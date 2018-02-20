Portfolio Strategy

Low-Volatility Stocks And Higher Rates

|
About: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
by: Ploutos
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Ploutos
Value, momentum, portfolio strategy, CFA
Summary

Low-volatility stocks have generated market-beating absolute outperformance with lower variability of returns over multiple business cycles.

While low volatility stocks have outperformed over the past three decades, that period of strength has coincided with a historic bull market in bonds.

Some investors have expressed concern that higher interest rates could have a disproportionately negative impact on low-volatility stocks.

This fear was reaffirmed during the recent market sell-off when Treasury yields stayed elevated on reflationary fears.

This article examines the absolute and relative performance of low-volatility strategies during periods of higher interest rates over more than a half century.

In a recent article entitled Why This Correction Was Unique, I showed readers that sharply falling equity markets typically coincide with rallying rates. The selloff in the early part of February 2018 was unique