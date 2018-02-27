Big Dividend, Low Risk, And Steady Growth - Recipe For Outperformance

The latest credit upgrade is very positive for the stock. We are buyers at the current price.

If Realty Income keeps growing at 5% per year, plus a dividend of 5.4%, the expected return is above 10% - an outcome that is very favorable considering the low risk.

Realty Income could well be the "lowest-risk REIT" in the world. It owns an ultra-safe portfolio, has a highly predictable income, is very conservatively financed, with a superb track record.

Valuation should always be considered relative to risk and growth. When done so, it is clear to us that the premium to peers is well justified.

At a relatively high valuation of 15.8x FFO, Realty Income is often argued to be overpriced. Yet, simple return modeling shows potential for continued outperformance.

It does not get much better than Realty Income (O)…

By following a low-risk approach to net lease investing, the company has managed to:

Return an average of 16.4% per year since 1994. It is 60% less volatile than the average stock, the stock has a beta volatility ratio of just 0.4. Realty Income has increased dividends every single year including the financial crisis, recessions, and other market turmoils. The company has earned its place as a member of S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats after 80 consecutive quarters of dividend increases.

We are taught that low risk and high returns do not go together and yet this is exactly what Realty Income has been offering for the last 30 years (relatively speaking).

Today as the company appears to be bigger and more profitable than ever before, is it too late to jump on the train? And most importantly, does its current valuation allow for continued high returns? In this article, we seek to address these questions from the view of a conservative investor in search for superior long-term risk-adjusted returns.

Bears like to point out to Realty Income's relatively rich valuation in comparison to peers including National Retail (NNN), Agree Realty (ADC), One Liberty (OLP), STORE Capital (STOR), and Spirit Realty (SRC) as a key argument to support their bearish opinion; but this ignores the context which is so crucial in the particular case of Realty Income.

In fact, we believe that Realty Income's higher relative valuation is to a large extent justified in light of its:

Lowest risk portfolio out of perhaps all REITs. Growth advantage from its very low cost of capital. Best-in-class management and track record.

LOWEST RISK PORTFOLIO

If we were to build a real estate portfolio, we would likely follow Realty Income's strategy because it has proven to generate very appealing returns in relation to the relatively low underlying risk.

The key points of the portfolio and risk management strategy include the following:

Wide diversification geographically, by tenant, industry, and property type - making Realty Income almost immune to any single property deficiency. Strong focus on triple net leases with long remaining lease terms and little landlord responsibility, as tenants are responsible for all property expenses including tax and maintenance as long as they are tenants. This allows Realty Income to earn highly consistent revenue with little operational expenses, vacancies or other costly surprises. Very little exposure to e-commerce risk as a result of the selective concentration on non-discretionary, low-cost, and service-oriented properties. It also makes the revenue streams much more resilient to recessions and reduces the risk of tenant default.

Combined together, these 3 items result in a highly dependable portfolio that enjoys below average risk. We would go as far as to say that Realty Income may be one of the lowest risk REITs from an income-generation capability point of view.

This lower fundamental risk is very well reflected in the historic results:

A DEFENSIVE PORTFOLIO

By focusing on higher quality assets with conservative risk profiles, Realty Income has been able to weather storms with little impact caused by even major financial crises. After all, even in a major recession, people keep on going to eat at Taco Bell, get drugs at Walgreen (WBA) or CVS (CVS), fill up the car with gas at 7/11, among others. This is all non-discretionary consumption that consumers are unlikely to cut out of their budget regardless of the economy - making the demand from these properties particularly resilient to withstand times of adversity. In fact, we can describe the property portfolio of Realty Income as a defensive one.

Furthermore, the exposure to e-commerce risk is very minimal. This has been a big topic in 2017 with retail REITs: Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich Company (MAC), Taubman Centers (TCO), CBL & Associates (CBL), Washington Prime (WPG) and others dropping significantly due to fears over the growth of Amazon-type (AMZN) companies. This is to a large extent no danger to Realty Income and its fundamentals.

Finally, wide diversification (5062 properties in 49 states and Puerto Rico) and a 10-year remaining average lease term results in a highly dependable and predictable income for years to come.

GROWTH ADVANTAGE

REITs have essentially two main ways to grow:

Organically (internal growth) : They can grow internally by increasing rents and occupancies or reducing operating expenses at the property or REIT level.

: They can grow internally by increasing rents and occupancies or reducing operating expenses at the property or REIT level. Through acquisition (external growth): They can grow externally by acquiring new properties with leftover cash or by issuing new shares or increasing debt.

Realty Income shows great potential for both, internal and external growth. Internally, Realty Income is able to achieve consistent increases in Net Operating Income (or NOI) through contractually agreed rent increases.

