The No BS Plan: Week 1 Report

This is the first of a continuing series of reports on the actions take by the virtual portfolio, the "No BS plan"

Last week, I announced the initiation of an experiment designed to help biotech investors interested in individual stocks ward off becoming a dreaded "bagholder," who buys a stock at a high point and then loses basically all of their investment as they watch fear whittle away small gains they may have made earlier.

If you're interested, you can read the original article here. I promised readers of that article that I would provide a running report of movements, gains, and losses, as well as any insights I can glean from this plan. So let's get started!

Conversations

First, I wanted to thank readers of the first article for contributing their thoughts, and in particular I wanted to thank Peter Way, a CFA who prepared a reply/rebuttal article that offers a different take on the plan. I very much appreciate the entire conversation that was had surrounding the introduction of this plan.

For the most part, people were excited to see it put to fruition. Some were disappointed in the picks I chose to follow. Let me just say that these 6 were not picked for a particular reason so that I could stack the deck in favor of the experiment. They were simply either speculative picks with upcoming catalysts, the way that a lot of biotech investors become bagholders, or they were strong biotech companies with good products.

Week 1 Report

Advaxis (ADXS) hit the 5% sell target almost immediately after I started the experiment, which I thought was a pretty good sign of continued appreciation in the stock. Given that they announced their application for conditional marketing authorization, I presumed that these depressed levels were going to be a thing of the past, but that was incorrect.

As it turned out, by the end of the week, the 5% buy-in did end up triggering, so this resulted in a net increase of shares, from 190 to 195. It's a small gain, but if this sort of up and down action continues, it could mean significant accumulation of stock.

As you can see, the accumulation did help to mitigate the losses seen with the downturn for ADXS this week. But in total, this part of the portfolio is sitting at a near 4% loss. Not a great start for ADXS!

Progenics (PGNX) hit its 5% sell target, triggering a buy target that was met in the same day...but unfortunately that was before the sell. After that, it continued to climb!

As you can see, the price gain was decent here at about 8.5% total value over the course of the week. I was sad to see it miss the buy-back price target of 5.41, as now it looks like PGNX is going to continue accumulating.

Geron Corporation (GERN) may have been a bit of a wildcard, as it had a slew of articles (including my own) presenting positive and negative cases. Ultimately, there were no major events driving the price this week for GERN. But it had a good run-up at the end of the week, similar to PGNX, leading to a sell trigger in the 5% lot.

Foundation Medicine (FMI) also had a big run toward the end of the week, closing at $74.90. Of course, for the 5% lot, this means that only a portion of those gains were realized in the short-term pool. However, the others continue to accrue value.

In fact, much to my surprise, at this rate it seems that FMI will be the first to hit the 20% sell target!

Novocure Ltd (NVCR) traded largely flat, not reaching the 5% gain mark, but generally accumulating slowly in value. It got very close to the $22 sell target on Friday, but it missed out by just 30 cents, so I'd expect to see this one hit next week.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) also had a very decent runup, most likely on a week that was broadly good for the biotech sector.

Lessons Learned

I definitely didn't expect to see so much action from the plan, with 5 out of 6 of these picks gaining value. If you were following along with your own $12,000, then by being a strict adherent to this particular program, you would have seen your portfolio rise $628, for a total gain of just over 5%. Not bad for a week, to be sure, but I won't expect these kinds of gains for much longer.

The whole point of the experiment was that the volatility in the biotech sector (and in speculative biotech) should create opportunities for accumulating shares "free of charge" as companies swing up and down. This week's performance creates a new challenge for the bagholder-averse. The 5% sell markers have given way to significantly higher highs, suggesting a local maximum.

The fear of missing out is leaving that cash to sit and do nothing, because in the bagholder's mind, "Surely it won't be going back down to those levels," especially when you look at runups like FMI or PGNX.

But I'll be adhering to the plan strictly, and we'll see what comes of it. Please let me know what you think in the comments! It has been an interesting week, for sure, and I can't say I'm sad about the performance seen so far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.