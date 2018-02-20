I continue to see Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) as a "Strong Buy" in the commercial REIT sector after last week's wild ride in the stock market. Gramercy Property Trust's correction is a good opportunity to gobble up shares for a high-quality DGI portfolio in my view. The commercial property REIT's real estate portfolio is diversified, the company easily overearns its dividend payout with cash flow, and an investment comes with a highly attractive dividend yield of 6.5 percent.

Thanks to the sudden explosion of volatility in the stock market about two weeks ago, investors have continued to move out of stocks, including dividend-paying REITs. With valuations dropping at a fast clip, investors with cash at hand are in an enviable position, though. The valuation drop is a great opportunity to add high-quality real estate investment trusts like Gramercy Property Trust to an investment portfolio that accentuates dividend growth.

Gramercy Property Trust's share price has dropped ~14 percent year-to-date. The commercial property REIT's shares are now also widely oversold as the Relative Strength Index signals a value of just 24.80.

Source: StockCharts

Why You Should Buy The Drop

Gramercy Property Trust is an excellent income vehicle to buy on the drop because the commercial property REIT is oversold, suggesting that shares are ripe for a technical rebound.

More importantly, however, Gramercy Property Trust offers income investors a covered, sustainable dividend that is backed by sufficient cash flow from its diversified lease portfolio. In other words, while investors are panicking about the valuation drop in the REIT sector, Gramercy Property Trust's dividend is not at risk at all for the time being.

Gramercy Property Trust pulled in $0.52/share in core funds from operations and $0.48/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last five quarters. However, the company only paid $0.37/share in dividends, on average. The implied AFFO payout ratio of 77 percent is quite conservative for a commercial property REIT.

Source: Achilles Research

Gramercy Property Trust has plenty of room to grow its dividend payout. As a matter of fact, I believe Gramercy Property Trust's high, covered dividend limits downside from here on out as more investors are likely going to be attracted by the REIT's dividend and value proposition.

Thanks to the sell-off in the stock market, especially in the REIT sector, Gramercy Property Trust's dividend yield has surged. Since the REIT covers its dividend with recurring cash flow from its lease portfolio the spiking yield is not a red flag in my opinion.

GPT Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

How Much Do You Pay For Gramercy Property Trust's Dividend Stream?

Not much: Only ~11.2x Q3-2017 run-rate AFFO.

Your Takeaway

Gramercy Property Trust is a "Strong Buy" at a time when investors have started to flee from dividend-paying stocks. Gramercy Property Trust has a lot of things going for itself including a diversified real estate portfolio, rather good dividend coverage stats including a conservative AFFO payout ratio, and a rather sensible valuation. Further, Gramercy Property Trust's shares are oversold, suggesting that the REIT is ripe for a technical rebound. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

