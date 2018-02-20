Unsurprisingly, tax reform has been very kind to Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cisco, like so many big Silicon Valley companies, has a lot of cash in the bank that was stranded in other countries. President Trump's tax reform included a big reduction in the repatriation tax, and as a result, the company has brought home some $30 billion in cash.

Where will that cash go? In the fiscal second-quarter earnings call, which was not long ago, management said the company would pay that over time in the form of buybacks. Considering Cisco's market cap of $220 billion, that looming buyback would come out as 14% of its market cap if it were to deploy all that cash today. Of course, management will stagger the buybacks over time, but overall, this remains quite a big deal.

For dividend investors - I certainly am one - the big news recently was that Cisco raised its dividend another 14%, thanks to improving cash flow and steady buybacks. Management said that going forward, dividend growth should "track" earnings per share despite the dividend still being less than half of per share earnings.

This article takes a look at Cisco's latest quarter and what investors can expect going forward. This article also takes an updated look at the company's valuation, since my last article on Cisco was three months ago.

The turnaround continues

In the quarter before this one, Cisco, for the first time in several years, achieved growth in service orders and turned around many quarters of decline. That trend continued in the recent quarter and flowed through to revenue this time around. Over the last quarter, revenue grew 3% year on year. "Infrastructure Platforms," which consists of over half of revenue, grew 2% year on year. Applications and security, which take up about 15% of company revenue, both grew 6% year on year.

Its business "turnaround," moving from legacy mainframe hardware to software and security, has finally delivered revenue growth for the company. After a couple years of painful declines, Cisco has turned things around. 33% of all revenue is now recurring, and 52% of software revenue comes from subscriptions. A big highlight of this is that Cisco, over the quarter, has doubled its customer base for Catalyst 9000, a multi-gigabit LAN switchboard. This is encouraging, because switches and routers are the company's "bread and butter" business.

Management also stated that there was "some" economic tailwind from increasing confidence in many of Cisco's customers, thanks presumably to an accelerating economy. For this reason and the ongoing company-wide turnaround, I strongly expect Cisco to continue growing revenue in calendar 2018.

Valuation

Generally speaking, I believe the stock market is at a relative valuation where we should be very skeptical and, by default, favor cash or bonds. With that in mind, let's take a look at where Cisco has been over the last couple of weeks.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

As long as a year ago, February 19th to be exact, I was occasionally taking chips off the table when it came to Cisco Systems. I reduced my overall position in Cisco Systems by about half in 2017, and therefore, I somewhat missed out on this next leg up. So, I definitely got the direction wrong on that call. Thankfully, I didn't sell the whole thing, but that is another matter entirely.

I get a good bit of historical perspective on companies from using F.A.S.T. Graphs, a fundamentals charting program that I initially found via Seeking Alpha. According to data by F.A.S.T. Graphs, Cisco has averaged a price-to-earnings of 13.2 times, but shares currently trade at 17.8 times - a multiple which, admittedly, isn't that bad compared to many other stocks out there. Even still, that's a premium of about 35% to its business cycle average.

There's no doubt that Cisco stock is up for a reason. The company's business turnaround has been successful and is going well, tax reform has added to earnings, and a reduction in the repatriation tax has lead to $30 billion coming home - cash that will most likely be plugged into a very big buyback program.

I think Cisco is worth buying on a substantial pullback, but that pullback isn't here at the moment. If you're still in it, as I am, I recommend holding onto your position for at least a while. There is going to be upward pressure on this stock due to buybacks and dividend increases. Speaking of which, I would expect the dividend to go up by high single digits next year, as I suspect earnings per share will go up by mid-single digits in 2018, and that management will ultimately raise the dividend by a little.

Conclusion

My verdict on Cisco is that you probably don't want to buy it up here. When I see charts like that, I tend to get a bit cautious, particularly because Cisco isn't exactly a growth stock. That said, the dividend raise and $30 billion in cash coming home make me want to hold on to the shares I still have.

