'Unfortunately,' This Stuff Is Important

But then again, anyone who thought you were boring for talking about average hourly earnings late last month was probably wishing they'd listened two weeks later.

Unfortunately, most of them aren't the kind of things that are going to win you any awards for intriguing small talk.

Well, it's going to be interesting to watch how this holiday-shortened week plays out.

As I wrote in the traditional Sunday evening week ahead preview over on my site, there are no shortage of narratives to trade on. There were more Mueller headlines over the weekend, and as I sat down to write this brief (by Heisenberg standards) update, another special counsel story had just crossed the wires.

Like it or not, the headline risk around these stories is very real for investors, if for no other reason than that other people (and in the "people" category I'm including algos) are predisposed to selling first and asking questions later. If you need fresh evidence to support that contention, just look at a chart of S&P futs from Friday, annotated to show the moment when the latest indictments came down:

(Heisenberg)

That kinda took the wind of things, and the consensus seems to be that these headlines are about to start picking up again. This is one of those risks that seems silly right up until it isn't, and I guess that's what's so frustrating about it. You know it's out there, there's no way to hedge it and you know there's absolutely no way you're going to be able to trade it faster than the machines, so there's a certain futility in even acknowledging that it exists - but then again, that's small comfort when you go to lunch and come back to discover you were stopped out.

But aside from that, you'll want to watch the Fed minutes on Wednesday. This is another potential source of incremental information with regard to how the Fed is thinking about the inflation outlook. As you're no doubt aware, all anyone has wanted to talk about since the average hourly earnings beat that accompanied the January jobs report is what the pickup in price pressures presages for the Fed, and the minutes will be parsed relentlessly for clues to that effect. I posted some possibly useful commentary on this from Barclays over the weekend, but what I would emphasize (again) is that one way or another, the inflation narrative is in the driver's seat here. Recall this from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic out on Friday:

What complicates things is that the behavior of real rates at this point is also a function of expected inflation: Higher inflation warrants a more hawkish Fed and therefore pricing in higher real rates. The reaction of stocks is a non-linear function of inflation - although risk assets might “like” higher inflation, this would remain true only up to a certain point.

So, stocks are potentially exposed here either way. Here's a bit more color on that point from Kocic's colleague Dominic Konstam, excerpted from a separate note:

A Fed “behind the curve” maybe about a bear steepening in the nominal curve but if it is about a steepening in the real yield curve i.e. the promise of much higher real yields in the future, it is more ominous for equities all else being equal as opposed to a steeper inflation curve. The inflation curve matters not so much because of the threat of higher future inflation per se but because as and when the Fed no longer tolerates higher inflation at any stage, a more aggressive rise in real rates will likely reduce risk neutral rates, which is negative for equities.

To those of you who are predisposed to thinking a couple of steps ahead, there's an argument to be made that the relentless equity rally that came in spite of last week's CPI beat and other evidence of rising prices (the Fed surveys and core PPI beat) might come back to haunt stocks if the mindset regarding inflation reverts to what it was earlier this month.

Meanwhile, you should note that Treasury is set to auction something like $250 billion over three days starting Tuesday, which will see $151 billion in T-bill supply, the heaviest day for bill sales on record. Again, that is a milestone. And not necessarily a good one.

This is the government starting to finance fiscal stimulus - that would be the same fiscal stimulus that's prompted market jitters about rising yields, a quicker-than-expected pickup in inflation, a pulling forward of the end of cycle and the possibility that the Fed will be forced to adopt a more aggressive approach in response to what Goldman was out on Sunday describing as "uncharted fiscal territory."

It would be difficult to overstate how anomalous the current fiscal backdrop truly is. Consider this chart:

(Goldman)

This is backwards, plain and simple. They're piling expansionary fiscal policy atop an economy at full employment. This sounds like a mundane discussion, but make no mistake - it is a big deal. Goldman calls the strategy "unusual," and believe me when I tell you that is a far more charitable interpretation than that offered up by some of the other sell-siders.

Meanwhile, this month's drama notwithstanding, folks are still pretty optimistic on risk. CFTC data current through February 13 did indeed show specs trimming equities exposure through S&P and Nasdaq futs, with hedge funds turning net short in the latter for the first time in a long while (the timing on that was particularly bad considering how well tech performed during last week's rally), but as Goldman notes on Monday evening, risk appetite is still elevated on the whole:

(Goldman)

So you know, I think it's safe to say that there are still quite a few unresolved issues floating around out there, and a whole lot of those issues are down to fiscal policy and the Fed's reaction function. By the end of the week, we'll have a fresh read on both between the auctions and the Fed minutes.

Unfortunately (and I say "unfortunately" because none of this makes for thrilling small talk, and indeed, discussing fiscal policy and T-bill auctions around people you just met is a good way to make those people never want to hang out with you again), this is all extremely important at the current juncture.

But hey, look at the "bright" side: if any of it catalyzes another week like we had earlier this month, all of the people who thought you were super boring the last time they talked to you will be falling all over themselves to find out if what you were droning on about has anything to do with the CNN headline about the Dow being down 1,000 points.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.