Outlook For MORL, Reasons to Buy and Reasons For Caution

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) has exhibited considerable volatility as interest rate fears have heightened. On June 26, 2017, MORL closed at $19.45. Since then, it has on balance fallen and closed at $14.95 on February 16, 2018. This was a decline of $4.50 or 23.1%. On February 5, 2018, the low price of this move of $12.50 was reached. Some of the rebound from $12.50 to $14.95, reflected a recovery from an oversold and disorderly situation. In the after-hours market on February 5, 2018 MORL could be bought at an offered price of $12.50. This was an insane discount from the net indicative or asset value of $13.40 as of the February 5, 2018 close. Some of the rebound in the mREIT sector may be due to a subtle shift in how the mREITs are perceived. Most, including me, have generally considered mREITs and MORL to considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

In the last two weeks many of the mREITs in the index upon which MORL is based, have held conference calls in conjunction with the release of their latest financial data. I usually listen to the recording of a conference call, while looking at the slides and/or filings that usually accompany it and a transcript of the conference call, available on Seeking Alpha. The general impression that the mREIT managements try to convey is that they are structuring their mREIT portfolios in such a way as to generate high income while avoiding some of the interest rate risk via complex hedging procedures.

Trying to precisely understand how the mREITs portfolio and hedging strategies are implemented and follow their discussion as to why they are better at what they do than others, can be difficult for many at times. That includes me, and I have a Ph.D. in economics and finance, and MBA in finance and a BS in nuclear engineering; and have been the portfolio manager for many years of a mutual fund that specialized in complex government agency mortgage-backed securities and using interest rate derivatives to hedge the interest rate associated with agency securities. That said, my impression was that mREITs may be becoming more able to cope with the risk of rising interest rates, in a business-like manner. That is, they are at least trying to address interest rate risk in a more bank-like manner. Banks, generally can prosper in most interest rate environments. Others, may have gotten a similar perception, which may have contributed to the modest rebound in mREITs since February 5, 2018.

Supportive of the idea that at least some of the mREITs may be better able to cope with interest rate risk in the near to intermediate future, better than they did during the 2013 "taper tantrum", is the fact that while the Federal Reserve has stated their intention to raise rates, they will almost certainly do it in a gradual and well anticipated manner. It would seem much easier to hedge interest rate risk, when you have a good idea of when and by how much the Federal Reserve will be raising rates. Another factor that might suggest that at least some of the mREIT managements' may be able successfully hedge is the fact that there has been such a disparate performance in the mREIT sector. It may have been luck, good securities picking skill or timing, but clearly some mREITs have done much better than others during the last five years and especially so since the June 2017 mREIT market peak.

On June 26, 2017, the yield on the then benchmark 10-year Treasury note closed at 2.135% and closed at 2.873% on February 16, 2018. This was an increase in yield of 74 basis points. On June 26, 2017, the benchmark 3.5% 30-year mortgage-backed security issued by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) closed at $103.28 and it closed at $99.81 on February 16, 2018. This was a decline in price of $3.47 or 3.4%. From June 26, 2017 to February 16, 2018, assuming reinvestment of all dividends, the return on: American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) was -6.71%, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) was -17.24% , and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) was -10.22%. Clearly, among the three monthly payers in the index of mREITs that MORL is based on, some of the components handled the rise in interest rates much better than others.

The recent decline and extreme volatility in the stock market did not result in a "flight-to-quality" boost to treasury and agency securities as much as has occurred in some prior occasions, such as October 1987. This is reasonable since many attributed the panic selling in equities to fears of rising interest rates. The fears of rising interest rates, were in turn prompted largely by fears of high wages and inflation, that could cause more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in 2018, than the three rate hikes that were assumed previously. The combination of tax cuts and spending increases passed by Congress did not help either.

It still remains to be seen whether dominating force which has propelled securities higher for a decade can overcome the fiscal profligacy and cyclical headwinds now facing the securities markets. Over the last decade securities prices have been supported by the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality that causes the excess of loanable and investable funds, and that just got a lot stronger with the new tax bill. However, factors such as monetary policy, inflation and the unemployment rate will still have significant impacts on securities prices. There are also geopolitical factors and events that can influence financial markets.

