In the wake of the strong sell-off two weeks ago, I spent the prior weekend combing through historical weekly returns for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). What emerged was I believe some of my better recent work.

This table of the 50 worst weeks for stocks of the last 50 years showed that performance over the next week was mixed. As holding periods extended from the down week, you are more likely to see positive, above-trend returns from "buying the dip."

In the comments section of that article, new follower, Stock Market Steve, commented that it would be interesting to examine the performance following the 50 Best Weeks. While I thought that article idea might be in my pocket for a while, the strong rebound of last week has brought that idea to the forefront.

In the same format, I have tabled the 50 best weeks of the past 50 years and their performance over the next 1, 4, 13, and 26 weeks.

Below are a few of my observations from the data:

Note that last week is not on the list. While last week's bounce-back was the largest gain in several years, it was not one of the top 50 weeks of the past 50 years. Ranking 66th, we would expect to see a gain of the magnitude seen last week every 9 months or so (if returns were random and evenly distributed).

The arithmetic average return for each of the forward periods (1, 4, 13, and 26 weeks) was higher for the worst weeks. You should expect higher gains after buying the dip after a bad week than riding the market momentum after a strong week.

There is a preponderance of periods that appear on both lists - volatile periods for equity markets. The '74-75 oil crisis and stagflation, the circa 2000 tech bubble, and the '08-09 Great Recession are frequented on both lists. Since much of the forward periods overlap, we should expect to see similar levels of forward returns.

I hope this article answers the question for readers of what we should expect after strong weekly returns. I am not surprised that momentum carries gains forward into near-term periods. I was a little more surprised by the above trend returns after 26-weeks, but I believe that part of those strong half-year returns was driven by capturing market upswings following volatile down markets.

