Quick BDC Market Update:

As mentioned in "It Might Be Time To Add This 12% Yielding BDC", business development companies ("BDCs") have been pulling back since May 2017 and are currently following the general markets lower. The following chart uses UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCS) as a rough proxy for the average BDC, many of which are near new lows (including GSBD).

I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments, including the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp B). As you can see in the following chart, Corp B yields have recently spiked, and the current spread is around 4.2% (the difference between 10.5% for the average BDC and 6.3% for Corp B), and I will discuss it in upcoming articles.

Yield spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold compared to other yield-related investments. However, it is also important to point that general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change over time depending on perception of risk and that these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs. BDCs can be volatile, and timing is everything for investors that want to get the "biggest bang for their buck" but still have a higher quality portfolio that will deliver consistent returns over the long term.

Source: CNN Fear & Greed Index

BDCs have begun reporting December 31, 2017, results.

B - Company reports before the markets open

A - Company reports after the markets open

Article Follow-Up:

This article is a follow-up to "Goldman Sachs BDC Continues To Deliver A Well-Covered 8.2% Dividend Yield".

GSBD Dividend Coverage Discussion:

GSBD continues to have excellent dividend coverage, with average dividend coverage of 117% over the last four quarters growing spillover/undistributed income to $34.2 million or around $0.85 per share. However, it should be noted that Q4 2017 dividend coverage will likely be lower due to being underleveraged. Analysts are expecting earnings of $0.47 per share compared to my estimate of $0.45.

Source: Yahoo Finance

"We are particularly pleased that for the 9 months ended September 30th, our net investment income covered our dividend by 117%. This strong dividend coverage occurred during a period in which we can conduct our first follow-on equity offering since our IPO. With ending leverage of 0.61x, the company remains well positioned to compete for attractive new lending opportunities and gross earning asset base." "The company had $34.2 million in accumulated undistributed net investment income at quarter end, resulting from net investment income that has exceeded our dividend in past quarters. This equates to $0.85 per share on current shares outstanding."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: Thought Leadership Forum 2017

There is a good chance that the company is currently holding undistributed income (rather than pay special dividends) to increase shareholder value and will eventually be required to distribute to shareholders.

Q. "On the dividend obviously, you guys have been out-earning at even with minimal fee income. Just curious what your thoughts are on potential special or bump-up in the regular dividend level?" A. "I think, we've used, especially given our stock has traded at the premium value that the spillover income actually provides incremental value to shareholders…and as you spillover income, even into perpetuity and current excise tax of 4%, that is a very, very good trade-off relative to issuing new shares where you'd be obligated to pay a dividend at a much higher level than that 4% excise tax. So, the way we think about it, at least at this point in the context of where we're capitalized and the opportunities that we have, we think that spilling it over is an attractive value added proposition for shareholders."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

It is also important to note that dividend coverage for GSBD is not reliant on fee and dividend income, some of which is amortized over the life of the investment, reducing the potential for "lumpy" earnings results.

"Loan origination fees, original issue discount and market discount or premiums are capitalized, and the Company then amortizes such amounts using the effective interest method as interest income over the life of the investment."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, GSBD reported between my base and best case projections covering its dividend by 105%.

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Its portfolio yield recently decreased to 10.3% on portfolio cost (compared to 10.8% the previous quarter) primarily due to placing Bolttech Mannings on non-accrual status (discussed later).

"The weighted average yield of our total investment portfolio at cost was down modestly to 10.3% versus 10.8% in the prior quarter. This decrease in yield was driven primarily by placing Bolttech on non-accrual status."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

GSBD has the ability to drive increased earnings through its Senior Credit Fund ("SCF") and higher syndication fees with exemptive relief to co-invest internally (both discussed later). The SCF currently has a 12.7% return on investment compared to 14.2% the previous quarter. The overall size of the SCF portfolio declined by about 6.1% but continues to be the company's largest investment at 8.1% of total investments at fair value.