The major factor driving securities prices for many years has been the shift of the tax burden from the rich onto the middle class. As I explained in "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

...The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout"...

Rich people have much higher marginal propensities to save and invest than non-rich people who have higher marginal propensities to consume. The world-wide shift in tax burdens from the rich to the middle class has created a tremendous imbalance where there is a much greater supply of lendable and investable funds relative to securities to invest in or projects to lend to with high probabilities of good returns. Bitcoin (COIN) and the explosion of new cryptocurrencies is only the latest manifestation of the worldwide excess of loanable and investable funds.

Recently, a risk that was thought to have faded from view, has reared its' ugly head again, protectionism. The commerce department headed by Wilbur Ross has proposed and President Trump is considering protectionist measures involving steel and aluminum. All protectionism is destructive. However, protecting basic materials like steel and aluminum is particularly harmful since it makes products manufactured in America uncompetitive in the world market. I was involved with a firm that consulted to the company that made barbed wire and employed 1,500, all in the USA. When steel tariffs were being enacted they came to us in a panic. They would have to pay more for their raw material, steel wire, than Japanese and others would be able to sell barbed wire in the USA after steel tariffs were imposed while there was no tariff on finished products like barbed wire. We asked if they could wire $15 million to a Cayman Island bank and try to use it to "convince" key legislators to include barbed wire in the tariff, they couldn't the jobs were lost.

A similar steel wire bankruptcy took place as reported in the LA Times in 1989

L.A. Wire Maker Seeking Protection From Creditors March 11, 1989 | DENISE GELLENE, Times Staff Writer Davis Walker Corp., the nation's largest independent maker of wire and wire products, said Friday that it filed for protection from its creditors while it reorganizes under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. The 62-year-old Los Angeles steel processor said it was a victim of import restrictions that forced it to buy costly domestic steel from mills in the East and South.

Even worse the new steel and aluminum protectionism proposals include the possibility of quotas. As I said in: BDCL With 15.9% Dividend Can Provide Diversification For Interest Rate Sensitive Portfolios

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment. The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm Reagan and the economists he appointed understood the concept of comparative advantage and the superiority of free trade. Some of Reagan's most well known quotes on the topic quotes include: As the leader of the West and as a country that has become great and rich because of economic freedom, America must be an unrelenting advocate of free trade. Address Before a Joint Session of the Congress on the State of the Union, January 25, 1983 High trade barriers, what is often called protectionism, undermines economic growth and destroys jobs. Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade August 2, 1986 Well, the way up and out of the trade deficit is not protectionism, not bringing down the competition, but instead the answer lies in improving our products and increasing our exports. Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade and the Budget Deficit, May 16, 1987 Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant in the USA argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result India adopted protectionism. In 1947 the per capita income of India was similar to countries such a South Korea. By 1977 the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage. Reducing international trade generally reduces economic activity which can be deflationary as was seen in the 1930s. American businesses depend on free trade in many areas. Boeing could lose market share to Airbus if a trade war erupts as Chinese airlines are some of their major customers. American natural gas producers are counting on selling an additional 7 trillion cubic feet of gas to Mexico. Trade restrictions such as pulling out of NAFTA could jeopardize that and be deflationary. Protectionism can save jobs. In the USA the best measurement of the cost per job saved to the rest of the country is about $1 million per job saved. Saving one job might provide $100,000 in gains to the worker and the employer who benefit from the protectionism, but cost the rest of the country $1,000,000. Since the million dollars is just one third of one cent per person in the USA, no one notices it. To save a million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S1 trillion which would be about the same impact as a very severe recession. To save 10 million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S10 trillion. That would make the USA a poorer country than Mexico. That would mean it would be likely the people born in the USA would be going to Mexico to work as servants and dishwashers. The degree of impoverishment that would result from that much protectionism is usually only associated with severe natural disasters or wars. Trump is no Reagan on trade. Trump is a protectionist. Furthermore, the prospect of the Trump administration negotiating bilateral trade agreements featuring quotas is frightening.

