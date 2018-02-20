All eyes will be on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AAOI) when the company reports its Q4 results after market close on this Wednesday. Its shares have collapsed by about 50% over the past 6 months alone - due to an ongoing industry-wide slowdown - and there is still no conclusive indication of its shares bottoming out. To make matters worse, spiking short interest in the name is further fueling uncertainty and speculation surrounding it. So, I wanted to discuss a few key items that investors should be watching closely when Applied Opto announces its Q4 results, to have a better understanding of where its shares could be headed next.

Market Share Evolution

To begin with, Applied Optoelectronics has generally had a huge exposure to a few of its customers. In fact, the company's sales to its top three clients accounted for about 71% of its overall revenue in the last quarter. This lack of customer diversification can be a boon for a company if its key customers are ramping up their purchase orders at a blazing pace. However, this strategy also tends to backfire if a sizable customer slows down its rate of purchases all of a sudden. The latter case is what's currently hurting Applied Opto.

Amazon has been Applied Opto's largest customer for the past several quarters straight, with sales to the e-commerce giant representing a staggering 63% of its overall revenue during Q4 FY16. But when reports came to light in past August, citing that Amazon is slowing down its purchase momentum and is perhaps going with Fabrinet-Macom alliance for its hardware needs, market participants unloaded existing long-positions in Applied Opto and the name quickly became a short magnet. Its shares have been plunging ever since.

The issue isn't just that Amazon could be slowing down its purchases from Applied Opto. The bigger concern at hand is that, if Amazon is looking to source these transceivers from Applied Opto's competitors, then other hyper scale customers might follow suite as well. A report by Rosenblatt notes that Innolight may be eating into Applied Opto's share of the business from Amazon and Facebook.

I'd like to also point to readers that these are just concerns or speculative reports at best, and not necessarily hard facts. None of the involved companies have actually come out with official statements acknowledging the same. In fact, on the contrary, management of Applied Opto has reiterated time and again that Amazon's decision to slow down its purchases is transitory in nature, and that its market share at Amazon is still intact.

We continue to have ongoing discussions with this customer and based on those conversations, we believe the disruption in order flow is related to the ongoing transition from 40G to 100G and not specific to AOI. We believe there was some inventory buildup during the transition and based on conversations with this customer, we believe that inventory conditions will normalize within the first half of next year. Outside of this customer, we continue to experience good demand with our other top datacenter customers. -- Dr. Stefan Murry, Q3 Conference Call.

So, investors should be closely watching this aspect of Applied Opto's business in its Q4 earnings conference.

Will Applied Opto management maintain its stand and reassure investors again that its market share at Amazon is still intact? Or, will its management concede defeat and acknowledge that it competitors have crept into its market share after all?

Inventory Check

Another point worth noting is that Applied Opto ended the last quarter with record levels of inventory. Its management had explained in the Q3 conference call that the inventory buildup was largely because Amazon abruptly slowed down its purchases - chart attached below for your reference.

Granted that the company will eventually sell this excess inventory over time, but sitting on large quantities of inventory is an inefficient use of resources. Not only does it inflate working capital requirements, but it also poses the risk of inventory write downs and having to deep discount the parts to offload the sitting inventory.

I'm expecting Applied Opto's inventory levels shrink in its Q4 results. Management has had ample time to adjust its production levels in Q4, to model for an overall inventory reduction. My educated guess is that Applied Opto's inventories for Q4 would plunge to anywhere between $55 million and $65 million.

I was able to accurately forecast Applied Opto's Q3 inventory levels in one of my previous articles. But we can't reliably forecast inventory levels this time around largely because Applied Opto hasn't pre-announced its revenue figures for Q4, so there's no base figure to model our assumptions on.

Update on 10km CWDM4 parts

Besides that, I'll be looking for any growth-oriented commentary from the management. As I had pointed out in my last article, Applied Optoelectronics announced the availability of 10km CWDM4 module a year ago. However, its management never gave us an update on how it's progressing with these new modules. We don't even know when the company will actually start shipping these modules in mass quantities.

