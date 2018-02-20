Biofuel Credits Rally As The Latest Congressional Compromise Falters

There is truth to the old saying that a good compromise is one that neither side likes, which means that compromise is especially improbable during hyper-partisan times. The latest example of this appeared in the refining and biofuels industries last week as the two frequent foes found common ground in their opposition to compromise legislation due to be unveiled by Senator John Cornyn [R-TX] in the U.S. Senate this week.

The proposal would make a number of major changes to the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2], which among other things mandates the blending of several types of biofuels with petroleum-derived fuels. The biofuels sector has long supported the mandate as a policy that promotes biofuel consumption, whereas many refiners (especially merchant refiners) have loudly opposed the mandate since at least 2013 for imposing regulatory costs on their sector. The two sides have rarely agreed on anything with regard to the RFS2, and their mutual disdain for Mr. Cornyn's proposal suggests that it will not survive long in the Senate.

Every gallon of qualifying biofuel that is blended under the RFS2 receives a Renewable Identification Number [RIN], which is a tradable compliance commodity that obligated blenders (i.e., refiners) submit to the U.S. government to demonstrate that they have fulfilled their share of the blending mandate. Many merchant refiners in particular have not invested in sufficient blending capacity to satisfy their quotas, however, and they instead purchase the necessary RINs on the market instead of obtaining them via blending operations. These acquisitions quickly became a source of contention after RIN prices surged in early 2013, and the management of merchant refiners such as CVR Energy (CVI), CVR Refining (CVRR), and PBF Energy (PBF) have attributed past poor quarterly earnings results to their RIN expenditures.

One explanation for the high RIN prices that have existed since 2013 is the mandate's requirement in that and subsequent years for a volume of biofuels to be blended that exceeds 10 vol% of U.S. gasoline consumption. Ethanol is miscible with water, a trait that has resulted in ethanol blends being widely limited to 10 vol%. (The U.S. government allows blends of up to 15 vol%, but consumer adoption of this so-called E15 blend has been limited to date.) Ethanol has the benefit of being an important fuel oxygenate and octane enhancer, however, so refiners would likely blend it with gasoline up to 10 vol% even without the mandate. As such, most U.S. refineries are optimized to permit this level of blending. According to this explanation, high RIN prices reflect the costs of blending ethanol gallons in excess of this threshold rather than the costs of reaching it since, in the absence of E15 pumps and consumer acceptance of E15, it becomes more difficult to dispose of the excess volumes (largely through E85 blends and flex-fuel vehicles).

Mr. Cornyn's proposal would divide the existing D6 RIN category that the vast majority of U.S. ethanol production qualifies for into two categories: a D6 category that every gallon under the 10 vol% nationwide threshold would qualify for, and a new D8 category that every gallon beyond that threshold would qualify for. In theory, this division would cause D6 RIN prices to fall to the marginal cost of blending under the threshold (a few pennies per gallon) while the D8 RIN price would remain high. Because the D8 RIN volume would be tiny compared to the D6 volume, though, refiners' acquisition expenditures would decline sharply.

The concept of the D8 RIN has attracted the interest of several of the policy analysts that I have spoken to in recent months, and it is not as extreme as some of the Senate's past proposals to end the RFS2 or replace it with a broader "alternative fuels standard." As Reuters points out, however, it is opposed by both refiners and biofuel producers; the latter because, by reducing the D6 price that niche biofuels such as cane ethanol and biodiesel can also earn, it would hurt the broader sector, and the former because

"[S]egments of the refining industry...profit from the status quo. The downstream committee of the American Petroleum Institute [API] recently decided against voting on whether it supported the D8 RIN proposal, the sources said, because of opposition to the plan within the group."

The RINs that merchant refiners purchase are frequently sold by other refiners that own more than enough blending capacity to meet their individual obligations and non-obligated blenders such as fuel retailers, and neither group is necessarily opposed to a higher D6 RIN price.

The opposition to the D8 provision is unlikely to be fatal to the broader compromise legislation on its own. Rather, the main reason that Mr. Cornyn's proposal faces such a steep path in the Senate is because it would also cause the blending mandate to expire after 2022. In its current legal form, the RFS2 provides explicit blending volumes for multiple types of biofuels through 2022. After that year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which administers the mandate, is tasked with determining future blending volumes on an annual basis. It is possible, of course, that an EPA under an administrator such as current head Scott Pruitt would simply set all future volumes to zero. In reality, such a decision would be politically unpalatable, though, which is why Reuters reports that Mr. Cornyn's proposal to simply end the mandate in 2022 is unacceptable to the biofuels industry and Corn Belt politicians.

The RIN market is very sensitive to headline-induced volatility (see figure). The fact that RIN prices have broadly rallied in recent weeks says much about the chances that investors are giving Mr. Cornyn's proposal. D6 RIN prices in particular have increased by more than 10% over the last two weeks, while RIN prices for niche biofuels have rallied by as much as 22% over the same period. This is especially notable given that RINs have been attracting negative attention again following the bankruptcy of refiner Philadelphia Energy Solutions LLC and management's decision to blame its financial situation on its large RIN expenditures. Mr. Cornyn's colleague Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has gone so far as to hold up a U.S. Department of Agriculture nomination over the RIN issue, drawing the ire of biofuels supporter and fellow Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA). The recent resilience in the RIN markets could be a reflection of the EPA's November decision to maintain biofuel blending at high levels in part on the grounds that, according to its research, high RIN costs are passed through to consumers via the crack spread rather than absorbed by refiners in the form of reduced profit margins.

Source: EcoEngineers (2018)

High RIN prices are good for biofuel producers such as ADM (ADM), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Renewable Energy Group (REGI), and REX American Resources (REX). While these companies generally don't obtain RINs through blending operations, high RIN prices drive demand for the biofuels that they produce. On the other hand, Mr. Cornyn's proposal would, if implemented, be positive for the share prices of those refiners that have reported some of the largest RIN expenditures in the past, including Valero (VLO), PBF Energy (PBF), Delek US Holdings (DK), CVR Energy (CVI), and CVR Refining (CVRR). While it is debatable whether or not these refiners' earnings would benefit in the long-run due to cost pass-through, the headline impact alone would likely provide a share price boost. That said, the Cornyn compromise is almost certainly a non-starter in its current form.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.