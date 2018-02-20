Presenting: The 'New' Doom Loop

Whether it one day proves prescient is anyone's guess, but you know, at least I put it out there for you.

In light of that, and considering the analyst commentary and reader feedback, I've spent considerable time on what I think is a pretty important post.

Ok, so you should note that people are pulling money from corporate bond funds and it's causing some consternation.

A little over a week ago in "It's Time To Ask If Junk Bond ETFs Are A Risk", I revisited one of my favorite subjects: the liquidity mismatch inherent in high yield ETFs like the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK).

A few posts in November (when HY was under pressure) notwithstanding, I had taken a break from writing about the underlying structural problem with those funds - or at least I had taken a break as far as what I publish on this platform is concerned.

I expounded on the subject again in the post linked above for two reasons: 1) I wanted the droves of new Heisenberg readers who probably missed my 2016 posts on this subject to have a chance to read the critical excerpts from Barclays' seminal 2015 note on the topic, and 2) this has become relevant again in light of February's market turmoil.

I'm not going to launch into an in-depth discussion of the liquidity mismatch again in this piece because after all, that's why I wrote the post linked above. Rather, I'll simply offer the following brief recap I penned on Monday morning for a separate post I published over on my site:

I generally focus on the underlying liquidity mismatch which, to me, looks incontrovertible. Howard Marks and Carl Icahn have variously maligned the same structural problem. I have yet to read a refutation of their criticisms that doesn’t essentially beg the question by positing some semblance of benign market conditions. You cannot promise intraday liquidity against a basket of relatively illiquid assets. It’s philosophically impossible. Obviously, it can work for a while (and theoretically indefinitely) by way of an intervening mechanism that allows participants to arb away disconnects. But if that arb relies on people not being in panic mode or being otherwise willing to catch falling knives, well then it stands to reason that in a pinch, the intervening mechanism that allows for the transformation of illiquid assets into ETF units with intraday liquidity will cease to function and at that point, the ETF is only as liquid as the assets it represents.

So there's that. And again, let me just reiterate that after years of talking to people in this industry, no one has been able to explain to me definitively why Howard Marks and Carl Icahn are wrong about what would happen in a fire sale scenario.

Ok, so there are multiple layers to this discussion and one thing I want to point out right off the bat is that on the investment grade side of things, the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) just suffered the worst bout of outflows on record. This is of course to be distinguished from high yield, but the discussions aren't completely separate, and in the context of February, I'd be remiss to write a post about corporate bond ETFs and not mention what we've seen recently in LQD. Long story short, LQD saw a massive $921 million outflow in a single day on February 14:

(Bloomberg, Heisenberg)

That came on the heels of a week that saw some $2 billion flee the fund.

Obviously, that's a reflection of two things: the overall deterioration in market sentiment that occurred earlier this month and more specifically, an aversion to duration at a time when "duration" is becoming the buzzword again.

When this starts to happen, the idea is that dealers cushion the blow and, indeed, that's what apparently unfolded earlier this month and what helped keep IG spreads from blowing out materially. Consider this from a BofAML note dated February 13:

Moreover, a lot of these outflows have been concentrated in LQD, which holds a lot of longer maturity corporate bonds. We think this means an environment of some outflows overall with more idiosyncratic stories adding selling pressures in the front end of the curve and elsewhere. With a buyers’ strike among real money investors due to elevated uncertainties, credit spreads are holding up only to the extent that dealers are willing to be net buyers of paper, a willingness that is clearly being tested. We think that what it takes for spreads to tighten from here and dealer balance sheets to clean up is a meaningful reduction in vol – such as equity vol but especially rates vol.

Right. And bear in mind, that assessment was published last Tuesday or, more to the point, two days before that massive outflow shown in the chart above.

Fast forward to Thursday - so, the day after the outflow shown in the chart above - and the same credit team that penned the excerpt above was back to try and explain why the outflows from IG ETFs aren't that big of a concern. Here's the key passage from that note:

Today we fielded a number of questions about yesterday’s record ~$924mn outflow from the largest IG corporate bond ETF, LQD and whether we are concerned about it. We are not as, while the importance of ETFs in IG credit is growing, they are still relatively small. About 20% of US corporate bonds (IG+HY) are held by bond funds and ETFs, which applied to the size of the index eligible IG market comes out to $1.27tr. However, we estimate that ETFs hold only $190bn of IG corporate bonds, or 2.9% of the market. Hence bond funds – not ETFs – are the elephant in the room as they hold more than six times as many IG corporate bond assets relative to ETFs. Even with the more recent shift to passive investment inflows to HG bond funds were four times ETF inflows in 2017.

