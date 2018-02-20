Under Armour: Stock Outlook 2018

Under Armour is a hard pass; CEO Kevin Plank's disingenuous extraction of UAA executives for his own private venture as well as his exorbitant removal of company funds are glaring warning signs of misaligned management that does not take investor interests into consideration.

Although Under Armour shows promise in restructuring initiatives, strategic partnerships, and global growth opportunities, the company is still plagued with debt escalation, continued problems in its North American market, ineffectual leadership, inventory stagnation, and continued market share erosion.

Due to increased pressure from the North American apparel market, Under Armour's stock price took a big hit in 2017 as the company experienced falling revenues and margins.

Over the past couple years, Under Armour's (UA)/(UAA) stock price has progressed on a downward trajectory. Over the course of 2017, UAA was devalued close to 50% losing $16 from the company's previous share price of $30 at the beginning of the year. UAA's continued decline came as a result of repeated earnings misses, weakness in North American sales, and stronger performance by competitors. UAA's eroding fundamentals, poor earnings, as well as the deteriorating North American Athletic Apparel market remain investment reservations.

Stock Fundamentals

Fundamentals

UAA offers an adequate balance sheet:

UAA's cash position of $312 million and total current assets totaling $2.5 billion cover total current liabilities of $1.1 billion and long-term debt of $771 million. UAA's total assets of 4.1 billion exceed total liabilities of 2 billion. UAA's current ratio of 2.23 exceeds the moderate benchmark of 2 implying the company is more defensive and capable in covering financial obligations. UAA offers an appealing equity to debt position with current debt well covered by operating cash flow.

UAA's Income Statement is far less compelling:

Despite demonstrating yearly revenue increases from 2012-2016, UAA exhibited declining quarterly revenues through the later part of 2016 through most of 2017. Over the past couple year's net income levels have fluctuated, UAA's net income levels displayed abysmal results in more recent 2017 quarters.

UAA's offers an alright value proposition:

UAA's price to book ratio of 3.85, price to sales ratio of 1.59, and PEG ratio of 2.61 are on par with peers in the clothing and apparel industry. However, UAA's current share price exceeds its future cash flow value

Advantageous Investment Considerations

Restructuring Initiatives: UAA's management has outlined a restructuring initiative to more effectively utilize capital resources and evolve the business model to present market challenges. In October, UAA released total estimated pre-tax restructuring related charges of $140-$150 million to be finalized in 2017. However, UAA outperformed projections completing the restructuring initiative with just $129 million in pre-tax charges. UAA also announced an additional restructuring plan for 2018 involving further expenditures of $110 to $130 million of pre-tax restructuring charges. Restructuring and cost optimization efforts will help UAA attain annual savings of more than $75 million in 2019 and in subsequent years.

The recent corporate tax rate reduction from 35-20% is particularly advantageous to UAA as the company's primary base of operations is within the United States. The tax reduction affords greater conservation of revenues which the company can utilize for growth initiatives such as advertising, innovating, or reorganization efforts. Expansionary Efforts: UAA displays continued interest in capitalizing on global growth opportunities and increasing its market share. Although UAA currently obtains a large portion of revenue from North American sales, the company intends to expand business operations to other parts of the world. UAA has opened factories and brand stores in Canada and China as well as sold franchise licenses in many countries. UAA is furthering the company's direct to consumer business in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands which will enable UAA to further capitalize on retail sales pricing as opposed to wholesale pricing. UAA has also established ecommerce platforms in Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and Chile. In fourth-quarter 2017, international business increased 47% to $317 million following an increase of 35% in the preceding quarter. Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) revenues increased 45.5% during the quarter while Asia Pacific and Latin America witnessed sales growth of 55.7% and 36%, respectively.

Disadvantageous Investment Considerations

Debt Escalation - UAA's $1 billion in current liabilities and $765 million in long-term debt are rising fast in lieu of escalating interest payments amounting to $9.3 million in just the last quarter, soaring sales and administrative expenditures, increased restructuring charges, and capital-intensive global expansion and marketing efforts. Instead of re-capitalizing on existing U.S markets, UAA global expansion initiatives will confer significantly higher capital requirements. Regaining lost market share is also very costly as it will impose lowered pricing and greater affordability on various products. UAA has offered numerous online digital sales promotions discounting merchandise up to 30%. This will at the very least result in temporary gross margin contraction until inventory levels restabilize but may extend further into the future given deals such as the partnership with Kohl's which will only garnish wholesale pricing. UAA will face difficulty reobtaining market share from large competitors such as Adidas (ADS) or Nike (NKE) who have more discretional capital to expend on advertising.

- UAA is experiencing significantly elevated levels of unsold inventory. Inventory levels jumped close to 29% over the past four quarters. Although new stores may contribute to rising inventory levels, factors such as Dick's sporting goods and Amazon coming out with their own private label athletic brands are concerning for UAA as they have the potential to further erode market share and result in slow-moving inventories. Difficulties in the North American Market - The athletic apparel market is facing increased commoditization. This can be seen in large apparel retailers developing their own private labels, twitter, YouTube social media stars coming out with their own brands, or new smaller niche specialized brands catering to specific sports or age groups.

- The athletic apparel market is facing increased commoditization. This can be seen in large apparel retailers developing their own private labels, twitter, YouTube social media stars coming out with their own brands, or new smaller niche specialized brands catering to specific sports or age groups. Ineffectual Management- The fact that UAA CEO Kevin Planks was labeled worst CEO of the year doesn't exactly instill a sense of confidence among prospective investors. Plank implemented a convoluted A, B, C share stock split in which he essentially monopolized control of the company; having 65% voting rights but only owning less than 15% of common shares. Planks undemocratic corporate governance initiatives offer investors only the illusion of control. Planks heavy-handed management style has resulted in a slew of executive departures. Although Plank's management has worked in the past decade, that trend has not continued more recently. Further, examining insider trading records, UAA executives (especially Plank) have overwhelmingly sold shares of UAA. Over the last two years, insiders have sold $256 million of stock while purchasing only $465 thousand. Plank has not made a large scale purchase of UAA shares since the company's IPO, instead he has sold off $715 million of UAA shares did not reinitiate a position as UAA's share price tanked. This is largely a result of Planks conflicting priorities given his separate venture, Plank Industries which is involved in whiskey, real estate properties, thoroughbred horse racing, and capital investment. Worst still is that Plank is utilizing UAA to fund his separate venture; in 2016, UAA paid Plank Industries $73 million to acquire a piece of land near the company's waterfront headquarters and Plank has been leasing a private plane to UAA for $2.4 million a year. Plank also extracted previous UAA executives such as Bill McDermond (one of UAA's first employees) and transferred them over to his private venture.

Summation of Findings

UAA short-term and long-term outlook is unpromising; the company will experience escalating debt and cash flow monopolization due to restructuring initiatives. UAA's inability to regain market share in the U.S has caused the company to look to global markets to precipitate growth which is very capital intensive. The increased niche specialization of the apparel market and commoditization of apparel by large retailers present increased difficulties for the company. Despite UAA's athletic endorsements, Nike and Adidas have far more endorsements allowing them to cater to a wider clientele base. UAA's most concerning impediment is Kevin Plank whose motives do not align with UAA's success. Plank's commitment to his other venture, overwhelming selling of shares, monopolization of company control, and heavy-handed management style remains the greatest investment reservations. Plank's disingenuous extraction of UAA executives for Plank Industries as well as his exorbitant removal of company funds are flashing warning signs of misaligned management. For these reasons UAA is an investment proposition that I intend to stay far away from.