"We've been very pleased with the stable performance of our investment in the senior credit fund. The SCF is the company's largest single investment at 8.1% of the company's total investment portfolio and it produced a 13% return on our invested capital over the trailing 12 months. As a reminder, the investment strategy of the SCF is to focus on first lien loans to upper middle market companies. We're seeing relatively tight spreads in this part of the market and in many cases, the loans are coming this covenant light. So given this backdrop, we're continuing to be highly selective and are generally taking a cautious approach. During the quarter, we and our partner originated $49.4 million of investments for the Senior Credit Fund in 2 new companies and 3 existing portfolio companies. The Senior Credit Fund had sales and repayments of $80 million resulting in modest net portfolio decline of $31.5 million during the quarter. As a result of this investment activity, the total size of the investment portfolio and commitments were $485 million at quarter end." "We are pleased that we've been able to maintain stable yields on the new investments that are coming into the Senior Credit Fund and those yields are consistent with the yields of the existing portfolio. In fact, the weighted average yield to cost on the total investment portfolio for the senior credit fund was 7.3%, and was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter at 7.2%. First lien loans comprise 97% of the total investment portfolio within the Senior Credit Fund and all of our investments are floating rate with LIBOR floors. The Senior Credit Fund also [indiscernible] with investments in 34 portfolio companies operating across 20 different industries."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

There is a good chance that the company will announce an increase in commitments and continued upside earnings potential from its SCF, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Cal Regents using 2x to 3x leverage. The SCF is near its $100 million in total commitment, and there will likely be limited growth until the fund is expended as discussed by management below:

Source: SEC Filings

"I think we may have mentioned this last quarter, we have begun discussions with them about upsizing each of our commitments to the joint venture, it has been an excellent return, it's been our single best investment, also been quite a good experience for our partner as well. So we anticipate certainly having the opportunity to grow that, but as importantly in the short term, we don't need new capital to avail ourselves with those opportunities, just given that we've had some portfolio shrinkage and we would hope and we anticipate continuing to see good opportunities in the coming quarters." Q. "Any update on increasing the size of the capital allocated to the Senior Credit Fund since you're near the $100 million original commitment at this point?" A. "We've actually been taking advantage of the direct-sourcing capabilities of the platform to do more direct deals within our SCF. So we continue to have good access to capital to continue to invest within that strategy, and ultimately our goal and expectation is to increase the capital commitment from our BDC and our partner. And we're engaged in very constructive dialogue in that regard. So stay tuned for news on that front shortly." Q. "Okay. And then this currently represents about 8% of the portfolio. Over the next couple of years, what is the ideal size for that investment strategy?" A. "This has obviously been - it is our biggest single investment. It's been quite, quite successful. It has been extremely stable, from a value perspective. And the income has been quite strong. So in the current environment, our hope and expectation is to continue to grow it. And as described, we're having constructive dialogue with our partner to get more capital to pursue that. Ultimately, the opportunity set that presents itself is hard to predict, but certainly this is of course a nonqualifying asset so we are constrained to the tune of 30%. But very significant growth from the current 8.5% of the assets that we've got today, to that 30% number. And we really don't see sitting here today, any other non-qualifying investment strategies that we would expect to be pursuing or launching in the short term."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Similar to other externally managed BDCs, GSBD benefits from having access to a broader credit platform, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), with a depth of credit channels and robust organization to support higher quality originations. This includes GSAM's private wealth network of middle market business owners. In January 2017, GSBD obtained an exemptive order from the SEC allowing the company to co-invest internally.

"We also did receive exemptive relief from the SEC, to coinvest across those three different vehicles. That was two years of discussions with the SEC and an outcome that we think is quite favorable to the shareholders of GSBD." "Every investment that we made this quarter other than DiscoverOrg was a co-investment and the reason for that is, as Jon described, DiscoverOrg was an existing in portfolio company at the BDC. I think coming into the quarter, we had a $39 million investment. So the order does not allow us to use different pools of capital to refi our existing investments in the BDC. So as Jon described, rather than invest that $120 million across the vehicles, we put the entirety of it into the BDC, but given that, from a risk perspective that whole size would be inappropriate, we then took the opportunity to syndicate down about half of that position and left with a $60 million position."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

This was a meaningful development that allows GSBD to take on larger investments and spread them across the platform for portfolio diversification while generating increased syndication fee income and origination opportunities.

