More Chinks In NetScout's Armor

Summary

NetScout is focusing on financial engineering to meet near-term EPS expectations from Wall Street. Yet the company misread the market for its various products and it is paying the price.

While NetScout is touting a virtual service assurance win with a European customer; it is likely a small, non-strategic customer. Radcom disclosed it won highly strategic "galaxy operator."

NetScout faces a crumbling competitive position in its service assurance business, lengthening sales cycles for its enterprise and cybersecurity offerings, and a total lack of visibility in its federal business.

Material downside risk in the shares as the company adds debt to buy back shares, and the company grapples with declining top-line revenue.