Tetra Technologies: Oilfield Water Management Play
About: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), Includes: HAL, NOV, PXD, SLB
by: Fluidsdoc
Summary
Tetra has entered an agreement to buy Swiftwater Energy Services in a cash and stock transaction valued at $85 mm.
They already had a sophisticated offering in this market.
In this article we will look at growth drivers for Tetra in the oilfield water management business.
Introduction
The fracking industry is dependent on water to continue the shale energy growth story. Water - clean water, or very nearly so, is required in vast quantities. And, given Mother Nature's offbeat sense of