Ok, so you can probably see why I wanted to include that. The implication there (well besides what's explicitly noted re: the extent to which bond funds and not ETFs are the 800-pound gorilla in the room in the IG universe) is that HY ETFs might be something of a different story.

High yield fund outflows recently have been massive - plain and simple. Consider this recap from BofAML:

US HY funds experienced a $6.3bn (-2.9%) net outflow last week, their 2nd largest of all-time behind only August 6, 2014’s -$6.75bn (-3.15%). In dollar amounts, the outflows were relatively evenly distributed between HY ETFs (-$2.75bn, -6.0%) and open-ended funds (-$3.58bn, -2.1%), although the former lost significantly more as a percentage of AUM. On a trailing 4 week basis, US HY has lost nearly $11bn due to redemptions, putting this episode in a league with only the 2010 EU debt crisis, the 2013 taper tantrum, and the 2014 Ukraine plane crash for the most severe outflows ever.

(BofAML)

Citi had a funny quip about this last Tuesday as it started to become apparent that the exodus was accelerating. Referencing Bill Dudley's "small potatoes" comment, the bank said this:

New York Fed President Dudley may think the recent market losses are small potatoes but high yield listed fund outflows are more like a thick steak.

Yes, indeed. Ok, now what you'll note in that last excerpted passage from BofAML is that the most recent outflows were evenly distributed between funds and ETFs. But remember what I've been warning about with regard to how HY funds are using the ETFs as a cash sleeve? If not, here's a quote from the first article linked above:

I do not have an exact read on the extent to which active managers are still using HYG as a liquidity sleeve, but I do know that a fair number of funds are still reporting sizable allocations to HYG. And really, it doesn't matter for the purposes of this article. The fact that that was ever going on points to the self-referential nature of this whole setup. If you're an active high yield fund manager and you're avoiding selling the underlying illiquid bonds in your portfolio by holding HYG as a cash substitute, you are effectively reinforcing the underlying problem.

Yeah, so note where I said "I do not have an exact read on the extent to which active managers are still using HYG as a cash sleeve". Well, I still don't have an exact number on that, but I do have the following excerpt from yet another new Citi note (i.e. a separate note from the "small potatoes" note mentioned above). Consider this:

In recent years, investors have increasingly turned to ETFs in order to trade high yield credit risk. Whether a multi-asset fund is using ETFs for their high yield allocation or a high yield manager is using ETFs to manage flows, ETF trading as a percentage of high yield TRACE volumes is trending higher. Secondary volumes in the two largest high yield ETFs, HYG and JNK, have roughly doubled as a percent of TRACE high yield cash trading over the past few years (Figure 1). High yield mutual fund investors have also increased their usage of ETFs. HYG and JNK represent nearly $1.5bn of the funds’ assets. The usage of ETFs appears to have been minimal prior to 2016 (Figure 2).

(Citi)

See what I mean? It's becoming harder and harder to figure out what's going on here because of the self-referential nature of the whole thing. But what seems some semblance of clear is there may be some overlap going on and I think it's entirely fair to say that that overlap may be sapping liquidity in the underlying cash market for the actual bonds.

And that brings us neatly to what I'm calling the new "doom loop" (as distinct from the "old" doom loop which was the self-reinforcing dynamic that played out earlier this month between VIX ETPs and systematic strats).

What was both fascinating and unnerving for me as I sat down to write this post is how the pieces just fell into place one by one with almost no effort on my part. Usually, I have to interpret the analyst commentary and trader chatter for readers and/or otherwise explain how it all fits together. But as you've probably noticed if you've gotten this far, this piece almost wrote itself.