"A significant driver of this was our origination and partial syndication of a $120 million second lien loan to DiscoverOrg. This company is the largest IT data sales intelligence company in the U.S. and has a dominant position in its market. It also has high levels of recurring revenue and strong free cash flow. DiscoverOrg has been in our portfolio since June of 2015 and given our existing relationship with the company, the company sponsor approached us earlier this year to lead a second lien credit facility in order to finance the acquisition of 1 of the company's competitors. Given this mandate, we were able to hold an appropriately sized amount of the loan, while also arranging the syndication of the remainder of the facility to third-parties, while earning syndication fees. While our model continues to be focused on originating and holding loans for our own balance sheet, we believe that this transaction demonstrates our capabilities to leave larger deals and earn syndication fee income when presented with the opportunity." "Another transaction to highlight this quarter is the repayment of our first lien investment in Perfect Commerce. This company provides a cloud-based procurement software for the public and private market sectors and has an attractive recurring revenue business model with relatively high switching costs for its customers. This investment is another example of our ability to source proprietary transactions from the family and founder owned businesses, utilizing our firm's network of relationships in this community. In this case, we were able to provide the company with capital in order to finance a transformational acquisition. During the quarter, our investment in Perfect Commerce was paid off in full when a strategic acquired the company. We originate this investment with attractive OID and prepayment fees. And as a result of these terms, as well as the early prepayment, we were able to generate a very attractive economic return for our shareholders over a 2-year investment period."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

"Our core focus is always with our public BDC of trying to optimize invested returns. And so when you think through the components of that being able to allocate opportunities when they are available is important. So we are incredibly thoughtful, spend a lot of time thinking through how to manage that overall and again, I think it comes through this quarter when we did have this co-invested order in place. We were able to be quite productive overall, maintain the leverage profile that we have started within the overall portfolio. So, that's our goal."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

"So generally speaking, what we do is look at the total capital available in each of those vehicles, and we'll do a pro rata allocation based on that capital within those vehicles. And so, again, all of this is public information. I think as we look at GS BDC, one very big benefit is, again, access to that scale pool of capital; it allows us to lead transactions on behalf of our three different vehicles; and at the same time, build a more diversified portfolio. And so again, when you look at originations this quarter, very well diversified. I think we had six new portfolio investments, portfolio companies, two follow-ons, if I'm getting those numbers correctly. So we're actually quite pleased to be able to see those opportunities for BDC."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

GSBD Risk Profile Discussion:

GSBD is considered lower risk for many reasons, including an investment portfolio of $1.2 billion with around 54% first-lien secured debt. GSBD is one of the few BDCs that use front-end leverage by partnering with banks for first-out/last-out transactions to structure a higher yield while staying invested in first lien and maintaining credit control. Other reasons for considering GSBD to be a 'safer' BDC include its shareholder-friendly fee agreement, having higher quality management that is willing 'to do the right thing' (discussed next), an excellent credit platform (GSAM discussed earlier), low energy and oil/gas exposure of 0.1%, portfolio debt-to-EBITDA of 5.3x and its BBB- rating with stable outlook reaffirmed by Standard & Poor's. Also, its strong GSAM credit platform offers scale, experience and 'network of relationships' (especially the private wealth management group with almost $1.2 trillion in AUM) that will likely drive higher quality originations and returns.

"Turning to the overall investment portfolio. As of the end of the quarter, total investments in our portfolio were $1,178.7 million at fair value, comprised of 89.1% senior secured loans. This includes 30.2% in first lien, 23.3% in first-lien/last-out unitranche, and 35.6% in second lien debt as well as about 30 basis points in unsecured debt, 2.5% in preferred and common stock and 8.1% in the senior credit fund." "The weighted average net debt to EBITDA of the companies in our investment portfolio at quarter end was 5.3x versus 5x the prior quarter. While the majority of our portfolio companies delevered quarter-over-quarter, the increase was largely due to the elevated portfolio activity as some of our older investments were repaid. The weighted average interest coverage of the portfolio -- of the companies in our investment portfolio at quarter end was 2.5x, which was essentially stable from the prior quarter." "Overall, credit quality across our portfolio companies remained stable during the quarter. The continued growth of the U.S. economy provides an attractive backdrop for portfolio primarily U.S. domiciled middle market companies. On average, our portfolio companies continue to report both revenue and EBITDA growth quarter-over-quarter."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Non-accruals recently increased to 1.5% and 3.4% of the portfolio fair value and cost, respectively (previously 0.2% and 0.7%), due to Bolttech Mannings, Inc. being added to non-accrual status with a cost and fair value of $40 million and $17 million, respectively. Previously, Kawa Solar Holdings Limited was on non-accrual but mostly written off during the recent quarter. Bolttech was discussed on the recent call:

"We did place our investment in Bolttech Mannings on non-accrual during the quarter. As you'll recall, you'll recall this is an investment we have discussed extensively on prior conference calls as we have previously [marked] lower in the face of the company's underperformance. Bolttech provides maintenance and other services to a variety of industries including petrochemical, refinery and power producers. And the company's underperformance has been driven by a softer market environment, particularly for its Canadian operations. At this juncture, based on the current facts and circumstances, we have decided to place this investment on non-accrual and work toward restructuring in the near future. We are currently actively engaged with the company and its sponsor on this initiative and are highly focused on preserving value for our investment. At the end of the quarter, we have Bolttech marked at [$17 million] and represents 1.5% of the portfolio at fair value."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Previously, GSBD's position in Bolttech had been amortized down giving them voting control and recently invested a small amount of additional support capital. Management discussed Bolttech on the previous call and did not expect "any change to the status in the near term" which might have been optimistic.

