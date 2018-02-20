Mesabi Trust: 10% Dividend Yield With Price Appreciation Potential
About: Mesabi Trust (MSB), Includes: CLF
by: David Zanoni
Summary
Mesabi Trust operates as a royalty trust with interest in the Peter Mitchell iron mine.
Mesabi Trust acts like a toll collector with a high profit margin of 97%.
With a low valuation and steady growth for iron ore, the Mesabi Trust should thrive over many years.
If you are looking for an investment that provides income with the potential for steady price appreciation, then the Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is something to look at. Mesabi recently announced a dividend increase