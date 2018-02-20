The U.S. Dollar Will Remain Expensive

Image source: Gainesville News

Investment Thesis

Investor concerns of a disinflation trigger in the US economy accompanied by lower-than-expected Fed rate increases contribute to a dim outlook and a weaker US dollar in 2018, according to some analysts. JP Morgan analysts initially thought that the US currency will pick up in early 2018. However, they changed their outlook after realizing the minimal gains in USD in response to the tax reform bill.

Despite the pessimistic view, most analysts believe that the USD will appreciate. The market can further expect a widening of front-end rate differentials in the USD's favor with the successful passage of the tax reform law.

In this forex research, we will examine the argument of optimistic analysts that the USD would gain ground in 2018, given several monetary and macroeconomic triggers.

FX Outlook

A major factor of the US dollar's collapse in 2017 came from the euro's strength. The USD weakened by greater than 12% against the euro. USD's bearish momentum has gained traction since EUR/USD broke above its 2017 highs. Eurozone investors have bought large amounts of foreign bonds since the start of the European Central Bank's (ECB) Quantitative Easing which are mostly unhedged. Analysts generally expect EUR/USD to climb to 1.30 by end 2019. However, there is a risk that Eurozone repatriation flows result in a faster rise.



Source: FactSet Research

A softened US dollar in the last few months of 2017 was also characterized by a significant flattening of the US yield curve and surge in equity markets. The steepening of the US yield curve at the onset of 2018 appeared to be a critical catalyst in the early stages of the equity correction. It has also been a factor that supports the US dollar.

The USD is still expensive from a long-term perspective. It remains an overvalued currency. According to BNP Paribas, the USD is trading 11% above its forex peer universe on a trade-weighted basis. The rise of EUR/USD brings the pair closer to its forex peer trade-weighted average of 1.34. USD/JPY remains substantially overvalued versus its forex peer trade-weighted average of 80.

US Dollar vs. Major Currencies



Source: FactSet Research

A large long USD position continued to be held amongst fixed income investors. This is as a result of low hedge ratios on the EUR 1.27 trillion of Eurozone foreign bond purchases that have taken place since the start of the ECB's Quantitative Easing program. The upward trend of EUR/USD would potentially be placing substantial pressure on these investors to reduce the amount of USD exposure.

US Monetary Policy



Sources: Bloomberg, BNP Paribas

The forex market can expect the US Fed to continue with quarterly hikes of 25 basis points through the third quarter of this year. The rate cycle is expected to end with a 2.125% mid-point for the Fed funds target range. US GDP growth will run at around 2.9% year-on-year in 2018, thanks in part to about 0.5% of fiscal stimulus from tax reform.

The end of the Fed rate-hike cycle next year and the beginning of policy tightening elsewhere in the G10 will result in the USD reverting towards long-term equilibrium levels by the end of 2019.



Sources: Deutsche Bank, Datastream

My Takeaway

A reduction of expectations of US rate hikes and an earlier-than-anticipated move by other G10 central banks towards a tighter monetary policy have caused investors to bring forward their expectation of USD weakness.

However, the repatriation of overseas earnings could anticipate hundreds of billions of US dollars come in from US companies, thus locking foreign profits abroad. It should bolster the value of the US dollar.

The extent of USD correction (along with the extent to which FX volatility has rebounded) seems small relative to the magnitude of the moves in equity markets. However, the forex response also seems to be continuing for a longer period of time and may continue for some time after equity markets have stabilized.

I believe the USD is expensive. The period of the ECB and Bank of Japan Quantitative Easing has coincided with a substantial increase in USD exposure. Japanese and European investors are forced into USD assets by very low real rates.

These investors are actively hedging and otherwise reducing exposure to the USD. The period of maximum policy divergence is a thing of a past. The USD has already reached expensive levels relative to long-term equilibrium.

These trends have been a key element in the USD's decline over the past 12 months. It probably provides critical liquidity to quicker money exiting USD shorts. It helps to explain the more limited volatility in forex markets relative to stocks.

The Japanese yen's underperformance of the USD may reflect the extent to which JPY positioning was unusually flat coming out of very strong gains in risky assets. Investors seem to have preferred funding in USD despite rising US cash rates. Bank of Japan yield curve strength has also left the JPY particularly vulnerable during periods of rising global bond yields.

Over time, I would expect a prolonged period of risk aversion to still benefit the JPY. I believe the currency remains an attractive portfolio hedge in the event of a more sustained disruption to global markets.