From previous quarter: "One other investment to note is our loan to Bolttech Mannings, which we marked down by 10 points this quarter, resulting in a $4.2 million of unrealized loss. During the quarter, with the benefit of new capital provided by us and the active sponsor, the company showed progress on new initiatives, resulting in modest revenue gains. However, EBITDA margins remained under pressure, and well below historical averages. Bolttech continues to remain current on its cash interest and principal obligations, we don't anticipate any change to that status in the near term."

Source: GSBD Q2 2017 Earnings Call

As you can see below, NAV per share was stable due to over-earning the dividend offset by changes in unrealized/realized depreciation.

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Quality of Management And Fee Agreement:

I consider GSBD to have a higher quality management for many reasons, including an independent Board of Directors, income incentive fees that take into account capital losses, including Bolttech Mannings, NTS Communications, Hunter Defense Technologies, Inc. and Washington Inventory Service during the previous quarters, its 10b5-1 purchase plan that automatically purchases shares under NAV of up to $25 million that uses GS capital to purchase up to 19.9% (see below). Additionally, there is a $35 million share repurchase program, at prices below NAV, once the 10b5-1 plan is exhausted.

From previous quarter: "The lower incentive fees were attributed to our incentive fee structure. We net our capital losses, whether realized or unrealized, against pre-incentive net investment income for the purposes of calculating incentive fees. During the quarter, we had net unrealized depreciation on certain investments, which resulted in a reduction in incentive fees paid to GSAM. We believe there is differentiated fee structure that is a tangible benefit to our shareholders. As a reminder, our incentive fee calculation takes into account net realized and unrealized losses and, therefore, can display some volatility from one quarter to the next. We believe this feature provides the proper alignment of incentives as the fee is based on total returns."

Source: GSBD Q2 2017 Earnings Call

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Management recently discussed its considerations when issuing new shares:

"As many of our shareholders will recall, we applied 3 criteria when considering the sensibility of raising new equity capital. Namely we consider 1, whether the offering will be accretive to book value per share, net of offering expenses. 2, whether we have a good use for the capital to deploy into new loans. And 3, whether we can accomplish the offering while maintaining our target leverage ratio and thereby avoid a significant drag and the ability of the portfolio to cover the dividend." "While the first of those criteria simply whether an offering is accretive to NAV could be measured at the time of the offering, the latter 2 criteria can only be evidenced later after results come in. As we sit here 1 quarter removed from a follow-on offering in the second quarter, I'd like to pause and consider results in light of these criteria. The first objective of issuing shares accretively was met at the time of issuance, when the offering was consummated at a 23% premium to book value, which is a great outcome for our shareholders. The second objective, putting the capital to good use was also met as we had $254 million of gross originations this quarter, our largest gross origination quarter-to-date."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

GSBD has conservative accounting policies, including marking asset valuations and amortization of fee income rather than taken upfront (onetime lumpy results) as well as very little PIK (non-cash, less than 1%).

"Even in situations where we do have call protection, it's relatively unusual for us to mark loans significantly above par. There's typically facts and circumstances that may drive that. So, typically, if we're aware of a call that has happened or is likely to happen, you're likely to see a bump in the mark in excess of that. But we're generally a bit more on the conservative side with respect to marking it at a premium-to-par in expectation of a call, based on some shorter duration opportunity."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Previously, the Board of Directors recently renewed the company's stock repurchase plan to extend the expiration from March 18, 2017, to March 18, 2018, to repurchase up to $25 million of its common stock if the market price falls below its NAV per share.

"Our Board of Directors renewed the company's stock repurchase plan to March 18, 2018, to repurchase up to $25 million of its common stock, if the market price is below the company's most recently announced NAV per share, subject to certain limitations. We believe that buying back shares at a discount to NAV should the opportunity arise is an attractive use of the company's capital."

Source: GSBD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

To be a successful BDC investor: