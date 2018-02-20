I'm long April 25 calls of GGP Inc. (GGP), based on a relatively simple thesis I detailed back in November:

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) bid $23 a share for GGP.

There was no way GGP would accept that bid, for a number of reasons. Among them: GGP had traded at $24 just four months earlier and GGP CEO Sandeep Mathrani had repeatedly and publicly said the stock was undervalued even above those levels.

BPY already owned 34% of GGP (after warrant exercise) and Brookfield had three seats on the GGP board - including one held by BPY CEO Brian Kingston.

As such, Brookfield Property Partners and its major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) had to know that GGP wouldn't accept $23. Given that BPY was carrying its GGP shares at ~$30 (see the Q3 conference call), and its similar dance with Rouse back in 2016, a deal in the $27-$28 range seemed likely, and the options were likely to pay off 100%+ depending on the stock component of the deal and where the respective stocks settled.

That case hasn't played out, and though it's not quite dead yet, it's on life support, metaphorically speaking. GGP actually has pulled back to $22, below the deal price, as late-2017 optimism toward the mall REIT space has faded in 2018:

GGP data by YCharts

There's still the possibility of a Brookfield deal getting done - though, again, recent developments suggest it's unlikely. But even without a Brookfield deal, I do like GGP back at $22. The bull/bear argument over high-end mall valuations is likely to continue, but at these levels, I lean more toward the bulls. And even without Brookfield, GGP still has both the ability and the desire to get a big deal done - unlike its two largest peers. Upside is unlikely to come quickly enough to rescue my option trade - but I still believe it's coming at some point.

The Brookfield Deal

The possibility of a sale to Brookfield isn't zero - but it does look much less likely than it did in November. In December, Reuters reported that GGP had rejected the $23 per share offer. The next day, BAM head Bruce Flatt told Bloomberg he still saw a deal as likely. And toward the end of the month, as GGP still traded at a modest premium to the offer price, the Wall Street Journal reported that Brookfield was working to restructure its bid.

But rumors that Brookfield instead might bid for Forest City Realty (FCE.A) (FCE.B) knocked GGP down. And there have been two additional concerning developments. First, BPY units themselves have slid, falling 7% YTD and hitting their lowest levels in nearly two years this week. For a deal that likely was going to have some stock component, that weakness has impacted the currency Brookfield would use in a deal. Secondly, BPY revised its fair value estimate for GGP down quite a bit; per the Q4 conference call, it now values GGP at $27.33.

That leaves Brookfield potentially in a bit of pickle when it comes to the acquisition. BPY shareholders already don't seem too keen on the deal; SA contributor Trapping Value wrote a nice argument against the takeover back in early December. Comments here and elsewhere suggest a lot of shareholders would rather BPY repurchase shares rather than issue what they see as discounted equity to buy out the remaining ~two-thirds of GGP at a premium.

At the moment, then, the path to an acquisition seems very narrow. It will be near impossible for BPY to justify $27+ when it's carrying GGP at $27.33. It will be harder still to issue stock in that deal that pretty much every shareholder will believe is trading at a substantial discount to fair value (if a shareholder didn't believe that was the case, he or she would have sold by now). But GGP shareholders aren't going to be thrilled with $25-$26, either, and that could include CEO Mathrani.

For what it's worth, at the time of the announced bids several Street analysts thought it would take $28-$30 or more to get a deal done. I don't see how Brookfield can pay that price. I can see some slim possibility that a price of $25-$26 might be enough for both sides to claim victory. But, to mangle the old saying, slim might not have left town, but he's probably packing up right about now.

What Happens If The Deal Breaks?

It's an interesting question as to whether GGP will fall if the Brookfield deal officially breaks. GGP was trading at a four-year low around $19 before rumors of the bid broke. But the sector as a whole has climbed. Taubman Centers (TCO) shares have risen 28% since November 1st. Macerich (MAC) is up 10%+, and GGP has gained ~13%.

But there have been external factors in all three moves. Macerich gained after the disclosure of a stake held by Dan Loeb's Third Point and a potential activist campaign at a company that desperately needs an activist, at least from a capital allocation standpoint. It's denied buyout rumors of its own, but after Macerich rejected Simon Property Group (SPG) back in 2015, that speculation likely will continue. Taubman has an activist of its own.

A solid Black Friday, tax reform, and some strength in retail would also seem like a catalyst to move these four stocks higher. But there's one interesting data point: SPG shares haven't moved. In fact, they're down modestly (-0.6%) since November 1st, a couple of sessions before the GGP rumors began.