The quandary for investors can be described as someone who has seen the first and last page of a book, but does not know either how long the book is or what happened between the first and last pages. We know that a massive transfer to the rich will happen. We know that the middle class has a much higher marginal propensity to consume than the rich. We know that initially the rich, or if you rather the job creators, use their additional after-tax income to invest. This extra investment initially boosts securities prices. The higher prices for securities enable investments to occur that might have otherwise been undertaken. These can range from factories, shopping centers and housing. What we don't know is the path that equity prices and interest rates will take between the enactment of the tax shift and the eventual financial crisis or other event occurs, at which time the massive excess supply of loanable funds as compared to demand for loans will push risk-free short-term interest rates down to near the lower bound, as was the case during the 1930s, in Japan for decades and in America since 2008.

The length, path and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle is particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high yield 2X leveraged ETNs like MORL. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time the picture is cloudier since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be via reductions in business taxes. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes other than the rate cannot impact economic activity. According to economic theory, reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity since a profit maximizing corporation will make decisions relating to the level of production, wages and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in: Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk.

Analysis Of The March 2018 MORL Dividend Projection

My projected March 2018 monthly dividend of $0.039 is small because of the calendar, a cut in the dividend from one of the components, and the decline in the indicative (net asset) value. The calendar impacts the monthly dividends. Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months, since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months". Thus, the $0.039 MORL dividend paid in March 2018 will be a "small month" dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

As can be seen in the table below, only three of the MORL components - AGNC, ARR and ORC now pay dividends monthly. The composition of the index of mREITs upon which MORL is based is such that all of the quarterly dividend payers had ex-dates in December 2017. Thus, none of the quarterly payers will contribute to the March 2018 monthly dividend. iStar Inc. (STAR) does not currently pay any dividends. The decline in the indicative (net asset) value also reduced the dividend. As I explained in: MORL Dividend Drops Again In October, Now Yielding 21.5% On A Monthly Compounded Basis, in addition to the decline in the dividend due to the reduction in the ORC dividend, MORL is further impacted by the rebalancing of the portfolio each month to bring the amount of leverage back to 2X. As the value of the mREITs in the portfolio declines, portfolio assets must be "sold" to maintain the 2X leverage level. This reduces the dividend in addition to any reductions from cuts by the mREITs in the portfolio.

My projection for the March 2018 dividend for MORL and its essentially identical twin, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL), of $0.039 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, contribution to the dividend and ex-date for the MORL components that will contribute to the March 2018 monthly dividend.

Conclusions and Recommendations

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: MORL, MRRL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) and the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool", I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

I still believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality that causes the excess of loanable and investable funds will be increasing and that will ultimately be very good for MORL and the mREITs. Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of MORL and MRRL and have added during the recent decline. Sometimes, one of those can be bought slightly lower than the other one. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding how long the simulative Keynesian effects of the tax bill might exceed the impact of the increase in inequality means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

MORL is still nearer to the lower end of its' range, as are with CEFL and BDCL I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. It would be expected that CEFL and BDCL would fare better in a stronger economy than MORL as they have some equity-like exposure. If a major increase in protectionism is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. It should be noted that is some of the wild swings in the securities market in the last month, MORL, CEFL and BDCL all moved either up or down along with the stock market and bond market when all either rose or fell sharply.

Another addition to my 2X high yield leveraged ETN portfolio is the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML), an exchange traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:REM). REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend?, the index upon which REM and thus REML is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Even though MORL and REML include mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. REML has more component mREITs than MORL. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS (NYSE:UBS) while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls too low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

As I said in: With A 22.1% Dividend Yield, REML Is The Highest Of The ETNs, But New Risks Are Present:

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs, the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls too much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption. My calculation projects a March 2018 monthly dividend of $0.039. The implied annualized dividends would be $3.413, based on annualizing the most recent three months including the March 2018 projection. This is a 22.8% simple annualized yield with MORL valued at $14.95. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 25.4%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield of 25.4%, you get back your initial investment in less than four years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that over the next five years, interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus MORL would continue to yield 25.4% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $309,736 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $25,400 initial annual rate to $78,583 annually.

MORL Components and Contributions to the Dividend, Prices 2/16/2018