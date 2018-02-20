Molina Healthcare: Resilient Share Price In The Face Of A Broken Business

Summary

Molina Healthcare, via a botched entry into the ACA Marketplace, booked $612M in GAAP pre-tax losses in 2017.

Rather than fix problems via investment, the company is trying to cut its way out of problems via a $300-400M restructuring program. This is another mistake by new management.

2018 looks to be off to a bad start; the company has already lost two major contracts in its legacy Medicaid business. These losses will heavily impact fixed cost leverage.

22% short interest on the float is just the tip of the iceberg for this firm. There is a long way for this one to fall.