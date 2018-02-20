Broke Out Of This Jailhouse REIT
About: CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)
by: Arturo Neto, CFA
Summary
Despite my original thesis on private prisons, this one has too many challenges to overcome.
There are also risks that the government may reduce its reliance on the private sector.
After taking my lumps, I'm getting out to invest in a more attractive opportunity.
It's one thing when jails are successful in housing and rehabilitating prisoners, but when those jails themselves become dysfunctional, something has to give. We were originally very positive on the concept of private prison ownership,