EEI: Proven Company In A Stable Industry Trading At 5.6x EV/EBIT
About: Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI)
by: Veni Vidi Emi
Summary
EEI has been through a tumultuous ordeal, but operates in a stable and proven industry with cash flow generative industry dynamics.
The recent developments regarding Mill Road Capital signifies a transition from a board and management focused on a power-struggle to one focused on generating FCF.
Given previous acquisition offers from MRC, newly acquired stability, and industry backdrop, EEI looks cheap on a multiple basis.
Ecology and Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) is a global environmental consulting firm. The firm was founded in 1970 and primarily operates in the US and South America. The most well-known peer is Tetra Tech