This is important because the low-end of the CWDM4 market is starting to get crowded, competitive and companies are starting to bid extremely low prices just to get footprint deals. To get a perspective of the competitive landscape, Oclaro management decided to avoid the low-spec CWDM4 market altogether.

For QSFP CWDM4, we continue to see very unhealthy pricing practices in the market from many of the lower spec variants. As a result, we have decided that we will focus only on supplying our existing customers. By eliminating our exposure in this market, we do not expect to add any more capacity for CWDM." - Greg Dougherty of Oclaro, during its Q2 conference call.

On the other hand, the 10km CWDM4 modules are turning out to be a genuine replacement for LR4 parts at 30-40% lower cost (assuming all the cost savings are passed onto the customers). Only a few companies are even listing the CWDM4 10km parts on their websites so I'm guessing the market is currently under supplied. Unless, of course, there's some company that secretly holds a monopoly in this sub-segment.

But with that said, my checks and measures within the industry suggest that Applied Opto can sell these new modules for as much as 35-40% higher ASPs, and still generate an extra 10% margin, compared to full spec CWDM4 2km modules. I believe the new 10km CWDM4 modules would be an ASP driver for Applied Opto. Any commentary on when these parts will start shipping in volume, what are the yields like, or if there are any ramp issues, would allow us to model for FY18 ASP growth accordingly.

Operating Performance

We need to obviously also monitor the company's financial performance over the fourth quarter. Management had guided its Q4 revenues to be in the range of $81 - $90 million, equating to a mid-point guidance of $85.5 million. Apparently, a consensus of 9 analysts tracking the company also comes out with a revenue figure of $85.5 million.

(Source)

The fact that both analyst and management guidance are converging on a common figure, leads me to believe that the guidance is realistic and largely achievable. Otherwise we might have seen a wide disparity between management's guidance and analyst consensus.

In addition to the Q4 financials, I'll be also focusing on the company's Q1 FY18 and FY18 guidance overall. But specifically, I'll be looking for answers to:

How Is Applied Opto's management forecasting Amazon's order trends for the next year? Is it forecasting a loss of market share at any of its large clients? Is it modelling for the addition of any new customers this year? Is the transition to 100G parts finally going to pick up steam? If the pick-up of 100G sales is still going to take time, then is it because of intensifying vendor competition or because the industry is moving to 100G parts at a crawling pace? What would be a realistic and reasonable sales target for 10km CWDM4? Can we expect continued margin expansion due to sales contribution of higher priced 10km CWDM4 modules, or will its overall margins shrink because of aggressive industry-wide pricing trends? How many of its qualification efforts are close to materializing into actual sales?

Your Takeaway

Applied Opto stock could be extremely volatile over the next few days. Short interest in the name has shot up yet again - about 68% of its overall float stood shorted at the end of the last reporting cycle.

AAOI Percent of Float Short data by YCharts

But with that said, I'd recommend readers to closely watch the aforementioned key items when the company reports its Q4 earnings tomorrow, to have a better understanding of where its shares could be headed next. Applied Opto is still a technology leader in the intra data center space. Chances are that the industry slowdown could just be a transitory pause after all, as the management has been saying all along, following which AAOI stock could rebound wildly.

My understanding of the situation is, given the extremely high short interest in the name, that even a hint of any positive news can trigger a short squeeze. On the other hand, negative news may not impact the stock price by that much as its shares have already been hammered by about 50% over the past 6 months, and that short interest in the company is already hovering near its all-time highs. So, this might be a low-risk but high-reward earnings event.

Author's Note: I'll be publishing a post-earnings analysis on Applied Optoelectronics this week. Make sure to click that "Follow" button at the top of this page to get an alert when the report goes live. Thanks!