President Trump's Necessity Is The Mother Of The BOJ's Invention

Summary

Japan has to deal with the awkward combination of rising U.S. interest rates and a falling U.S. dollar.

Before his reappointment, Kuroda signaled no change in policy. This will be tested post reappointment.

Yield curve targeting is the latest policy gimmick to replace the rapidly diminishing positive sentimental rates of return on QQE.

For yield curve targeting, read banking sector targeting.

Higher JGB yields may actually signal a BOJ commitment to further ZIRP/NIRP rather than the expected normalization.