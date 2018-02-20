Multiple Double-Digit Payout Increases In The First 2 Weeks Of February

I expect another 11 announcements in the second half of February, plus two more that were deferred from the first half of the month.

My regular followers know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of January, I provided predictions for 15 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the first half of February. Once again, I underestimated several of the announced increases - it appears that this increased dividend growth rate, some of which are far faster than would be accounted for by EPS growth, are the continuing effect of the tax cuts that were passed in late December.

Of the 15 companies that I expected to announce increases in the first half of February, two of them hadn't made the announcement by the time this article was published. I'm going to push my predictions for those companies forward to the latter half of February.

In addition to my predictions, six S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats also announced annual increases in the first half of February. Pharmaceutical company AbbVie (ABBV) announced its 2nd dividend hike in as many quarters, blowing away expectations with a 35% increase to an annualized $3.84. Over the last 6 months AbbVie has increased its quarterly dividend by 50%; its current yield is now 3.2%. Investment manager T. Rowe Price (TROW) grew its dividend for the 32nd straight year with a 23% increase to $2.80. T. Rowe Price now yields 2.6%. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) increased its yield to 3.5% with a 5.4% payout bump to $1.56. The Clorox Company (CLX) increased its dividend growth rate with a 14% increase to $3.84 a year; the consumer products company now yields 2.9%. Sherwin-Williams (SHW) announced a 4-cent dividend increase to an annualized $3.44; the paint company now yields 0.86%. Finally, Archer- Daniels Midland Company (ADM) pulled its dividend announcement to the first half of February with a 4.7% increase to $1.34; ADM's now yields 3.11%.

Like I usually do, we'll take a look at how well I did with my predictions before we go to my predictions for the second half of February (you can see the article with the original predictions here):

Black Hills Corp. (BKH)

Prediction: 3.4 - 4.5% increase to $1.84 - $1.86

Actual: 6.7% increase to $1.90

Forward yield: 3.63%

I had missed that utility Black Hills actually moved its increase to the prior quarter and made its announcement in November. 2018 will be the company's 47th year of dividend growth.

Bemis Company (BMS)

Prediction: 3.3% increase to $1.24

Actual: 3.3% increase to $1.24

Forward yield: 2.70%

This is the 12th year out of the last 13 that the packaging company has announced a 4-cent annual increase, and Bemis' 34th year of dividend growth.

Church & Dwight Company (CHD)

Prediction: 3.9 - 7.9% increase to $0.79 - $0.82

Actual: 14.5% increase to $0.87

Forward yield: 1.75%

Church & Dwight - maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda - blew away my expectations with a nearly 15% increase. This makes 22 years for the company.

Eversource Energy (ES)

Prediction: 4.2 - 6.3% increase to $1.98 - $2.02

Actual: 6.3% increase to $2.02

Forward yield: 3.42%

New England-based utility Eversource Energy continues to track long term EPS growth of 5 - 7%, along with dividend growth to match.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Prediction: 2.2 - 3.7% increase to $2.76 - $2.80

Actual: Deferred to 2nd half of February

It looks like Genuine Parts will defer its announcement to February 20th when they release their earnings results.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Prediction: 6.5 - 12.9% increase to $1.32 - $1.40

Actual: 19.4% increase to $1.48

Forward yield: 1.21%

The 15th year of dividend growth for this provider of technology solutions for financial companies brings an outsized increase and is a return to its history of annual hikes around 20%.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Prediction: 9.4 - 12.5% increase to $4.30 - $4.42

Actual: 13.0% increase to $4.44

Forward yield: 2.85%

In its recent announcement, NextEra extended their targeted annual payout growth rate of 12 - 14% out to 2020. The energy utility's 23rd year of dividend growth was right in the middle of its target range.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Prediction: 1.4 - 4.2% increase to $1.46 - $1.50

Actual: 1.4% increase to $1.46

Forward yield: 2.11%

The manufacturer of beauty products hit the low end of my expectations, extending its minimal dividend growth rate record.

Owens & Minor (OMI)

Prediction: 0.97% increase to $1.04

Actual: 0.97% increase to $1.04

Forward yield: 6.41%

With continuing pressure on earnings, health care company Owens & Minor announced its 4th straight year of 1-cent annual dividend increases. This is the company's 21st year of dividend growth.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Prediction: 7.5 - 9.3% increase to $3.46 - $3.52

Actual: 15.2% increase to $3.71

Forward yield: 3.34%

I don't know if it's the corporate tax reduction (although I think that's the most likely reason), but PepsiCo's 46th year of dividend growth is double its EPS growth - in spite of a heavy debt load. While obviously not sustainable in the long term, it's a nice reward for investors this year.

Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Prediction: 7.8 - 10.3% increase to $2.50 - $2.56

Actual: 3.4% increase to $2.40

Forward yield: 2.04%

After deferring its announcement to early February, the small vehicle manufacturer missed my expectations in its 23rd year of dividend growth.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Prediction: 9.4 - 15.6% increase to $0.70 - $0.74

Actual: 18.8% increase to $0.76

Forward yield: 0.85%

The 16th year of dividend growth for this manufacturer of generic drugs is about 50% higher than its 10-year growth average of 13%.

S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI)

Prediction: 13.4 - 17.1% increase to $1.86 - $1.92

Actual: 22.0% increase to $2.00

Forward yield: 1.06%

Financial information provider S&P Global also exceeded my expectations, beating both its 5 and 10-year average compound rates.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)

Prediction: 2.9 - 4.3% increase to $1.42 - $1.44

Actual: 0% increase to $1.38

Forward yield: 3.44%

Despite a pop in earnings, Thomson Reuters did not announce its annual increase in February this year. They've got the rest of the year to keep their dividend growth streak alive though, and I expect the company to announce its 25th year of dividend growth later this year.

WGL Holdings (WGL)

Prediction: 2.0 - 4.9% increase to $2.08 - $2.14

Actual: Deferred to 2nd half of February or early March

Prior to 2013, WGL Holdings would announce its 1st quarter dividend in early March. After 5 years of announcing in early February, it looks like they're returning to the old pattern.

11 Announcements of Dividend Increases Expected in the Second Half of February

Here are my predictions for the 11 dividend increases I expect in the second half of February:

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices will begin its 16th year of dividend growth in February. The company knocked earnings growth out of the park, with adjusted EPS up 54% in FY17. In addition, the electronics designer and manufacturer is guiding 1st quarter year-over-year EPS growth to between $1.20 and $1.36, up 36% at the midpoint. Despite rapid growth, the company has moderated its dividend growth; last year's increase of 7.1% was in line with the 5-year average of 8.5%. I expect this year's increase to be around the same amount, with a bias towards something larger.

Prediction: 7.8 - 11.1% increase to $1.94 - $2.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.25 - 2.32%

Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

The specialty chemical company is seeing double-digit revenue and earnings growth in 2017; the company should announce its 24th year of dividend growth towards the end of the month. The superb growth is a welcome return to the fast growth that Albemarle created several years ago, as interest picked up in Lithium-Ion batteries for electric cars. Last year's dividend increase of 5% was one of the smallest for Albemarle. With projected year-over-year EPS growth of nearly 25%, Albemarle should return to the years of double-digit growth.

Prediction: 15.6 - 25.0% increase to $1.48 - $1.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.32 - 1.43%

Chubb Limited (CB)

The insurer got hit with losses in the 3rd quarter from a variety of natural catastrophes, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria over the winter. Despite the hit, Chubb has room for another increase this year: net income over the last 9 months is $4.94, more than enough coverage for the current annual dividend of $2.84. Chubb Limited, which was formed by the merger of former Dividend Aristocrat Chubb Corporation and long-time dividend growth company ACE Limited, is certain to increase its dividend this year - tracking back to ACE's dividend history, 2018 is the company's 25th straight year of dividend growth which means that the company will rejoin the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat in January 2019. I'm looking for an increase around last year's 3% increase.

Prediction: 2.8 - 4.2% increase to $2.92 - $2.96

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.99 - 2.01%

Essex Property Trust (ESS)

This California - based REIT has 23 years of dividend growth under its belt, and has been accelerating the dividend increases recently. Over the last 5 years, Essex has compounded dividends at nearly 10% and looks on track for another nice year of payout growth. Essex recently reported full year growth of funds from operations of 8% and is guiding 2018 FFO growth to between 11% and 15%. I'm looking for Essex's 24th year of dividend growth to be around the 8% FFO growth with a small chance of something closer to the 5-year average.

