Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), one of the largest skilled nursing care facility companies, is a buy for the income investor. The management of OHI is good and has started selling properties that have low income and using the cash to buy better properties in the skilled nursing care sector. The stock comprises 5.6% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

OHI's position will be left to grow over time and added to whenever a dip like this happens. The company has at many times been under pressure and gotten down to the $27 price range, and each time, it has bounced back, so this is another chance to buy into a good company with a very high yield.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Omega Healthcare Investors has a poor chart going up and to the right for 2013-2014, then down slowly for three years, ending behind the market. In 2013, OHI had a good year when the market was up 27%; the company came in at a 30% increase.

OHI data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Omega Healthcare Investors will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines And July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Omega Healthcare Investors passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Omega Healthcare Investors does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for seven of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with ten years of increasing dividends and a 10% yield. Omega Healthcare Investors is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The average five-year payout ratio is high at 86% because of its REIT designation. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties to the almost 1,000 it already owns or leases.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. OHI fails this guideline by a small amount. OHI is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $5.3 billion. Omega Healthcare Investors' 2018 projected total yearly AFFO flow at $646 million is good, allowing the company to have the means to continue the present dividend until the FFO starts to grow again.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 7.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Omega Healthcare Investors can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the senior citizen population.

My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. OHI fails this guideline since the total return is 41.93%, less than the Dow's total return of 53.82%. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $13,700 today. The total return in the good year of 2013 was 29.6% compared to the Dow gain of 27%, a small beat. This makes Omega Healthcare Investors a fair investment for the total return investor that has future growth as the senior citizen sector continues to grow.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. OHI's S&P CFRA rating is two stars or sell with a recent calculated target price to $33.4, failing the guideline. OHI's price is presently 24% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a low price to AFFO ratio of 7.5, making it a good buy at this entry point if you are a long-term investor that wants income with an above-average dividend yield.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is weak, but an above-average yield makes OHI a good business to own for income with moderate growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes OHI interesting is the potential long-term growth, as more skilled nursing care facilities are required, and the income for the income investors is great.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors misses the Dow baseline in my 49.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 41.93% makes Omega Healthcare Investors a fair investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady income. OHI has an above-average dividend yield of 10% and has had increases for the past 22 quarters, making OHI also a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend has recently been increased to $0.66/Qtr., from $0.65 or a 1.5% increase for the quarter.

Dow's 49.0-month total return baseline is 53.82%.

Company Name 49.0-month total return Difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Omega Healthcare Investors +41.93% -11.89% 10.0%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on February 13, 2018, Omega Healthcare Investors reported AFFO of $0.79 that was in line with expected compared to last year at $0.84. Total revenue was at $164 million. This was a poor report with the bottom line, in line with expectations and the top line decreasing. The next earnings report will be out in late May 2018, and AFFO is expected to be $0.82 compared to last year at $0.82. The company guided AFFO for the year to $2.96-3.06, a decrease from last year as the quality of properties is increased. Earnings will most likely be very volatile over the next six months as the company buys and sells many properties.

Business Overview

Omega Healthcare Investors is one of the largest skilled nursing care and assisted living facilities REITs in the United States.

As per Reuters:

Omega Healthcare Investors is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. It provides lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of investments included 996 healthcare facilities located in 42 states and the United Kingdom and operated by 79 third-party operators. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's portfolio consisted of 809 SNFs, 101 ALFs, 16 specialty facilities, one medical office building, fixed rate mortgages on 44 SNFs and two ALFs."

Overall, Omega Healthcare Investors is a good business with a 7% CAGR projected growth as more skilled nursing care facilities are needed going forward. The good AFFO provides OHI the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as it buys bolt-on properties.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and I believe that it will go slow in 2018 which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From October 30, 2017, earnings call, Taylor Pickett (Chief Executive Officer) said:

