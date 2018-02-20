Investment Thesis

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:KGC), the world’s fifth-largest gold miner, owns nine producing mines worldwide. The company experienced technical issues in the past, and this has been a difficult stock to own for long-term investors.

However, the balance sheet looks much better after the company made notable improvements, especially over the past two years. Kinross is showing long-term debt going down significantly, with no debt maturity until 2021, while carrying a strong cash position totaling $1 billion and total liquidity of $2.5 billion.

Kinross looks attractive below $4 and could be a promising turnaround opportunity given a robust project pipeline which is fueling the company's future growth. With its strong liquidity position, Kinross can invest in its future development opportunities without incurring new debt. I consider the stock as undervalued from a long-term perspective.

Project Pipeline

Three to four projects are promising now:

Tasiast mine Phase I (Plant construction 93% completed). Initially, the Tasiast mine in Mauritania had to overcome many problems - the project was acquired in 2010 - but the prospect turned out to be an exciting endeavor, with Phase I on track to achieve full commercial production towards the end of June 2018. Tasiast has delivered 60,274 Au Oz this quarter and 243,240 Au Oz in 2017. Recently, the company decided to move ahead with Tasiast Phase II, now 33% complete, with annual production expected to be 812k Au Oz (3Q 2020-2024). The project is on budget and on schedule. Tasiast Sud is an exciting extension as well.

More recently, Bald Mountain and Round Mountain Phase W in Nevada. Upgrading reserves to 2 M Oz and five years LOM.

Finally, in Russia, the development of the twin declines at Moroshka satellite deposit near Kupol (the company has completed the construction of surface infrastructure at Moroshka).

Gilmore is the newest addition to KGC's development pipeline and represents a promising opportunity to extend mine life at Fort Knox.

Source: KGC Presentation

Total CapEx for 2018 are expected to be $1,075 million (+/- 5%). It Includes $355 million of sustaining capital and $40 million of capitalized interest

Recent development

Kinross announced the acquisition of two hydroelectric plants in Brazil for $257 million. The two plants are expected to secure a long-term supply of power for Kinross’ Paracatu mine.

Paracatu received sufficient rainfall this quarter. Ms. Loren Roberts said in the conference call:

At Paracatu, as we announced on our last call, we received sufficient rainfall to restart operations at mid-November, following a four-month production curtailment due to drought conditions. The ramp up to full production went according to plan and the mine produced 66,000 ounces in the last six weeks of the quarter.

M. Paul Rollinson, the CEO, said:

We have the financial strength and flexibility to invest in our future, as we execute on five projects and advance three additional development opportunities. Throughout 2017, we met key milestones on all of our - on our pipeline of projects.

KGC - Company Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q 2017 - The raw numbers

Kinross Gold 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 781.4 755.2 809.4 706.2 782.6 876.4 910.2 902.8 796.1 868.6 828.0 810.3 Net Income in $ Million −6.7 −83.2 −52.7 −841.9 35.0 −25.0 2.5 −116.5 134.6 33,1 60,1 217.6 EBITDA $ Million 241.1 143.5 236.4 −502.8 247.3 276.4 179.0 201.7 383.2 313.9 289,7 190.6 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 4.5% 0 0.3% 0 16.9% 3.8% 7,3% 26.9% EPS diluted in $/share −0.01 −0.07 −0.05 −0.74 0.03 −0.02 0.00 −0.09 0.11 0.03 0,05 0.17 Cash from operations in $ Million 250.1 167.2 232.1 182.2 214.5 315.9 266.2 302.6 207.8 179,7 197,7 366.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 149.5 128.5 171.3 160.7 139.5 114.0 153.8 226.5 178.9 200.7 204,7 313.3 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 100.6 38.7 60.8 21.5 75.0 201.9 112.4 76.1 28.9 −21.0 −7,0 53.1 Cash and short term investments $ Million 1,010 1,118 1,116 1,044 750 968 756 827 819 1,061 992 1,026 Long term Debt in $ Million 2,029 2,030 1,981 1,981 1,982 1,983 1,733 1,733 1,734 1,735 1,732 1,733 Dividend per share in $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,145.0 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,183.0 1,244.0 1,256.5 1,245.0 1,255.1 1,257.4 1,257.1 1,247.0

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold Production Details for the Quarter

1 - Total Gold production in Au Eq. Oz.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from nine mines for a total gold production for 4Q'17 of 652,710 Au Eq Oz and 2, 673,533 Au Eq Oz for 2017. Production for 2017 was down 4.2% year over year.