Prediction: 8.0 - 9.7% increase to $7.56 - $7.68

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.29 - 3.34%

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp broke into the quarter-century mark of dividend growth last year, with a 2% increase to an annualized $1.04 per share - right in line with the company's 5-year average of 2.1%. McGrath rents out modular buildings to businesses and government organizations, providing those organizations an affordable way to increase their space on a temporary or semi-permanent basis. McGrath's 26th year of dividend growth will be powered by earnings increases across all its business segments, with a year-over-year increase over the first 9 months of 26%. The company is expecting continued growth and is looking at full year income growth in the high teens. A mitigating factor to the expected dividend increase is the relatively high debt load - nearly 80% debt-to-equity. Still, I expect the income growth will let the company reward investors with an increase in the mid-single digits for its 26th year of payout growth.

Prediction: 3.8 - 7.7% increase to $1.08 - $1.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.25 - 2.34%

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

Dividend investors in this insurer were rewarded in January with the payment of a special one-time dividend of $1.00 a share. This is in contrast to the weak dividend growth history that Old Republic has built over the last decade. With annual dividend increases of a penny a share for each of the last 9 years, Old Republic sports a 10-year dividend growth average of less than 2% (ignoring special dividends). Despite 19% EPS growth in 2017, look for another penny per share increase this year.

Prediction: 1.3% increase to $0.77

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.67%

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores is one of two clothing retailers that will announce its dividend increase in the latter half of February. Ross - owner of the dd's Discount chain as well as the Ross Dress for Less chain - has been a dividend growth machine. Powered by fast earnings growth, the company has built a 5-year dividend growth average of 18% and a 10-year average of 24%. With Ross expecting 15% full year EPS growth and a low debt load, it should be another year of nice dividend growth for Ross investors.

Prediction: 12.5 - 18.8% increase to $0.72 - $0.76

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.90 - 0.95%

SCANA Corporation (SCG)

South Carolina - based energy utility SCANA will report 2017 full year EPS in late February; the company is in the process of merging with Dominion Resources (D). The company is guiding full year adjusted EPS to a mid-point of $4.25, up about 2% from 2016's $4.20. The bulk of the adjustment is an impairment charge associated with the abandonment of a new nuclear project. Although SCANA's current dividend of $2.45 implies a payout ratio of less than 60%, the company carries a decent debt level. I expect SCANA's 18th - and final - year of dividend growth to bring an increase of between the 10-year average of 3.4% and last year's increase of 6.5%.

Prediction: 3.7 - 6.1% increase to $2.54 - $2.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 6.74 - 6.89%

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

TDS provides wireless and wired phone and television service to 6 million customers through its several businesses, including U. S. Cellular. The company showed a large loss in the 3rd quarter from taking a charge due to goodwill impairment. On an adjusted basis, TDS has seen EPS over the first 9 months grow 16% to 50 cents a share. Unfortunately, the growth has been irregular, with all of it coming in the 1st quarter. Although the company has yet to report 4th quarter EPS, it will be hard pressed to provide a large increase to the current 62 cent dividend. TDS has averaged 5% dividend growth over the last 5 and 10 years, but I think that'll be the upper end of the company's 44th annual increase.

Prediction: 1.6 - 4.8% increase to $0.63 - $0.65

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.45 - 2.53%

The TJX Companies (TJX)

TJX Companies owns retailers T. J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, along with a few Sierra Trading Post and Homesense stores. The company has built an impressive dividend growth record, with 5 and 10-year averages of more than 20% annually. In fact, over 11 of the last 12 years, TJX has grown dividends year-over-year by more than 20%. Investors should see the good times keep on rolling, with the company guiding full year 2018 EPS growth to 8% over 2017's $3.53. By itself, this wouldn't indicate a dramatic increase, but the retailer has kept debt low and sports a modest payout ratio of 33%. I expect this year's increase to be in the high teens to around 20%.

Prediction: 15.2 - 20.0% increase to $1.44 - $1.50

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.89 - 1.92%

Wal-Mart (WMT)

The world's largest retailer has been fending off Amazon and other online retailers by acquiring some of the smaller retailers to build their own online sales channel. But when you're as big as Wal-Mart, it's very hard to grow the business very fast. Over each of the last 4 years, Wal-Mart has grown its annual dividend by 4 cents; the current dividend is $2.04 per share. The company is guiding this year's adjusted EPS growth to around 2.3%, which will support yet another year of a 4-cent increase. This is Wal-Mart's 44th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 2.0% increase to $2.08

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.99%

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ADM, ROST, TROW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.