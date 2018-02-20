Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Canada

Hydropothecary Legitimized By Recent Deal

|
About: HEXO Corp. (HEXO)
by: S.K. Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
S.K. Research
Deep Value, special situations, event-driven, contrarian
Summary

Hydropothecary was growing in supply capacity but had no major deals in place.

Hydropothecary has signed a Letter Of Intent with SAQ.

The deal provides immediate uptick in future outlook for Hydropothecary by ensuring a minimum sales floor over the length of the deal while they continue to grow.

Note: All values will be stated in Canadian dollars

Gatineau based Hydropothecary (CVE: THCX) (HYYDF) has recently signed a letter of intent with the Societe des alcools du Quebec (SAQ), a retail alcohol store owned