Why Not Ford?
About: Ford Motor Company (F), Includes: TSLA
by: David Pinsen
Summary
Ford currently passes both of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments.
It also has a positive potential return, net of hedging cost at the decline threshold the site uses for its overall ranking.
Although Ford passes, it's near the bottom of our list: currently, 1,331 names rank higher than it in our system.
A Ford Mustang (credit: Ford Mustang Twitter).
Ford Passes Our Screens, But It's Not Enough
In an article on Tesla (TSLA) last month, we quoted auto blogger Jack Baruth's comment that, aside