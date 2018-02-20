Dollar Trades Higher, But Stocks Challenged At Key Chart Point

The dollar is finding better traction today, building on the upside reversal seen before the weekend. The news stream has been light, and it seems like primarily an issue of positioning rather than a change in sentiment or the consensus narrative. The focus has shifted from monetary policy and idea that the ECB and BOJ are exiting their extraordinary monetary policy, to return to the twin deficit problem in the US.

One of the twins, the budget deficit, occupies center stage in the US today. It is not so much the deficit as the paying for it. That is, the US Treasury will raise a boatload of money today. It will issue $96 billion in three- and six-month bills, and $55 billion in a four-week cash management bill. It will also sell $28 billion of two-year notes. In the next two days, it will raise another $80 billion in other note sales.

The anticipation of this supply has pushed short-term rates higher, but it has yet to appear as a material force in the cross-currency basis swaps. The US debt market appears to have been building in a concession ahead of the new supply. The yield of the entire coupon curve is about three basis points higher. Global yields are mostly firmer. Sweden is a notable exception.

Despite one of the most aggressive monetary policies, strong growth and a large current account surplus, the Riksbank has been unable to create inflation. Today, Sweden reported a 0.8% decline in January CPI, which was a bit more than expected, and pushed the year-over-year rate to 1.6% from 1.7%. The market had expected a small increase. The underlying rates, which uses fixed mortgage interest rates, fell 0.9% (median in the Bloomberg survey was for a 0.7% decline), and the year-over-year rate eased to 1.7% from 1.9%. This is the slowest underlying rate since March 2017. The krona is the weakest of the major currencies today, losing 1.1% against the dollar and 0.6% against the euro.

The Australian dollar is slipping to a new four-day low. Support is seen in the $0.7855-0.7880 band. The minutes from the RBA's recent meeting failed provide new insight, and the Australian dollar's weakness seems to be a function of the US dollar's broader recovery. Inflation is expected to increase only gradually, and while household debt is elevated, low rates help prices and employment.

The German ZEW survey slipped. The measure of the current situation eased to 92.3 from 95.2, and the expectations component fell to 17.8 from 20.4. On one hand, the German economy continues to motor along. On the other hand, political uncertainty lingers, and perhaps more importantly, the DAX fell almost 12% from the January 23 peak to the low on February 9. The recovery so far has been rather flat, not even reaching a 38.2% retracement of the sudden drop.

Indeed, the heavier tone in the European equity markets yesterday spilled over into Asia. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index ended a six-day rally to close nearly 0.9% lower. It recovered nearly 50% of its loss from late January before moving lower today. Of note, disappointing HSBC earnings seemed to cut short the recovery in the Hang Seng, which finished 0.8% lower. Foreigners were sellers of shares in the region.

European bourses have a heavier bias today, with the Dow Jones Stoxx off about 0.15% in late morning turnover. Financials and consumer staples are the largest drags, while industrials and energy are firm. The benchmark was off a little more than 0.75% this week. The S&P 500 is currently off about the same amount. With last week's recovery, the S&P 500 retraced 61.8% of its slide. It finished last week just below that objective (~2743). We recognize that this is an important area, and one near which the bears may make a stand. Today's price action, with the lower opening, is important to determine the near-term outlook.

The euro is pressuring another key chart point. The $1.2340 area corresponds to a retracement of the bounce from $1.2200 (February 9) to $1.2555 before the weekend. Below there, support is seen near $1.2285, nothing substantial until $1.22. A break of $1.2200 would suggest a more important high is in place for the euro and would warn of the likely pushback toward $1.18 (on ideas of a double top). There is a 551 million euro strike at $1.2365 that expires today.

The dollar is bouncing against the Japanese yen. It is moving higher for the third consecutive session. It is testing the JPY107.20 area, which we highlighted as the initial objective. It can edge higher. There is a $1.3 billion strike at JPY107.50 that expires Thursday in NY. JPY108 is the next important chart area.

There are a number of sterling options that expire today that are near the money. Between $1.3985 and $1.4000, there is GBP540 million set to expire. Between $1.3910 and $1.3915, there is another GBP537 million set to be cut. Sterling fell to nearly $1.3930 in early European activity, but rebounded to session highs near $1.4015 quickly before consolidating.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.