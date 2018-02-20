Low-Volatility Stocks And Higher Rates
Low-volatility stocks have generated market-beating absolute outperformance with lower variability of returns over multiple business cycles.
While low volatility stocks have outperformed over the past three decades, that period of strength has coincided with a historic bull market in bonds.
Some investors have expressed concern that higher interest rates could have a disproportionately negative impact on low-volatility stocks.
This fear was reaffirmed during the recent market sell-off when Treasury yields stayed elevated on reflationary fears.
This article examines the absolute and relative performance of low-volatility strategies during periods of higher interest rates over more than a half century.
In a recent article entitled Why This Correction Was Unique, I showed readers that sharply falling equity markets typically coincide with rallying rates. The selloff in the early part of February 2018 was unique