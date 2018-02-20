IEC Electronics: Time For Management To Step-Up
by: Value On The Street
Summary
IEC posted bad first quarter results last week, for which management had no shortages of excuses.
Remarkably, the stock traded up on the news, as the CEO painted a bright picture of the future.
Management would have more credibility with many investors if they had more skin in the game.
IEC Electronics (IEC) posted abysmal first quarter results earlier this month. After recovering from a rough first half of FY 2017 in the prior two quarters, results fell flat for the December quarter.