Loxo Oncology Will Fulfill The Promise Of Precision Medicine
by: Gang Li
Summary
Loxo Oncology’s breakthrough therapy larotrectinib is on track for NDA submission.
The recent Loxo-Bayer partnership has a long-term value that would considerably boost the commercialization of Loxo's drugs to be approved.
There are near-term clinical advancements that could propel the share values of Loxo Oncology.
The shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ: LOXO) thrived along with the frenzy in the biotech sector by the heated mergers and acquisitions activities in January. Then the gains were reversed by the selling waves