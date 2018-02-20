Dividend Ideas | Financials 

Mesabi Trust: 10% Dividend Yield With Price Appreciation Potential

|
About: Mesabi Trust (MSB), Includes: CLF
by: David Zanoni
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
David Zanoni
Momentum, growth at reasonable price, long-term horizon
Marketplace
Margin of Safety Investing
Summary

Mesabi Trust operates as a royalty trust with interest in the Peter Mitchell iron mine.

Mesabi Trust acts like a toll collector with a high profit margin of 97%.

With a low valuation and steady growth for iron ore, the Mesabi Trust should thrive over many years.

If you are looking for an investment that provides income with the potential for steady price appreciation, then the Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is something to look at. Mesabi recently announced a dividend increase