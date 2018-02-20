Summary

Low-volatility stocks have generated market-beating absolute outperformance with lower variability of returns over multiple business cycles.

While low volatility stocks have outperformed over the past three decades, that period of strength has coincided with a historic bull market in bonds.

Some investors have expressed concern that higher interest rates could have a disproportionately negative impact on low-volatility stocks.

This fear was reaffirmed during the recent market sell-off when Treasury yields stayed elevated on reflationary fears.

This article examines the absolute and relative performance of low-volatility strategies during periods of higher interest rates over more than a half century.