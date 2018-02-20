Molina Healthcare: Resilient Share Price In The Face Of A Broken Business
About: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), Includes: CNC
by: Michael Boyd
Summary
Molina Healthcare, via a botched entry into the ACA Marketplace, booked $612M in GAAP pre-tax losses in 2017.
Rather than fix problems via investment, the company is trying to cut its way out of problems via a $300-400M restructuring program. This is another mistake by new management.
2018 looks to be off to a bad start; the company has already lost two major contracts in its legacy Medicaid business. These losses will heavily impact fixed cost leverage.
22% short interest on the float is just the tip of the iceberg for this firm. There is a long way for this one to fall.
I’m by no means an expert in the insurance space, but I know a busted story when I see one. The story at Molina Healthcare (MOH) is one as old as time: aggressive