Bald mountain doubled production in a few quarters. The mine is an exciting development for Kinross.



Proven and Probable reserves in 2017 were 3% higher from a year ago if we exclude the sale of Cerro Casale which represented 5.8 M Oz in reserve. 2017 reserves are 25.9 M Oz.

M. Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

Year-over-year, our cash position increased by approximately $200 million. This is largely a result of our excellent operating results as well as non-core divestments. We are in a strong position to fund our development program from internal cash flow generation and existing liquidity.

2018 Guidance

Kinross expects to produce 2.5 M Au Eq Oz (+/- 5%) at a production cost of sales per Au Eq Oz of $730 (+/- 5%).

AISC is forecast to be $975 per ounce sold on both a gold equivalent and by-product basis (+/- 5%).

Total CapEx is forecast to be approximately $1,075 million (+/- 5%), which includes sustaining capital of $355 million and non-sustaining CapEx of roughly $680 million to advance development projects.

Note: Kinross reported that it had 31 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves as of December 31, 2016.

Kinross Gold: Balance Sheet

1 - Revenues

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $810.3 million, down 10.25% from the year-ago quarter and 2.15% sequentially. Capital expenditures rose to $313.3 million in the quarter from $226.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

KGC operations generated approximately $1.2 billion in adjusted operating cash flow, an increase of about 25% over 2016. Reported net earnings were $445 million or $0.36 per share compared with a loss of $104 million or $0.08 per share in 2016.

Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

Reported net earnings also benefit from US tax reform legislation, which resulted in a net credit of $94 million. This includes $124 million related to the alternative minimum tax carryforwards that we expect to collect over the next four years with an offset related to deferred tax.

The company ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $1,025.8 million and total liquidity of $2,589.6 million (no debt maturities until 2021).

Source: KGC 4Q'17 Presentation.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, FCF is now $54 million.

Free cash flow is an essential factor that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and, of course, positive for the business model to work well in a long-term investment.

KGC is passing the test here and should increase FCF significantly in H2 2018 with the Tasiast Phase I.

3 - Net Debt

The net debt is now $707 million, which is quite impressive, with a debt-to-EBITDA of 0.6x.

Recommendation and Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold presents exciting potential for future growth with a solid balance sheet. With such a good balance sheet and execution, it is quite difficult to justify why the stock price is still languishing in the low $4.

The stock is confined to a perfect descending triangle pattern with a strong long-term support now around $3.80-$3.90 (Buy flag).

Descending triangle patterns are bearish formations that usually form during a downtrend as continuation patterns. It means that we will have to be careful if KGC re-tests the support at ~$3.85, and despite solid fundamentals, I remind all that we are talking trading here.

If support is seen holding strong, then the strategy should be to accumulate at this level. However, if the stock shows weakness and starts to break out on higher-than-average volume, the approach will change to sell/short and wait for the lower support to be defined.

The next support may eventually be around $2.50. On the positive side, I see the resistance around $4.40-$4.60 (Partial sell flag).

However, it is of paramount importance to study KGC in correlation with the future gold price. Often, gold price and gold stocks hit seasonal lows in late October before rallying higher, and I see this pattern possibly repeating itself this year as well. We have to look at how beneficial or detrimental this situation can be for KGC.

The dollar strength in 2018 will dictate gold price. If gold trades above $1,400 per ounce before the end of H1 2018, I see a strong rally for the miners, and KGC could reach a target around $5-$6. But, it is not likely, and I believe the gold price is about to retrace instead, after forming a triple top.

I do not see the gold price as being entirely supportive in the next few weeks, thus we may experience some weakness for KGC, pushing the stock below $3.80 instead. This possible occurrence should be used to accumulate.

