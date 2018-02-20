Pershing Square: Going, Going... Will It Be Gone?

Summary

Pershing Square's total AUM, Pershing Square Capital Management open-end funds plus Pershing Square Holdings, peaked at approximately $20.0 billion in February 2015.

During that time, despite an amazing bull market, Bill Ackman produced some of the worst absolute and relative performance ever seen among major going-concern asset managers.

Total AUM at January 31, 2018 declined to $8.9 billion, a peak-to-current decline of $11.1 billion, a decline of 56%. Remember, there was a great bull market in that period.

Estimated 2017 Full Year redemptions were $1.6 billion. Just in January 2018, redemptions were $456 mm, approximately 9% of redeemable AUM at the beginning of 2018.

As PS implodes, Ackman's stocks might be under pressure from his own sales plus other hedge funds betting against him. You might consider this factor in your investment decisions related to any of Ackman’s stocks.