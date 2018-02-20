Annaly Capital: Here's The Deal
About: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)
by: Quad 7 Capital
Summary
The company manages its core income to come in right around the dividend but we suspect this is sustainable.
Book value has rebounded and once again shares are at a discount-to-book.
Our expectations are for short-term pressure in 2018 although we suspect that the long-term will be strong for the company.
Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) remains one of our longest holdings, and comprises 2.25% of our overall portfolio. The stock has been volatile, rising and falling with rates, dividend moves, and general market malaise. In