.48%, so is probably not on an income investor's top list of ETFs to own.
The distribution is paid semi-annually (in June and December). In some years, there are two separate dividends paid out in December, but for the purpose of the chart below, I have combined all of the December payouts in the same year into one figure. The following chart shows the distribution of EWZ over the past 10 years. As you can see, the payout amounts are erratic and irregular.
(Source: iShares)
In the past, EWZ's ttm yield has been higher, reaching even above 6%. The current yield of EWZ is among the lowest levels it has traded at over the past 10 years.
High correlation to commodities
The Brazilian economy is highly dependent on commodities. As can be seen from the 5-year chart below, the movement of EWZ is often tightly correlated with the movements of the two commodity ETFs: the PowerShares DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC) and the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (GSG).
Running the correlation tool in InvestSpy suggests that EWZ is 20-80% more correlated with DBC than U.S. stocks (SPY), depending on the time period. This high correlation should be borne in mind for someone looking to invest in EWZ, especially if he or she already has significant commodities exposure.
For more information on the reliance of the Brazilian economy to commodities, see the article "Brazil's Economy Depends On Commodities" linked above.
Summary
If one is interested in Brazilian stocks, EWZ could be a decent vehicle for this exposure. It is the largest Brazilian equities ETF, and it is also extremely liquid at 18.1 million shares traded a day. However, note that EWZ is highly large-cap orientated, and will need to be supplemented with a small-cap ETF such as EWZS if one desires all-cap exposure.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
