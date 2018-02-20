We have been following Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) for some time given its projected growth trajectory. When we last checked in with the company in August we concluded that while we liked the company we really wanted to get shares in the $20 range if possible. We never got there, as the stock touched a low of $30.12 and then began to rebound. Unfortunately, we missed out on this rally, but it doesn’t matter where a stock has been; it matters where it is going. In this column, we will address the just reported quarterly earnings. It is our thesis that the stock is risky in the short term, but if it can deliver on its long-term growth plans, the stock will continue to rise. That said, our major concerns that we highlighted in our coverage initiation remain. Namely, we are impressed with sales growth, but comparable sales issues persist, while earnings growth is lower than we would like to see based on present and forward valuation metrics. Therefore, we are still waiting for a better price. Let us discuss the key indicators and our thoughts moving forward.

Key indicators

With restaurants there are essentially four key things we like to look for when determining if a name in this sector is a possible buy. First and foremost, we look for growing top line sales, and Shake Shack has been successful on this front. Following on with these increased sales, we also like to see whether or not expenses are controlled to ensure any rise in sales generates net income and earnings per share growth. Earnings are growing, but not as fast as we would like. Third, we look for store management, and specifically we look for the closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones in key markets. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key, and this indicator is what keeps us from buying the stock.

Sales impress

One thing that impresses us about the company is its ability to grow sales. Take a look at sales growth over the last few years for Q4:

Source: SEC filings

Sales were up 31.2% for the fourth quarter versus the prior year period, which was mainly a result of higher volumes, due primarily to the opening of 26 new domestic company-operated stores. Licensing revenue for the second quarter was $3.0 million, an increase of 25% from $2.4 million a year ago, due primarily to the opening of 19 new licensed stores. Total revenues came in at $96.1 million and surpassed our expectations of $94 million by $2.1 million. This was a result of comparable sales that were slightly higher than we expected, but still very weak for a growing company.

Comparable sales are weak at best

Revenues were higher on the back of new stores being opened, but did not get much help from same store sales. Same store sales were positive, and we were looking for -0.5% to 0.5% growth on this metric. Same store sales came in at 0.8% for quarter:

Source: SEC filings

This is down substantially versus 1.5% growth in the fourth quarter last year. To be quite frank, that is weak at best, considering this is the most important indicator that we look for. It is tough to justify getting behind a new growth name when same store sales are this weak. Declining comps are due to a combination of lower weekly sales volumes per stores, in addition to flat traffic. While this was partially offset by higher prices and better sales mix, this is very disappointing. Thus, we still want to see a few more quarters of data before recommending a firm position. There are other concerns here.

Profit growth is there, but watch margins

While sales were up markedly, total operating income increased 17.0% to $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 from $5.0 million in the same quarter last year. This growth is positive, but given the rise in sales, it suggests expenses are weighing somewhat. This is evidenced by operating income margins decreasing 70 basis points to 6.1%. One immense positive was that store level operating profit, increased 30.3% to $23.5 million in Q4 from $18.0 million in the same quarter last year. However, the cost of sales is rising because as a percentage of sales, operating profit margins decreased 20 basis points to 25.2%. That said, 25.2% is unbelievably high in the restaurant sector.

The decline in margins was primarily due to increased labor and related expenses resulting from increases in hourly wages. When we combine the expenses and revenues, as well as the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, net loss to the company was $14.4 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.15 per share for the same period last year. Of course, we need to adjust for this tax impact on earnings. On an adjusted basis earnings per share was $0.10. This was up just $0.01 from last year’s $0.09. That is not enough growth for our tastes.

2018 projections

For 2018 we expect more of the same. We expect more stores to open, driving revenues higher. We continue to expect pressure on same store sales, while earnings growth will continue to be subpar for a stock trading at over 60 times earnings. We are targeting total revenue for the year to be between $445 and $452 million. For new stores, the company itself is looking to license 16-18 new stores, and open 32 -35 new company operated shops in the U.S, so we based our revenues on the higher end of this guidance. Although we expect sales to once again rise markedly, on a same store basis we are expect comparable sales of -2.0% to up 0.5%. This is because we are targeting traffic that is down 2-4% for the year, despite menu price increases of 2%. We base this expectation on the present trajectory of the company over the last year and a half. Finally, on an earnings per share basis, considering similar margins and a better taxation rate, we are looking for per share earnings of $0.66 to $0.72. This represents growth of 15% to 26%.

Final thoughts

You know this company is tough. On the one hand we have sales rising significantly, but comparable sales are questionable at best. This is particularly worrisome when investors are making investments for the future of this company based on just a few dozen stores opening. That is risky. Until this number is positive, we will likely avoid the name. Further, while we are projecting positive earnings per share growth, even at our most bullish target of $0.72 per share, with a stock at $39, we have a stock trading at 54 times earnings. This is too much like gambling for our tastes based on a few dozen stores being opened.