Today I'll discuss a few topics. Our strategic asset repositioning; second, the sustainability of our dividend and third our 2018 guidance. Strategic asset repositioning, as healthcare delivery continues to evolve we continuously evaluate our assets, our operators and our markets to position our portfolio for success, not just in the near term, but over the next decade. Our strategy includes selling and transitioning assets that do not meet the operator, real estate or market criteria. We expect resulting portfolio to have improved coverage and provide significant growth opportunities and long-term durability. As part of our strategic repositioning during the fourth quarter and year-to-date 2018, we disposed 224 million assets, and we're evaluating over 300 million in potential assets to sell in 2018. The revenue reduction related to our 224 million in assets disposed of is $24 million, while the trailing 12 months cash flow on these assets was only $19 million. The cash flow on these assets did not cover the underlying the rent, yet we were able to achieve sale proceeds to equate to radials of 10.7%. Our strong sales results to date reflect the continued appetite for SNF assets by local market private buyers. The second topic is dividend sustainability. We're proud of our unprecedented streak of 22 straight quarterly dividend increases, wherein we increased the dividend from $0.43 per share to $0.66 per share, 53% over five and a half years. Our quarterly dividend growth was predicated on and driven by our consistent FFO and FAD growth. As a result of our strategic repositioning activities, 2018 will not be a growth year, and therefore we do not expect to increase the dividend during 2018. However, I want to be very clear that we are very confident in the payout percentage coverage and the sustainability of our current dividend of $0.66 per share per quarter. With the current yield of 10% and our strong beliefs with the headwinds we've been battling are beginning to subside. We believe we're well positioned to deliver substantial shareholder returns over the next five years. Turning to our guidance, our adjusted FFO guidance is $2.96 to $3.06 per share, while our FAD guidance is $2.64 to $2.74 per share. Timing will play a big role on our guidance as asset sales reduce adjusted funds from operations, and the longer it takes to redeploy capital the longer it takes to restore this AFFO in our quarterly run rate."

This shows the feelings of the top management for the continued growth of the business and shareholder returns and the action being taken to fix the problem with a couple of their operators.

From October 30, 2017, earnings call, Daniel Booth (Chief Operating Officer), said:

Turning to new investments, during the fourth quarter of 2017 Omega completed $71 million in new investments consisting of $40 million purchase lease transaction for six skilled nursing facilities in Texas and $31 million in CapEx funding. New investments for all of 2017 inclusive of CapEx funding of 145 million totaled 530 million. The acquisitions consisted of the 45 facilities with 4,320 operating beds. During the fourth quarter of 2017, Omega disposed of 35 facilities for approximately $189 million in net proceeds. Year-to-date in 2018, Omega has disposed of six facilities for approximately 35 million in net proceeds. Throughout 2017, we worked with our operators to aggressively reposition our portfolios through divestitures, re-leases and/or closure of facilities. Accordingly, starting early in 2017, had an escalating pace throughout the year, we divested a total of 62 facilities for net proceeds of 291 million."

This shows that OHI is taking action to increase the quality of its portfolio.

OHI is also in the process of building a new facility in upper New York City, a graphic and description of the building is shown below.

Source: OHI website

Omega and Maplewood Senior Living are building a senior living community in one of NYC's most affluent neighborhoods, the Upper East Side, where Second Avenue meets 93rd Street. The senior living community will be a 23-story, 212,000-square-foot mid-rise featuring 215 units of assisted living, enhanced care and memory care with views of the East River. It will be one of the first ground-up projects of this scale in the city in more than two decades."

Takeaways

Omega Healthcare Investors is a great investment choice for the long-term income investor with its high yield and a fair choice for the total return investor. I take this downturn as a long-term opportunity to get a great income stream at a bargain price. Omega Healthcare Investors is 5.7% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held as we watch it grow over time. If you want a potential growing income, OHI may be the right investment for you, but it will be volatile for the next nine months, and you should be a long-term income investor.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Have been moving the LB February 16 calls that were in the money, out and up to collect more premiums and to hold the shares. My LB February 50 calls expired out of the money, and more calls on LB will be written next week.

On January 31, trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

Wrote some L Brands (LB) May 18, strike 52.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls are in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. I intend to sell L Brands sometime this year but am having too much fun selling covered calls.

On January 18, trimmed Boeing from 12.7% of the portfolio to 12.5%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow.

Wrote some L Brands February 16, strike 50.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position size of General Electric (GE) to 3.0% from 2.7% of the portfolio. GE has now become a value and income play. GE is a problem child at this point and will be held in the portfolio. You have to let the new CEO have some time to turn around this giant company.

On January 5, trimmed Boeing from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.4%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio.

On December 12, trimmed Boeing from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.3%. A great company, but you have to be diversified, and Boeing is getting a bit pricey at this time.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.2% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio, and Boeing is 13.3% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 12% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72, beating the expected by $0.06, with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year, another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the fourth quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market liked the moderate growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over, in a couple of weeks.