Incredibly, that includes the connection with the "doom loop" dynamic because to my surprise, Deutsche Bank was out on Friday with a new note, one section of which starts by noting that the VIX ETP doom loop was realized and now the next question to ask is whether corporate credit ETFs pose a similar risk in terms of a feedback mechanism. Check this out from the bank's note:

Our colleagues in equity derivatives had discussed the amount of vega that short vol funds would have to buy following an increase in VIX, which effectively helped to magnify a justifiable increase in volatility. With the washout in those funds, the next nexus of risk in our minds is credit space, particularly given the relative under-reaction thus far. Given our modeled impact of VIX on IG and HY spreads, we estimate that a 1 point rise in VIX is worth -0.6% to IG ETFs in aggregate, and -1.3% to the universe of HY funds. Thus far, an index of IG ETF’s has fallen 1.2%, whereas the VIX shock should have pushed it 3.3% lower, and an index of HY funds is down just 2% versus a VIX implied drop of 7.2%. The concern would be that if credit spreads do indeed reprice to higher volatility, the drawdown in credit ETFs could trigger meaningful liquidation, resulting in further pressure on spreads. To attempt to put some numbers around it, empirically a 1% m/m selloff in IG ETFs is consistent with a 1.9% decline in IG ETF AUM (currently about $130bn), meaning a 0.9% liquidation; for HY ETFS, a 1% sell-off equates to a 2.8% drop in ETF AUM (currently about $45bn), and therefore a liquidation worth 1.8% of AUM. Assuming the full repricing implied by the move higher in volatility occurs, it would imply $3.7bn redemption in IG funds, and about $6bn in HY ETFs (and the longer that VIX remains elevated, the more this risk grows). The acute risk for the credit market should such a flow materialize should be for HY, conditional on how concentrated it is – average daily volume in IG was about $17bn last year, whereas for HY is was $7.7bn. Should credit sell-off to where the current level of volatility implies, liquidity would likely deteriorate anyway, and the added pressure from fund outflows would likely further exacerbate the spread widening.

(Deutsche)

There you go. I'm just guessing here (actually I'm not), but if junk spreads start to blow out materially that would feed back into equities vol. as high yield credit would become a directional driver of risk appetite. Well, if that feeds back into the VIX, the whole thing starts over again. To wit:

(Heisenberg)

If you inject any further/concurrent uptick in rates vol. into that equation, well then it's even worse.

Ok, so having thoroughly expounded the possible worst case scenario, I'll finish up with the good news.

The good news, at a basic level, is that the economic fundamentals are strong and the default backdrop is benign. I'm going to assume that if high yield is part of your portfolio, you already know the details of this (and if you don't and you're in high yield, well then, it might be time for a little self-reflection in terms of whether you're fully apprised as to what the bull case actually is), but just in case, here's some useful color from Bloomberg's James Crombie:

U.S. corporate default rates are declining and are projected by Moody’s to end the year at 2.2% from 3.19% in January. The global default rate dropped to 2.8% in January from 2.9% in December and 4.6% a year ago. Moody’s projects the measure to fall to 1.7% by the end of 2018, well-below the long-term average of 4.2% since 1983. Moody’s Liquidity Stress Indicator was at 2.7% in January, still close to its all-time low of 2.5% indicating that corporate liquidity was strong and therefore lowering the possibility of corporate defaults rising.

That reality seems to have helped high yield recover late last week even as the outflows piled up. Here's a look at spreads which blew out from decade-tights amid the equity turmoil and then retraced as the VIX plunged:

(Heisenberg)

And last week was the best week for HYG since February 2016:

(Heisenberg)

So that's the good news.

Coming full circle, I think it's crucial that HYG and JNK investors understand what it is they're involved in here. I said this last week and I'll reiterate it here: these funds are of course not anywhere nearly as risky as the short vol. products that blew up earlier this month and I'm not in any way suggesting that they are. But, there is an underlying liquidity mismatch and more to the points made in this piece, there is the very real potential for outflows from these products to feed back into the source and create a self-feeding dynamic that could spill over into the broader market.

Further, recent outflows (as detailed extensively above) clearly show that it is not necessary to see a deterioration in the macro backdrop for these funds to see an exodus of investor cash.

Again, just make sure you know what you own. I am not, nor have I ever been, convinced that it is desirable for everyone to have easy access to the high yield market. Even less desirable, to me anyway, is a scenario wherein investors can easily access that market via products that promise daily liquidity. If the mismatch between the liquidity promised by those ETFs and the liquidity of the underlying bonds is ever forced out into the open by an acute acceleration of outflows against an environment where the market smells fear, this has the potential to create a self-reinforcing dynamic that will ripple across assets.

That is all.