From here, the 8%+ decline from the $24+ levels suggests GGP has priced in most of the likelihood that the Brookfield deal won't close. But it is possible that there could be another leg down if there's no longer an immediate catalyst for value. What the move in SPG shows is that the market hasn't necessarily changed its opinion toward the sector. Simon after all, has sworn off any big deals (CEO David Simon said on the Q4 call that "we continue to be out of the 'big deal' business") and isn't a sensible takeover candidate given its size.

It had performed better than its smaller peers heading into the November burst of news, but not substantially so. And so it's possible that a stronger retail holiday season, and the cap rate mark set by the acquisition of Westfield (OTCPK:WFGPY) by Unibail-Rodamco (OTCPK:UNBLF), haven't really changed investor minds toward the 'death of the mall' thesis. Rather, it just looks like MAC, TCO, and GGP (for now) are going to be able to find value through M&A or capital allocation.

So it's possible GGP could see more downside if the deal doesn't get done. That might suggest some near-term caution, seeing as how a sale is appearing increasingly unlikely. But longer term, I still think there's a case to buy GGP at $22 - even if Brookfield walks away.

The Bull Case For GGP

I didn't see too much in the Q4 results from GGP, or anyone else, to materially change the case for the Class A mall operators as a whole. At this point, it seems pretty much universally accepted that the U.S. is over-stored, and that malls are going to have close. The argument for GGP and its peers is how protected the Class A properties - what Macerich CEO Art Coppola has dubbed "fortress malls" - will be going forward.

A relatively weak 2017 for GGP - same-store NOI up 2.3%, FFO per share rising from $1.54 to $1.57 - doesn't exactly disprove the bearish argument that the Class A space will itself feel the wrath of e-commerce at some point. Nor does a 0.5% decrease in tenant sales for the year, per the Q4 release.

But the bulls can make some points as well. CFO Heath Fear said on the Q4 conference call that NOI-weighted numbers were stronger than the average - the company's legacy Class B assets are pulling figures down, including tenant sales. GGP is steadily disposing of those Class B assets, which should further moderate that effect going forward. Sales were up 1.9% excluding apparel, and there, too, GGP is moving away from weakness, with leasing per the Q4 call moving toward 35-40% apparel from previous levels around 50%.

One key aspect of the bull case for Class A malls is that occupancy will remain high based on two factors. First, there will be a move away from declining businesses, whether redevelopment of department stores closed by Sears (SHLD) or J.C. Penney (JCP), or weaker apparel sellers, and toward more entertainment, big-box retail, and other stronger categories. Second, as Coppola discussed at length on Macerich's Q4 call (and in the past), "digitally native" brands are creating offline outlets that can replace at least some of the space once leased by now-bankrupt retailers.

It's going to take a couple of years, at least, for the bull/bear argument over the sector to be answered. But while 2017 looks modestly weaker across the board, there were higher than usual bankruptcies and in GGP's case, surprising weakness in fast fashion. Despite that, NOI-weighted releasing spreads still were 13%; sales per square foot still rose 1.8%, including 5.2% over the holidays (again, according to the Q4 call). The headline numbers for GGP, in particular, don't look great - but looking closer, the Class A malls still look just fine.

Whether that will hold forever is unanswerable at the moment; indeed, it's the heart of the bull/bear argument over the space. After the past couple of years, and particularly with a stock like GGP trading at 14x FFO, I'm leaning bullish. And in that context, two of the stocks look like potential buys. I'm out on MAC, because I simply can't wrap my head around its capital allocation. I've listed my concerns there in the past, but the short version is that Macerich continues to argue that its NAV is over $100 per share (which is why it didn't sell to Simon at $95+), yet mostly refuses to repurchase shares and even diluted itself at $71 five months before rejecting a $96 takeover bid. I'm not a fan of TCO from an operational/execution standpoint, either, though an activist may help.

So there's SPG, at 14x 2017 FFO and with a 5% yield, and trading right at support that has held for several months now (and through some hard times for the retail space). That's an interesting long-term/income/contrarian play. But I like GGP a bit better - because I think something is going to get done, and I think GGP still has time to do it. Going back to the Q1 2017 call, Mathrani bemoaned the gap between private and public valuations and hypothesized that he could sell 80 properties and offer a special dividend of $25 per share.

GGP spent the summer considering strategic alternatives. That private/public gap still seems to exist - and given GGP's size and past commentary, I still think the company is reasonably well-positioned to capitalize on that gap somehow, some way. Whether that's a series of JVs and a special divvy, or some other sort of M&A, GGP has options if Brookfield doesn't come through. And 2017 performance for the company, and the sector, still looks good enough for those options to have value - even if mine probably won't.