Externally, Realty Income has a great track record of achieving growth by raising new capital (equity + debt) and investing it at a positive spread into new properties.

Historically, Realty Income has achieved a median 5.1% annual AFFO growth rate when adding internal and external growth together. Will this growth rate continue into the future? While we can't predict the performance of any single year, we see no reason to believe that the long-term growth engine would stall. It is not only possible for Realty Income to keep on growing at a fast pace, it also is very much expected given its exceptional track record of excellence and its solid portfolio.

The current pre-agreed rent hikes average 1-2% per year for many years to come, and given Realty Income's low cost of capital, we believe that achieving external growth is very likely.

THIS IS SIMPLE MATHS: 5 + 5 = 10

The buy thesis for long-term investors looking for a conservative and predictable investment is simple here. You get a fairly high dividend from a low-risk firm that is expected to keep on growing in the long run. Put differently, this is a perfect buy & hold acquisition for the conservative equity investor.

5% + 5% = 10%

The first half represents the current dividend yield (~5.4%) and the second half is the expected annual growth rate, based on its historical AFFO growth rate.

Combined together result in an annual total return that is above 10% assuming that the equity multiple remains intact.

Coming from a relatively low-risk investment generating steady and growing income, we consider this return profile to be very attractive. One should not calculate Realty Income's expected return by simply looking at its cost of equity because this would be underestimating the return generation potential given the positive spread of its investing strategy. By raising new equity and investing it in new properties, Realty Income is able to generate valuable growth which we expect to result in more share price appreciation over the long run.

Selloff Has Created a Buying Opportunity

Realty Income has sold off hard lately, with the stock price down close to 20% in the past 12 months, resulting in a valuation of 15.8 times 2018 FFO using the most recent price of $49.96/share.

We believe that at this price, O has become a "value" high-quality Property REIT.

NEW CATALYST

In late November 2017, Moody's upgraded Realty Income's unsecured debt from Baa1 to A3. The preferred shares were also upgraded from Baa2 to Baa1 with a stable outlook.

Only 8 other REITs have an "A" rating by at least one major credit rating agency. Moody's Investor Services noted the following:

The upgrade to A3 reflects the REIT's long track record in maintaining conservative balance sheet metrics, exceptionally strong ability to obtain long-term financing at low costs, and a geographically diverse net-lease retail portfolio with steady operating performance throughout real estate cycles."

For a company relying so heavily on capital markets to achieve growth, this is very important news. This upgrade can result in significant cost savings, in addition to increasing the spreads on its investments.

This is good news for this REIT and should be appreciated by investors by taking comfort in knowing that Realty Income is very conservatively managed.

PRICE TARGET

As of February 20, 2018, there were 20 banks and analysts who cover the stock with an average consensus price target of $58.44, suggesting a ~17% potential upside from the current price (source: wsj.com).

The price target of $58.44 is reasonable and in line with our analysis; this would put the valuation of O around 18 times FFO.

RISKS

Bears have long been pointing out to the risk of interest increases as a potential catalyst for poor future performance. There is some truth to that as interest rate increases may result in higher cost of capital as well as a lower Net Asset Value due to increasing cap rates at the property level. On the other hand, it is far from being that simple because depending on the behavior of the property markets, increasing interest rates could even lead to increase in long-term FFO and dividend growth to investors. If the interest rate hikes result in higher cap rates, this could lead to higher positive spreads and more external growth opportunities. Finally, property REITs have an inherent protection against inflation and rising interest rates, which is the properties that they hold in their portfolio; these properties tend to go up in price as inflation goes higher, resulting in an increase in Net Asset Value.

Another important point to note about rising interest rates is that Realty Income has only 27% of its balance sheet made out of debt, most of which is based on fixed rates. As such, the impact is not nearly as high as some perceive.

Looking at the past performance of Realty Income in times of increasing interest rates, it is clear that fears may be overblown here.

From Q2 2003 to Q2 2006, interest rates significantly increased with the 10-year Treasury Bond rates increasing from 3.5% to 5.1%, and yet, this did not prevent this REIT from achieving significant FFO and dividend growth.

FINAL THOUGHTS

It is clear to us that Realty Income is one of the most solid companies around and deserves a place in everyone's portfolio. We think that their approach to net lease investing is optimal and perhaps better than most other peers, resulting in lower fundamental risk and a steadier growth outlook. Therefore, we disagree with many analysts who argue that Realty Income is still overvalued. The 20% pullback in price presents a good buying opportunity.

The valuation of 15.8 times 2018 FFO, in addition to a yield of 5.4%, is attractive in light of the lower risk and steady growth. This makes Realty Income a "value high-quality REIT" which is recommended for dividend investors with a low-risk profile.

