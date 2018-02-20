JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock is an attractive investment opportunity with a nearly 25% price-to-earnings (PE) ratio discount compared to the industry average. JetBlue should able to close this gap if the airline can address its recent late arrival issue.

JetBlue reported lackluster traffic results to start of 2018. JetBlue, which is less than half the size of the three largest airlines—Southwest (LUV), Delta (DAL), and United (UAL)—saw a contraction in revenue passenger miles (RPMs) of (1.7%) and a nearly flat available seat miles (ASMs) metric (0.1% increase) for January 2018 compared to January 2017.

While it’s encouraging to see that JetBlue has only posted 2 months of negative RPM growth in the past 13 months, it’s discouraging to see the contraction in January 2018. It’s also concerning to see a further separation between RPM and ASM. This separation signals a decline in passenger load factor which was an obvious issue in 2017. Passenger load factor is an important measurement for airlines because it represents capacity utilization. It essentially represents the efficiency of the airline to fill seats and generate revenue. If an airline is increasing ASMs but decreasing RPMs, it shows that a lot of flights aren’t at capacity and are a missed revenue opportunity. This is definitely the case with JetBlue’s January 2018 traffic report.

In January, JetBlue’s load factor fell to 81.9% which is down from January 2017’s metric of 83.3%. Additionally, it’s a large decrease from the summer 2017 high of 87%. This is in comparison to the 3 major airlines—Southwest 77.8%, Delta 79.7%, and United at 79.2%. Clearly, despite JetBlue’s decrease in load factor, the airline still had a higher metric than the 3 major airlines. While JetBlue had a higher load factor, it is certainly important to see the airline close the gap between ASM and RSM growth rates.

See the trailing JetBlue load factor for the previous 12 months which highlights the concern that the drop in the fourth quarter of 2017 has carried over into January 2018.

There are 2 main factors making up load factor. The first one is RPMs which measure the traffic for an airline and are calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the month by the total distance of flights for the month. JetBlue’s RPMs decreased (1.7%) year over year to nearly 3.8 billion. JetBlue fell well behind increases at other major airlines including Southwest at 4% and United at 1.8% while Delta remained flat.

The other factor, ASMs, measures the airlines' flight carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the month by the total distance of flights for the month. JetBlue’s ASMs increased only 0.1% year over year to over 4.6 billion. This was ahead of other competitors with United growing at 3.3%, Southwest at 1.9%, and Delta at 1.8%.

Based on these results for the month of January 2018, while JetBlue was more efficient than other airlines which is evident by the higher load factor, it fell behind competitors in ASMs and RPMs changes. This lag is occurring even when both metrics for JetBlue are approximately half of the other major airlines, giving JetBlue a lot of room to grow on Southwest, Delta, and United. JetBlue is in an odd market space because it is labeled as a low-cost carrier; however, it isn't in the same group as Spirit Airlines or Frontier Airlines. In my opinion, there are 2 types of travelers—low cost and regular. The low-cost group wants to get to their destination as cheap as possible and they’re all right with add-on fees because they are able to avoid them. On the other hand, the regular travelers are willing to pay a ticket premium for little to no fees, some comfort, and an on-time flight. This puts JetBlue in competition with the other major airlines and it must fight to differentiate or at least maintain a reputable service.

In 2017, this wasn’t exactly the case for JetBlue. The Wall Street Journal recently named JetBlue the worst airline in America. The ranking was based off a scorecard of 7 items including on-time arrivals, canceled flights, delays, tarmac delays, mishandled baggage, involuntary bumping, and complaints. In this ranking, JetBlue ranked dead last in on-time arrivals and delays while scoring very poorly on canceled flights, tarmac delays, and involuntary bumping. The only item that JetBlue actually performed high in was the mishandled baggage category. JetBlue associated these poor reports with air-traffic control slowdowns, storms, runway construction, and hurricane relief operations. Management stated that the company has been working to improve things by adding spare airplanes, introducing new boarding procedures, and investing in cockpit equipment.

Despite these remedies, delay costs have added up for the airline. January 2018’s on-time arrival rate was only 65.8% compared to Delta at 84.2%. While January is a difficult month for JetBlue because a large percentage of its flights are on the east coast which is impact by winter storms, it’s definitely not an encouraging start to the year after it was such an issue in 2017. According to Airlines for America, delay costs U.S. carriers $62.55 a minute on average in direct operating expenses. While JetBlue has claimed it is at a disadvantage because the airlines' flights are largely northeast concentrated, that isn’t going to do anything for the company’s brand. Chronically late flights are going to limit the company’s ability to attract premium customers which is evident in the company’s RPM contraction in January 2018.

This is something JetBlue must focus on. Despite having a cost reduction initiative, the company must work to address this issue in 2018. This will help them meet the cost reduction initiative by focusing on operational and scheduling efficiencies. In order to take full advantage of this increase in passengers, JetBlue must work to fix this lateness issue. This will drive revenue, lower costs, and allow the company to grow margins.

This is not what the company did when it reported fourth-quarter 2017 results when operating income fell 36%. While the company translated increased traffic into more revenue at a growth rate of 7% to over $1.75 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in costs that led to the operating income reduction was attributed largely to higher fuel rates. Higher fuel costs is something all airlines are dealing with and it isn’t changing customer sentiment like the late flights. From a valuation standpoint, JetBlue’s stock looks cheap at a PE ratio of 10.5 compared to an industry average of 13.8, meaning the stock has nearly 25% to grow until it reaches the industry average.

With any underdog investment, there are some risks investing in JetBlue; however, I believe the potential reward outweighs the risk. While the below-industry average RPM and ASM growth in January 2018 is concerning, the airline reported an above-industry average load factor. I will continue to monitor JetBlue’s on-time performance as 2018 progresses to see if the company is addressing its dismal 2017 metric. However, given JetBlue’s historical performance and low valuation compared to the industry average, I believe the company is in a great position to take advantage of the expected increase in airline passengers as a result of the improving US economy.