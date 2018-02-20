We have been holding a position in V.F. Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:VFC) for many months now and despite the steep sell-off, the company's Q4 earnings reported nothing to alter our opinion. What attracted us to this dividend aristocrat from the outset was its quick decision making when one of its brands for example was not performing. We see this again with V.F. Corp. with the announcement of the sale of the Nautica brand. This company acts very decisively when a brand is not delivering on its margins. Nautica just wasn't profitable enough for what management have come to expect so the right decision was made in my view.

Shares are down over 10% from their pre-earnings level of around $84 a share and look attractive at present. Although the apparel company missed estimates on earnings and revenues, this company is still very much in growth mode. In fact earnings ironically were much worse when one included the $465 million charge which came about surprisingly due to the Trump tax cut.

In fiscal 2017, investors obviously got nervous about the $1.5 billion reported in operating income. This important metric was up around $1.8 billion in previous years and illustrates the added operating expense the company has been reporting in recent quarters. I do not see operating margins though declining to the single digit range. V.F. Corp. is currently undergoing a period of heavy investment as it strives to keep on growing its top line and margins. Money will obviously need to be spent with relation to the Icebreaker & Williamson-Dickie additions.

The North Face brand also has been earmarked for aggressive re-positioning as its sales only grew by a mid single percentage. However, with respect to how V.F. Corp. is managing its brands, we still are looking at a company with very strong gross margins. This crucial metric came in at 50.5% for fiscal 2017 and clearly demonstrates that the shift to digital has not adversely affected the company's brands as a whole. Therefore with this clearly in mind, here are more bullish points to back up why we will remain long this stock.

Firstly, many will point to the company's earnings multiple of around the 30 mark as being too frothy at present. However, V.F. Corp.'s more accurate sales multiple is not that high especially if we look at some forward ratios. For example, the price to sales ratio at present is down as the market cap fell to around $29.5 billion because of the steep move down post Q4 earnings. With 2017 turnover coming in at $11.8 billion, the sales multiple (we divide 2017 sales into the market-cap) at present is around 2.5.

However, look at where analysts believe revenue will be this time next year. Analysts who follow this stock expect V.F. Corp.'s sales to rise by close to 12% and reach $13.17 billion in 12 months. By dividing future sales into the present market cap, we would get a forward price to sales multiple of 2.23. This number would be on a par with V.F. Corp.'s 5-year average which actually looks cheap in a roaring bull market. Earnings are also expected to increase by 16%+ next year which gives us a forward earnings multiple of around 21. Therefore investors should look at the present valuation closely. Yes, even at $74 a share, the stock price may appear pricey but there looks to be a lot of growth coming which will decrease that valuation in the near term.

Those type of earnings growth should keep dividend growth rates elevated in earnest. Over the past 5 years, V.F. Corp. has grown its dividend by 19% per year which is well ahead of inflation. The dividend pay-out ratio is not that far north of 50% when calculated from a free cash flow basis and the current yield is 2.47%. The company has just announced another quarterly payout of $0.46 so management wont be due to increase the dividend until the last payment of this calendar year. Furthermore recent elevated investment has not adversely effected profitability or liquidity to any great degree. Presently the interest coverage ratio is 13.50 and the debt to equity ratio is 54% so no worries with dividend sustainability here.

The post earnings drop in V.F. Corp. means its shares are basically trading flat when compared to its 2015 summer highs. However the S&P500 is up well over 30% ( see below) since then and looks like it will take out its all time highs again here shortly. Sentiment in V.F. Corp. has turned ultra pessimistic not only because of the earnings miss but also due to the poor outlook on the apparel sector in general. This too shall pass.

V.F. Corp.'s 200 moving day average is around the $65 mark. Personally I don't think shares will drop that far. We may double down here though if further weakness was to ensue. Long V.F. Corp.